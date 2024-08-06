iLearningEngines Addresses Data Security Approach for AI Development, Deployment

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLearningEngines , Inc. (Nasdaq: AILE) (“iLearningEngines” or “the Company”) recently addressed its innovative approach to securing sensitive data during AI analysis and application development in the white paper Deploying Out-of-the-Box AI Engines — A New Era for Enterprise Outcomes. Using a secure and private AI Knowledge Cloud, users of iLearningEngines’ Learning and Work Automation Platform may circumvent the pitfalls associated with open-source libraries used in traditional generative AI solutions. This cutting-edge protocol for securing protected, proprietary information opens the door to AI exploration and application development for countless organizations concerned about security issues surrounding AI adoption.



The rise of generative AI in recent years has given organizations across industries the opportunity to leverage this technology to improve business outcomes for a variety of tasks and operations. The challenge is that open-source libraries, commonly used in generative AI platforms to provide faster information recall, allow unfettered access to the coding of AI applications. Consequently, they offer an easy window for malicious actors to identify, and manipulate, cybersecurity vulnerabilities in these applications. Enterprises also need to ensure that their data and the intelligence remains among their proprietary assets of the enterprise without them leaking out to a wider audience through common cloud-based models and data ingestion.

iLearningEngines recognizes this vulnerability and, since its inception, has prioritized the data security of its users by leveraging AI Knowledge Clouds – private cloud environments that provide greater control and information protection compared to alternative approaches. Compliant with Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) recommendations for large language models (LLMs), iLearningEngines’ AI Knowledge Cloud forms the platform’s core. It aggregates data by integrating with both internal and external enterprise sources to create a centralized repository of all enterprise IP, helping generate insights and recommendations across different use cases – without custom programming.

“Our applied AI platform enables organizations to productize their institutional knowledge, provides decision intelligence, facilitates as well as proactively act on it in a secure manner. Our goal is to enable businesses to leverage the large amounts of data they generate to improve efficiency and drive mission-critical outcomes, without worrying about the safety of sensitive data or proprietary information while developing AI solutions on the iLearningEngines platform,” Sanjeev Menon, Chief Architect – AI/ML, at iLearningEngines, said in a statement.

“This provides an opportunity for companies to build trust in their AI solutions, with the assurance that they can navigate risks effectively and unlock the full potential of AI once trust is earned,” Menon added.

“Generative AI is radically changing the way companies build learning and development solutions. But as companies adopt these new platforms, they now have to become laser focused on content quality, security, administration, and version control,” said Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst. “A platform like iLearningEngines has the potential to bridge this gap and bring trusted AI-powered learning and knowledge management to enterprises at scale.”

iLearningEngines places a premium on integrating its core pillars of ethical AI – transparency and explainability, security and safety, human oversight and human-centered values, as well as fairness – into AI development, adoption, and deployment. The Company also deploys private cloud storage to industries that must adhere to the strictest data security standards and regulations, including banking, finance, and healthcare.

