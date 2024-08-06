Identity & Access Forum Resource Highlights Device Identification, Authentication Methods for Securing Online Commerce

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As online transactions become increasingly ubiquitous, ensuring the security of card-not-present (CNP) and digital payments is paramount. Modern consumers use a variety of devices (e.g., computers, tablets, mobile phones) to make online purchases, introducing potential vectors for fraudsters to exploit if buyers are not properly authenticated. The Secure Technology Alliance’s Identity and Access Forum responds to this issue with the release of its new white paper, “Device Identification and Authentication Methods for Payments.”



“We’re proud to have brought together a group of dedicated subject matter experts to create this comprehensive resource for the broad spectrum of payment stakeholders,” said Sandy Mayfield, managing director of the Identity and Access Forum. “It provides an overview of the tools and techniques payment professionals can use to enhance security in CNP transactions. By addressing the challenges of device identification and consumer authentication and exploring solutions like EMV 3D-Secure (3DS) and network tokenization, the paper aims to guide stakeholders toward more safe and efficient online transaction processes.”

The following is included within the scope of the white paper:

EMV 3DS background, processing flows and device profiling elements

Tokenization use cases, verification and transaction approval procedures

Risk identification and authentication challenges for merchants and Issuers

Guidance for maintaining data integrity across payments ecosystems

Glossary of terms related to EMV 3DS



The white paper was created by the Device Identification and Authentication Project Team. Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in future Forum projects can visit the Secure Technology Alliance’s website to learn how to become a member. By joining the Secure Technology Alliance, members will have access to activities within the Identity and Access Forum and additional Alliance-affiliated organizations, including the development of industry-driven webinars, white papers, infographics and training programs.

About the Identity and Access Forum

The Identity and Access Forum is a cooperative, cross-industry body dedicated to advancing the adoption and development of secure identification including physical and logical access. Through the collaborative efforts of a diverse group of stakeholders and the publication of educational resources, the Forum advocates for market adoption of trusted, user-centric and interoperable digital identities to ensure safe and seamless access to services across all interactions. Areas of focus are identity credentials such as mobile drivers’ licenses and IDs for provisioning, IoT security and access control, among others. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance, an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum, Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies.

