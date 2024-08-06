Company Announcement

6 August 2024

Announcement No. 24

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S maintaining its position above the 5% threshold.

Morgan Stanley’s aggregated position of shares and financial instruments is now 3,023,153 shares corresponding to 5.63% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.

Contact

Investors

Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations

+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com



Press

Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead

+45 2223 5870 / pelle.fischer-nielsen@nkt.com

Attachments