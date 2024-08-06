Code42 for GenAI: Announcing Expanded Protections for Critical Data

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Code42 Software, Inc. (now part of Mimecast), the leader in data loss and insider threat protection, today announced new innovations to the Incydr ™ solution to protect against data exfiltration to generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) tools .



Employees are adopting GenAI tools at a rapid pace – helping organizations streamline processes, save time, and do more with fewer resources. In fact, nearly 65% of Code42 customers use GenAI tools. However, employees’ mishandling of data on these platforms increasingly puts corporate data at risk. According to Code42’s 2024 Data Exposure Report , 86% of security leaders fear employees are leaking data to GenAI tools – potentially exposing sensitive information to competitors. For example, a simple act of prompting a GenAI bot to craft a more enticing email about upcoming product announcements can expose confidential corporate roadmap data to the public domain.

With today’s news, Code42 Incydr unveils new data visualizations to efficiently pinpoint and respond to events where data from sensitive business sources moves to GenAI tools such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude, Jasper, and Perplexity. In addition to its GenAI dashboard and alerting capabilities, Incydr uses its new PRISM system to score and prioritize events involving GenAI tools and recommend actions to address GenAI risks security analysts would otherwise miss.

The new release builds upon a robust set of existing GenAI protections, including:

Detection and/or blocking of copy and paste activities into GenAI, including the ability to provide source information for files pasted from browser tabs

The ability to detect and/or block file uploads to ChatGPT tools

Instructor videos to educate employees on proper usage of GenAI tools during their implementation, as well as videos to correct risky activity with GenAI tools

Upcoming support for the ChatGPT desktop app

“There’s no denying that GenAI tools have revolutionized the way we work – and that they will continue to do so exponentially. Workers just trying to get tasks done quickly are exposing critical IP by inputting customer data, source code, financial information, and a lot more into GenAI tools without a second thought,” said Dave Capuano, SVP of Product Management, Code42, now part of Mimecast. “Most solutions on the market today are not properly equipped to recognize data exfiltration through GenAI tools, let alone make it easy to address the most critical risks. With its enhanced capabilities, Code42 Incydr allows teams to continue innovating with GenAI, while ensuring security analysts can quickly address data loss events.”

Availability

The Code42 Incydr data protection coverage for GenAI is currently available to all Code42 customers, with support for the ChatGPT desktop app targeting availability in the fall.

