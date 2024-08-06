V2G Technology: Development Trends and Market Opportunities for 2024 and Beyond

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development Trends and Market Opportunities for V2G Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology enables bidirectional interaction between vehicles and the power grid, transforming electric vehicles into 'mobile power sources on wheels.' This technology not only effectively alleviates peak load pressure on the grid but also meets the storage needs for renewable energy.

It is anticipated that the V2G equipment market will experience double-digit compound annual growth rates (CAGR) through 2030. However, challenges persist across the vehicle, charging infrastructure, and grid interfaces, presenting both opportunities and obstacles.



Key Topics Covered



1. Definition and Value of V2G



2. Major Countries' V2G Policy Layouts

2.1 Potential Business Opportunities in V2G

2.2 Major Countries' V2G Implementation Policies



3. Challenges in V2G Industry Development

3.1 Vehicle Side: Key Issue Lies in Battery

3.1.1 Vehicle Battery Lifespan

3.1.2 User Acceptance

3.2 Charging Side: Product Price as Pain Point

3.2.1 Standardization

3.2.2 Construction Costs

3.3 Grid Side: Grid Stability Challenges

3.3.1 Grid Resilience

3.3.2 Grid Intelligence



4. Key V2G Equipment and Major International Manufacturers

4.1 Vehicle Side

4.1.1 Bidirectional Batteries (Vehicles Supporting V2G)

4.1.2 Vehicle Battery Management Systems (BMS)

4.2 Charging Side

4.2.1 Smart Charging Stations

4.2.2 V2G Bidirectional Charging Stations

4.3 Grid Side

4.3.1 Smart Meters/Bidirectional Metering Devices



5. Conclusion

5.1 V2G Technology Has Commercial Potential and Aids National Decarbonization Efforts

5.2 Lack of Infrastructure, Unified Standards, and Business Models as Main Bottlenecks



6. Appendix



7. List of Companies



List of Tables

Table 1: Policies and Demonstration Projects for V2G Expansion in Major Countries

Table 2: Major Challenges Faced by the V2G Industry

Table 3: Mainstream Vehicle Models Supporting V2G

Table 4: Smart Charging Station Products from Select Manufacturers

Table 5: V2G Charging Station Products from Select Manufacturers



List of Figures

Figure 1: V2G Architecture: Vehicle, Charging Station, Grid

Figure 2: Global V2G Equipment Market Size

Figure 3: Comparison of Electricity Purchase and Sale Rates by Taiwan Power Company

Figure 4: V2G Communication Protocol Standards

Figure 5: Six Key V2G Equipment Components



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ABB

Aclara

Arch Meter

Audi

Autel

Blink

BYD

CATL

Chubu Electric Power Company

Delta Electronics

EDMI

Enel-x

eTreego

EVBox

Fermata Energy

Fimer

Ford

GE Energy

Honda

Hyundai

Itron

Jingxing

Kia

LG Chem

Marelli

MarkLines

Mitsubishi

Myenergi

Nissan

Nuvve

Panasonic

Porsche

Renault

Siemens

Taipower

Tesla

Toshiba

Toyota Tsusho

Volkswagen

Volvo

Wallbox

Zerova

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5uyjeo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.