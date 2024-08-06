Lepide Extends the Coverage of its Award-Winning Data Security Platform to Dell EMC Isilon

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lepide, a leading provider of data security solutions, today announced the launch of version 24.2 of its flagship product, the Lepide Data Security Platform. This latest release introduces robust new platform support for Dell EMC Isilon, significantly enhancing file server auditing and data security capabilities for enterprises leveraging this popular storage solution.



With this new integration, Lepide Data Security Platform now offers comprehensive auditing for file and folder interactions on Dell EMC Isilon. This includes critical functionalities such as tracking permission changes and facilitating data discovery and classification. The newly added support ensures that organizations can maintain stringent oversight over their file server environments, bolstering their overall data security posture.

By offering detailed audit reports on file server interactions, permission changes, data access patterns, and more, the platform enables businesses to gain unparalleled visibility into their data environments. These insights help organizations quickly identify and address potential security threats, ensure compliance with data protection regulations, and optimize data management processes. The ability to monitor and analyze data interactions in real-time empowers IT teams to take proactive measures to safeguard sensitive information, prevent unauthorized access, and minimize the risk of data breaches.

In addition to these pivotal updates, Lepide continues to enhance its platform with ongoing improvements in several key areas, including data classification speed, real time alerting, and stale data reporting.

Aidan Simister, CEO of Lepide, commented, “The integration of Dell EMC Isilon support marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing comprehensive data security solutions. By enabling detailed auditing and robust reporting for Dell EMC Isilon, we empower our customers to maintain tighter control over their data and respond swiftly to any security incidents.”

With version 24.2, Lepide continues to lead the way in data security innovation, ensuring organizations have the tools they need to protect their sensitive information across diverse storage environments.

About Lepide

At Lepide, we believe that managing and securing your data shouldn’t be complicated. Since 2005, we’ve empowered over 1,000 customers to protect and manage their unstructured data effectively with our simplified data security solution, which seamlessly integrates data and identity security into one intuitive platform.

Lepide is headquartered in Texas and has offices in London and Uttar Pradesh and is supported by The Foresight Group. For more information, visit https://www.lepide.com/.

Lepide. Data Security. Simplified.

Contact:

Philip Robinson

Chief Marketing Officer

Lepide

Email: phil.robinson@lepide.com

Phone: +1-800-814-0578