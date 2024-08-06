Astiva Health Launches Investor Relations Website, Reinforcing Commitment to Transparent Communication

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Astiva Health, a leader in innovative and culturally aware healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Investor Relations website . This milestone marks a significant step in Astiva Health’s journey towards becoming a public company, underscoring its dedication to transparent and effective communication with investors, stakeholders, and the broader financial community.

The newly launched Investor Relations website, accessible at https://investor.astivahealth.com/ , is designed to provide comprehensive and up-to-date information about Astiva Health’s business strategy, financial performance, corporate governance, and key initiatives. The platform aims to enhance investor engagement by offering easy access to vital resources, including:

Detailed company overviews and strategic vision

Financial reports and performance metrics

Press releases and media coverage

Corporate governance practices

Upcoming events and presentations

Dr. Tri T. Nguyen, Co-founder and CEO of Astiva Health, expressed his enthusiasm about this development, stating, "We are excited to launch our Investor Relations website , a crucial tool that will facilitate transparent communication with our current and prospective investors. As we move towards our goal of becoming a public company, this platform will serve as a central hub for all investment-related information and updates."

Astiva Health’s commitment to revolutionizing healthcare through personalized and inclusive medical solutions is at the core of its growth strategy. The launch of the Investor Relations website is a testament to the company's dedication to maintaining open lines of communication and building strong relationships with its investor community.

Chi Luong, CFO of Astiva Health, added, "Our new Investor Relations website reflects our commitment to excellence in investor relations and transparency. It is an essential part of our efforts to provide our investors with timely and accurate information, ensuring they are well-informed as we progress towards our public offering."

Astiva Health invites investors, analysts, and all interested parties to explore the new Investor Relations website and stay informed about the company’s latest developments and strategic initiatives.

About Astiva Health

Astiva Health is a fast-growing MAPD health plan committed to redefining the standards of personalized and comprehensive healthcare. With a mission to elevate the well-being of individuals, Astiva Health specializes in innovative health plans tailored to meet the unique requirements of its members. The organization prioritizes a culturally responsive approach to healthcare, offering multilingual solutions for customer service, marketing materials, and educational resources. Astiva Health's dedication to serving the underserved population is not only fulfilling a critical societal need but also positioning the company to tap into a market segment with significant growth potential. By addressing the diverse healthcare needs of its members, Astiva Health aims to create lasting relationships and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities it serves. Astiva Health invites individuals to join its transformative healthcare experience, where personalized care and lasting well-being take center stage.

For more information about Astiva Health and enrollment details, please visit https://astivahealth.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements regarding the outlook of our private company. These statements are identified by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "aim," "intend," "plan," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "propose," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. Our forward-looking statements encompass expectations about our business activities, development plans, and strategic initiatives. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from our expectations due to various factors, such as the unpredictable nature of development efforts, potential modifications in the timing and success of our initiatives, and uncertainties related to intellectual property. Additionally, we face challenges associated with financial resources and operational sustainability. We do not commit to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or changes in expectations, as we operate as a private entity. While we believe our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we caution stakeholders that actual results may differ materially from our anticipated outcomes. As we don't file with regulatory bodies, we encourage stakeholders to review additional risk factors specific to our private company that may impact future results.

Contacts

Astiva Health, Inc.

765 The City Drive South

#200

Orange, CA 92868

www.astivahealth.com

Media Contact

media@astivahealth.com