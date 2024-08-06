Emerging AI Chip Application Trends in Smart Automotive Electronics, 2024 Report - Explores the Developments of Leading AI Chipmakers, Including Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Tesla

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging AI Chip Application Trends in Smart Automotive Electronics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of global trends in smart automotive electronics, examines how semiconductors can play a role in automotive development, and explores the development of leading AI chipmakers in smart auto electronics, including Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Tesla.



The global semiconductor market in 2023 faced numerous adverse factors, including talent shortages, geopolitical risks, and rising interest rates. These challenges collectively contributed to a slowdown in market growth. However, despite these headwinds, specific segments within the semiconductor industry, particularly automotive applications, experienced notable advancements.

International companies are increasingly focusing on enhancing autonomous driving capabilities and improving in-car service experiences. This progress heavily relies on AI chips that boost computational speed, which is essential for handling the extensive data processing and analysis required by future vehicles during operation.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Trends in Smart Automotive Electronics

1.1 Automotive Industry Moving Towards CASE



2. Semiconductors as Key Drivers of Automotive Development

2.1 Increased Demand for AI Computing Power in Smart Cars



3. Leading Brands' AI Chips For Smart Auto Electronics

3.1 Nvidia

3.2 Qualcomm

3.3 Tesla



4. The Analyst's Perspective

4.1 Trends towards Electric and Smart Automobiles Driving AI Chip Demand

4.2 Computational Demand for Automotive AI Chips Moving towards Edge Computing

4.3 International Players Leveraging In-house AI Chips to Gain Competitive Edge



5. Appendix



6. List of Companies



List of Figures

Figure 1: Computing Architecture of Nvidia's Cockpit-driving Integration Solution

Figure 2: Snapdragon Ride SoC

Figure 3: Snapdragon Ride Vision

Figure 4: Tesla's Central Computer Architecture



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Amazon

AMD

Apple

Audi

Autotalks

BMW

Continental

Google

Honda

Intel

Lumiar

Nvidia

Qualcomm

Sony

Stellantis

Tesla

Toyota

Veoneer

Volvo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2o9rma

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.