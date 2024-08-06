AS Tallink Grupp: Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nõgene, Paavo

Position: Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

_____________________________________

Transaction date: 06.08.2024

Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 8,740; Unit price: 0.61 EUR

(2): Volume: 41,260; Unit price: 0.62 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(3): Volume: 50,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.617 EUR









Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee