Advantage Solutions Receives Amazon’s Inaugural Gold Tier Award, Reflecting Excellence in Omnicommerce Performance

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV), a leading provider of sales and marketing services to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, announced today it has been named one of the first companies to win Amazon's inaugural Gold Tier award.



Amazon’s Gold Tier award recognizes direct fulfillment vendors that have a 96% or better score for on-time, accurate delivery. Advantage is an industry leader in omnichannel sampling and shopper experience programs. The company collaborates with leading consumer packaged goods brands and retailers to drive trial in-store and online. Advantage offers omnichannel sampling solutions across categories including Personal Care, Food, Beauty, and Baby, connecting with shoppers at various life stages. It scored a 98% for its work with Amazon’s Baby Registry Welcome Boxes, which are filled with assorted product samples such as diapers, wipes, lotions, bottles, pacifiers, toys, and more for expectant parents who register for gifts with Amazon.com.

“Digital sampling is critical when introducing brands to shoppers as they enter key moments in their lives, and these boxes are often the first interaction soon-to-be parents have with the brands and products they’ll come to know and love while caring for their child,” said Michael Small, senior account manager of customer experience partnerships at Advantage Solutions. “Advantage is on pace to ship nearly one million Amazon Baby Registry Welcome Boxes this year, a distribution record for the program.”

Since 2019, Advantage has produced and shipped more than 3.5 million Amazon Baby Registry Welcome Boxes to consumers, including more than 43 million samples, all while driving sales, customer acquisition, and purchase conversion on Amazon.com. Advantage handles nearly all aspects of the Amazon Baby Registry Welcome Box production and distribution, including curating and procuring products alongside a dedicated salesperson, as well as producing and printing all program materials, packaging, and sales collateral.

Advantage collaborates with brands and retailers on additional omnichannel sampling capabilities such as gift with purchase, online order sampling, subscription boxes, virtual advisors, and connected sampling via digital engagement and QR codes.

In addition to digital sampling, Advantage also owns end-to-end sales execution for dozens of brands in Amazon stores, including operations, merchandising, retailer negotiations, chargebacks, advertising, and more. The full-service offerings from Advantage Unified Commerce, the digital marketing agency of Advantage Solutions, enabled the vast majority of its clients to achieve double-digit growth in Amazon stores in 2023.

“Our position as one of Amazon’s leading trusted agencies sets us apart from other agencies and establishes our capabilities as a true differentiator in the market," said Fahim Naim, SVP of e-commerce sales at Advantage Unified Commerce. “We deliver shopper-centric solutions that drive storefront growth for our brands – which enabled nearly all of our clients to achieve double-digit growth on Amazon in the past year. Our full-service offerings allow them to concentrate on their core business activities while we focus on ensuring they stay ahead of their competitors.”

The Amazon Gold Tier award follows closely on the heels of additional industry recognitions for Advantage. The company was recently named the 16th largest agency company worldwide and the 7th largest in North America in the 2024 AdAge Agency Report, underscoring the profound impact of the company’s omnicommerce capabilities at the intersection of consumer brands and retailers.

Advantage Solutions is a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing solutions uniquely positioned at the intersection of brands and retailers. Our data- and technology-driven services — which include headquarter sales, retail merchandising, in-store and online sampling, digital commerce, omnichannel marketing, retail media and others — help brands and retailers of all sizes get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. As a trusted partner and problem solver, we help our clients sell more while spending less. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin America and Europe through which the company serves the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net.

