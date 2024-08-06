Cultured Food Market Size is Surpassing USD 71.02 Billion by 2033, Growing at Projected 9% CAGR

Newark, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 30 billion in 2023 global cultured food market will reach USD 71.02 billion in 2033. Fermented meals with beneficial bacteria for the human body and its microbiome are known as cultured foods. The most popular and well-known cultured food is yoghurt. Kombucha, kimchi, sauerkraut, umami, and miso are a few more examples. Foods that are cultured are made by combining yeast or bacteria with an ingredient. For example, adding lactobacillus to milk causes it to curdle or become yoghurt. Food that has been cultured has various textures. The release of acids during fermentation gives them a distinctly tangy or sour flavour. Probiotics, which are abundant in cultured foods, are excellent for enhancing digestive health. It facilitates improved digestion, which leads to greater health in general. Foods with culture are also good for the immune system. They are nutrient-dense and a great choice for meal additives to round out the nutritional profiles of regular meals. Because they are versatile, they have a wide range of food applications. Furthermore, the market demand for cultured foods has expanded since the introduction of flavour-infused products.



Key Insight of the Global Cultured food Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The market for cultured foods has expanded as awareness of gut health has grown. Cultured meals are favoured by the region's health and wellness trends. The market is enhanced by the accessibility and availability of a wide variety of cultured foods via an extensive network of physical and virtual retailers. The market is expanding as a result of the development of novel products with plant-based alternatives for people who are lactose intolerant, as well as new tastes and kinds of fermented foods. Stricter regulations guarantee food goods' safety and boost consumers' trust in them, which boosts demand for them in the local market. Probiotic demand is rising, which is good news for the industry.



In 2023, the dairy-based segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40% and revenue of 12 billion.



The product segment is divided into dairy-based, plant-based, meat and seafood, kombucha, and others. In 2023, the dairy-based segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40% and revenue of 12 billion.



In 2023, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45% and revenue of 13.50 billion.



The distribution channel segment is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online and others. In 2023, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45% and revenue of 13.50 billion.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Advancement in market



The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in Kerala, India, has signed a memorandum of understanding to start developing cell-cultured fish in India and to bring plant-based seafood to the country. The institute and Neat Meatt, a biotechnology business based in New Delhi, India, inked a memorandum of understanding to develop analogues of kingfish, pomfret, and seer fish. According to a press statement from CMFRI, the development team is attempting to mimic the taste, texture, and nutritional characteristics of genuine fish in plant-based analogues and cell-cultured goods.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The evolving trends in wellness and health.



Health and wellness are becoming more widely recognised due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases brought on by a sedentary, inactive lifestyle, poor diet, and a predominance of processed foods high in sugar and sodium. The need for whole foods has increased as people become more conscious of the advantages of leading an active lifestyle and eating a clean, balanced diet. The demand for cultured food, which is very helpful in enhancing gut health and preserving a healthy microbiome in the body, has increased as knowledge of gut health and its significance for general physical well-being has grown. The immune system, the brain, and the health of the skin all depend on a healthy microbiome. Cultured foods are becoming more and more popular as people become more conscious of their gut health, gut microbiota, clean, healthy diets, and active lifestyles. The growing accessibility, affordability, and availability of these products all contribute to the market's expansion. The market is also expected to benefit from the availability of a wide range of alternatives in various tastes. Global food chains have become more interconnected, making cultured foods more widely available that would have otherwise only been available in a limited geographic area. Thus, the need for cultured food has increased as a result of shifting wellness and health trends and growing knowledge of the value of a healthy gut.



Restraints: Intolerances and allergies to cultured foods.



The growing number of people receiving diagnoses for lactose intolerance will impede the market's expansion because dairy products are a major component of many cultured meals. People are seeking allergy testing as a result of growing knowledge of lactose intolerance, which in turn has increased the number of people aware of their own lactose sensitivity. The growing trend of veganism, which is a plant-based diet that excludes dairy products like yoghurt, may further impede the market's expansion. In addition, a lot of people are cutting dairy out of their diets because of health issues. Consequently, the development of the industry will be hampered by allergies and intolerances to cultured foods, particularly those based on dairy.



Opportunities: The growing accessibility and availability of foods with a cultural.



A growing number of retailers are dedicating aisles to cultured foods in response to the growing demand for these foods, which has improved accessibility for customers by increasing supply and availability of these products. The growing market has also benefited by the advent of a wide range of distinct cultured food options in various flavours, sizes, and packaging. The availability of non-native foods has increased due to the globalisation of food supply systems. For example, kimchi, which was once only found in Asian countries like Japan and Korea, is now available in supermarkets throughout Europe and America. a Global availability and accessibility of cultured foods have also been enhanced by a well-established infrastructure for storage and transportation that maintains ideal pressure and temperature levels. Therefore, throughout the projected period, the market will rise as a result of the increased accessibility and availability of cultured foods.



Challenges: Risk of contamination.



Preparing cultured foods is a meticulous process with precise amounts of bacteria and yeast added to a proportionate amount of base ingredient. the timing of fermentation process is also equally important. commercialization of cultured foods means large amounts of bacteria or yeast and other ingredients are used. The resultant product risks being contaminated if the proportions are not right. The fermentation process needs to controlled with measures in place to avoid the proliferation of harmful bacteria. The risks are manifold when these products are produced commercially. furthermore, consumers prefer making cultured foods at home instead of buying it from the store. Therefore, the risk of contamination reduces consumer confidence in marketed cultured foods which will challenge the market’s growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global cultured food market are:



• Aleph Farms

• BlueNalu Inc.

• Finless Foods, Inc.

• Mission Barns

• Mosa Meat

• Perfect Day, Inc.

• Shiok Meats Pte Ltd.

• SuperMeat

• UPSIDE Foods

• Wildtype



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product



• Dairy-Based

• Plant-Based

• Meat and Seafood

• Kombucha

• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



