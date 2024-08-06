SINTX Technologies Announces Appointment of Eric K. Olson as Chief Executive Officer

Salt Lake City, Utah., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Eric K. Olson to succeed B. Sonny Bal, MD as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and President.



Mr. Olson’s appointment follows the Company’s recent announcement that Dr. Bal was retiring from his position as Chief Executive Officer and President effective upon the appointment of a new chief executive officer and president by the Board of Directors. Dr. Bal will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board on the Company’s Board of Directors.

For over 30 years, Mr. Olson has been a serial founder and entrepreneur in a broad range of medical device, diagnostic, biologic and biomaterial companies. Most recently Mr. Olson was the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Foresite Innovations, LLC, a private healthcare innovation and development holding company. He is accomplished in leading and motivating all levels of management in a variety of company sizes and industries both domestically and internationally. Mr. Olson previously served as CEO, President, and as a member of the Board of Directors for the Company while it was known as “Amedica Corporation.” Mr. Olson played a key role in the Company’s 2014 initial public offering and becoming listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market. Mr. Olson has served in senior executive roles of President, Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board Directors.

“On behalf of SINTX’s board, I am extremely excited that Eric has agreed to serve as our next CEO and President,” said Dr Bal. “Eric brings many years of experience and leadership qualities that will be crucial in guiding the Company in the coming years.”

“We remain focused on accelerating development and commercialization of the Company’s technologies and looking for new opportunities that will enhance shareholder value,” stated Mr. Olson.

The SINTX Board of Directors also designated Gregg Honigblum as Board Advisor. Mr. Honigblum has over 35 years’ experience as a financial advisor and is a Managing Director for FNEX Securities (https://fnex.com/people/gregg-honigblum/). From 2003 to 2013, Mr. Honigblum was responsible for raising the Company’s private equity funding prior to its IPO in 2014. From, 2006 to 2013, Mr. Honigblum was a member of the Board of Directors of SINTX Technologies (formerly Amedica Corporation).

