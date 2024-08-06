Compact Power Equipment Rental Business Report 2023-2030: Expansion of Rental Company Fleets to Include Latest Models Spurs Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compact Power Equipment Rental - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Compact Power Equipment Rental is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the compact power equipment rental market is driven by several factors, including advancements in technology that have made equipment more efficient and user-friendly. The increasing complexity and scale of construction and landscaping projects require versatile and reliable machinery, which rental companies can provide without the significant upfront investment needed for purchase. Economic factors also play a crucial role; during economic downturns, companies are more likely to rent equipment to preserve capital and reduce financial risk.



Additionally, environmental considerations are pushing the development of more eco-friendly machinery, and rental companies are adopting these green technologies to meet regulatory requirements and customer preferences. The proliferation of urbanization projects worldwide, coupled with infrastructure investments in emerging markets, has expanded the customer base for compact power equipment rental. Lastly, the growing emphasis on sustainability and the circular economy encourages the use of rental services, as they promote the efficient use and reuse of resources, aligning with broader environmental goals.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Period Rental segment, which is expected to reach US$3.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.6%. The Rent to Own segment is also set to grow at 3.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.2% CAGR to reach $1.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global



