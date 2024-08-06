A Report by TNR, The Niche Research, Projects That the Global Thrombectomy Devices Market will Expand at a CAGR of 8.3% over the Forecast Period From 2024 - 2034

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrombectomy devices are specialized medical instruments designed to remove blood clots from blood vessels, primarily in patients experiencing acute ischemic strokes or deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The thrombectomy devices market for these devices has witnessed significant growth, driven by advancements in medical technology, increasing prevalence of vascular diseases, and a heightened focus on improving patient outcomes.

The growing prevalence of conditions such as stroke and DVT, which are often attributed to aging populations and lifestyle factors, has heightened the demand for thrombectomy devices. According to various studies, the incidence of ischemic stroke and DVT is increasing globally, driving the need for effective treatment options. Innovations in thrombectomy devices, such as the development of more sophisticated and minimally invasive tools, have significantly enhanced the efficacy and safety of these procedures. The integration of advanced imaging techniques and robotic assistance has further contributed to the market's expansion. Enhanced awareness about vascular diseases and improvements in diagnostic capabilities have led to earlier detection and treatment, thereby increasing the adoption of thrombectomy devices.

Global Thrombectomy Devices Market: Key Datapoints





Market Value in 2023



US$ 2.3 Bn







Market Value Forecast by 2034



US$ 5.6 Bn







Growth Rate







8.3%



Historical Data







2016 – 2022



Base Year







2023



Forecast Data







2024 - 2034

The thrombectomy devices market is witnessing the introduction of novel thrombectomy technologies that offer improved clot retrieval and reduced procedural time. Innovations such as suction-based thrombectomy devices and advanced mechanical thrombectomy systems are expected to capture a substantial market share. Significant investments in research and development by key players and governmental bodies are fostering innovation in thrombectomy devices. This trend is anticipated to lead to the development of next-generation devices with enhanced performance and patient outcomes. As healthcare infrastructure improves in emerging markets, there is a growing opportunity for thrombectomy devices. These regions are seeing a rise in the prevalence of vascular diseases and an increase in healthcare spending, presenting lucrative growth prospects for manufacturers.

The thrombectomy devices market initially experienced disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, stemming from the postponement of elective procedures and supply chain issues. However, as the healthcare system adapted and the focus shifted towards managing post-COVID complications such as thromboembolic events, there has been a resurgence in demand for thrombectomy devices. The pandemic highlighted the critical need for efficient clot management and accelerated advancements in related technologies.

The thrombectomy devices market is poised for robust growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of vascular diseases, technological innovations, and expanding healthcare infrastructure. Despite the temporary setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is rebounding, with significant opportunities emerging from new technologies and growing investments in research and development. The continued evolution of thrombectomy devices and an increasing focus on improving patient care are expected to sustain the market's momentum in the coming years.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Pharmacomechanical thrombectomy devices segment by type is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in the thrombectomy devices market due to its ability to combine mechanical clot disruption with localized drug delivery, enhancing clot removal efficiency. This dual-action approach reduces procedure times and improves patient outcomes. Increasing adoption of these advanced devices in treating complex thromboembolic conditions and ongoing technological advancements further drive the segment's robust growth prospects.

due to its ability to combine mechanical clot disruption with localized drug delivery, enhancing clot removal efficiency. This dual-action approach reduces procedure times and improves patient outcomes. Increasing adoption of these advanced devices in treating complex thromboembolic conditions and ongoing technological advancements further drive the segment's robust growth prospects. Peripheral vascular disease segment by application dominated the thrombectomy devices market with a substantial revenue share of 45.2% due to the high prevalence of conditions such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The growing need for effective treatments to manage these widespread vascular issues, coupled with advancements in device technology and increased awareness, has driven significant market demand. Enhanced clinical outcomes and improved procedural efficiency further contribute to the segment’s leading position.

due to the high prevalence of conditions such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The growing need for effective treatments to manage these widespread vascular issues, coupled with advancements in device technology and increased awareness, has driven significant market demand. Enhanced clinical outcomes and improved procedural efficiency further contribute to the segment’s leading position. Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment by end user is anticipated to grow fastest over the forecast period due to their focus on cost-effective, minimally invasive procedures and the increasing preference for outpatient care . ASCs offer shorter wait times, lower procedure costs, and high patient convenience, making them an attractive option for thrombectomy procedures. Technological advancements and improved operational efficiencies in ASCs further drive their rapid expansion in the thrombectomy devices market.

. ASCs offer shorter wait times, lower procedure costs, and high patient convenience, making them an attractive option for thrombectomy procedures. Technological advancements and improved operational efficiencies in ASCs further drive their rapid expansion in the thrombectomy devices market. In 2023, Europe is anticipated as third leading region in the global thrombectomy devices market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high standards of medical care, and increasing prevalence of thromboembolic diseases. The region benefits from significant investments in medical technology and research, coupled with a strong presence of leading thrombectomy device manufacturers. Additionally, favorable regulatory environments and rising patient awareness contribute to Europe’s robust position in the global market.

Following are the major companies active within the thrombectomy devices market:



Abbott Laboratories

Acandis GmbH

Boston Scientific Corporation

BTG International Ltd. (acquired by Boston Scientific)

Capture Vascular, Inc.

Control Medical Technology, LLC

Cook Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

MicroVention, Inc. (subsidiary of Terumo Corporation)

Penumbra Europe GmbH

Phenox GmbH

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporation

Other Industry Participants

Key Developments:



In February 2022, Cernuous, a division of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, unveiled the EMBOGUARD, an advanced balloon guide catheter designed for endovascular procedures, particularly for patients suffering from acute ischemic stroke.

In November 2021, Penumbra Inc., a global leader in innovative therapies, reported that its Indigo System CA RX Catheter had demonstrated promising outcomes in the CHEETAH clinical trial.

In October 2021, Phonex made a notable global introduction of the pRESET 6-50 mechanical thrombectomy device, specifically developed for managing acute ischemic stroke. The pRESET 6-50 is distinguished as a premier stent retriever tailored for mechanical thrombectomy procedures.

Global Thrombectomy Devices Market



By Type

Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices Fragmentation Thrombectomy Devices Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices

Pharmacomechanical Thrombectomy Devices Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis Ultrasound-Assisted Thrombolysis



By Application



Peripheral Vascular Disease Deep Vein Thrombosis Pulmonary Embolism Others

Neurovascular Disease Ischemic Stroke Others

Cardiovascular Disease Myocardial Infarction Others



By End User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

