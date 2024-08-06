Dr. Menalee Hapuarachchi Joins Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Arlington

Arlington, TX, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Digestive Disease Consultants is proud to welcome Dr. Menalee Hapuarachchi, an experienced gastroenterologist who treats all digestive disorders, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), GERD, Crohn’s Disease, ulcerative colitis and colorectal cancer prevention and screening.

Dr. Hapuarachchi received her undergraduate degree from William Paterson University of New Jersey and her medical degree from St. George's University School of Medicine. She completed her residency and fellowship at Medical City Fort Worth.

“I have always enjoyed working on ailments inflicting the GI tract and contiguous organs,” says Dr. Hapuarachchi. “I listen to my patients so together we can determine the best treatment plan for sustained wellness; my top priority is helping people improve their quality of life and keeping them there.”

Texas Digestive Disease Consultants is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Hapuarachchi will work to provide the best patient care for Arlington residents.

TDDC-Arlington is at 1001 N Waldrop Drive, Suite 509, Arlington, TX , and is open Monday through Friday, 8:30am to 5pm. Call 817-394-4300 or visit tddctx.com to schedule an appointment today.

