DiGennaro Communications (DGC) Wins PR Agency of the Year, GOLD

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent agency, DiGennaro Communications (DGC), the leader in PR, strategic communications, crisis management, events/experiential, and B2B marketing for media, marketing, technology, and entertainment clients has been awarded PR Agency of the Year, Gold, in Ad Age’s Small Agency Awards. On the heels of a standout year of business performance, DGC’s recognition is testament to its high-level strategic counsel, meticulous execution, and outcome-driven programs that help its clients’ businesses grow.



“I started DGC with a clear mission: to shine a light on the world's best creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs,” said Samantha DiGennaro, Founder & CEO, DGC. “Receiving this prestigious award from a publication we engage with so often inspires us to continue to shine a light on our clients every day, in every way, from marketing and storytelling to partnerships and advocacy.”

DGC represents the world’s leading publishers, platforms, brands, agencies, associations, and C-Suite executives. In a world where every message competes for attention, DGC guides its clients via creative results-driven programs aimed to support business performance.

In April, the agency expanded its suite of services with the launch of Marketing to Marketers (M2M®), moving DGC beyond strategic communications to deliver impactful B2B creative brand building, marketing, and advertising programs that help organizations reach even more relevant results.

Since January 2024, DGC has seen a 90% conversion rate on competitive new business pitches and has launched new service offerings including DGConsults (DGC’s strategic consulting arm) and DGC-suite (the agency’s executive visibility offering), which helps CEOs, CMOs, CROs, Founders, and company leaders build enterprise and personal brands in support of business growth.

Over the past 12 months, consumer brands including Reckitt, State Farm, Progressive, Sam’s Club, and Urban Outfitters have turned to DGC for corporate and executive communications.

DGC’s clients have included Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn, Microsoft, IBM, Pandora, iHeart, Live Nation, Refinery29, National Geographic, Meredith, Gannett, Epsilon, GroupM, Pereira O’Dell, Johannes Leonardo, David & Goliath, Droga5, The Community, and more.

DGC has been recognized by Cannes Lions with a Gold and a Silver Lion and is a repeat honoree on notable lists including the Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies and The Observer’s Top 50 PR Firms.

