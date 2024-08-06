Global Hospital Electronic Health Records Market is Projected to be US$ 27.46 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2032 | Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, USA, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The Hospital electronic health records market was USD 19.41 billion in 2023. The market valuation is projected to hit USD 27.46 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 3.9% throughout the forecast period from 2024-2032.

What is Hospital Electronic Health Record?

A hospital electronic health record (EHR) is a digital version of a patient's official health document that is shared among different healthcare providers and agencies, such as laboratories, specialists, pharmacies, emergency facilities, and school and workplace clinics. The electronically stored health information such as medical history, diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, immunization dates, allergies, laboratory, and test results ease access to the authorized users. This helps in making decisions and facilitating better patient care.

EHR also aids in reducing repetitive tasks and the risk of human errors and improves coordination among providers by delivering the best care. Moreover, the EHR system reduces paper costs, lowers administrative overheads, and prevents expensive medical errors. Overall, this system delivers a more sustainable and cost-effective healthcare delivery system that streamlines workflows.

Key Market Stats:

Major Findings from the Report:

The market is experiencing immense growth driven by the increasing use of electronic health records for better patient care, operational efficiency, and data management. The substantial benefits of EHRs make them an excellent choice in the healthcare industry, thereby propelling hospital electronic health records market demand.

On the basis of segmentation analysis, the market covers component, by mode of delivery, by type, by application, and by region.

North America held the highest revenue share by region.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Increasing Product Launches: The rising development and launch of new EHR systems that leverage features such as enhanced interoperability capabilities, user interfaces, and upgraded data analytics is fostering hospital electronic health records market growth. In addition, some EHRs come with integrated technologies such as AI and telehealth.

The rising development and launch of new EHR systems that leverage features such as enhanced interoperability capabilities, user interfaces, and upgraded data analytics is fostering hospital electronic health records market growth. In addition, some EHRs come with integrated technologies such as AI and telehealth. Growing Adoption of Electronic Health Records by Hospitals: The interoperability feature of digital health record systems enhances efficiency, user-friendliness, and patient care. Considering these benefits, hospitals are embracing electronic health records to deliver accurate and safe healthcare services while reducing delays in treatment. These factors are bolstering the market growth.

The interoperability feature of digital health record systems enhances efficiency, user-friendliness, and patient care. Considering these benefits, hospitals are embracing electronic health records to deliver accurate and safe healthcare services while reducing delays in treatment. These factors are bolstering the market growth. Shift Towards Telemedicine Services: Healthcare providers are majorly shifting towards the use of electronic health records because of the need for telemedicine, which is a key element of healthcare facilities. Thus, increasing demand for telemedicine services propels the hospital electronic health records market revenue.

Healthcare providers are majorly shifting towards the use of electronic health records because of the need for telemedicine, which is a key element of healthcare facilities. Thus, increasing demand for telemedicine services propels the hospital electronic health records market revenue. Favorable Government Regulations and Investments: The HITECH Act is one of the well-known regulatory regulations that encourage hospitals to shift from paper-based records to electronic systems. Under the act, which focuses on the importance of safeguarding patient data, healthcare providers get incentives to use electronic health records. The introduction of the HITECH Act has led to significant expansion of the market.

Industry’s Prominent Players:

AdvancedMD, Inc.

athenahealth, Inc.

CureMD Healthcare

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems Corporation

GE HealthCare

Greenway Health, LLC

MCKESSON CORPORATION

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

NXGN Management, LLC

Oracle

Veradigm LLC

Geographical Landscape:

The North America hospital electronic health records market recorded the highest revenue share. The region owns advanced healthcare infrastructure and substantial healthcare IT spending, enabling hospitals to invest in electronic health record technologies.

Owing to the increasing cases of chronic diseases that require healthcare providers to integrate advanced technologies to improve patient care and operational efficiency, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to record significant growth. Meanwhile, governments across the region are making partnerships and organizing events to encourage the use of digital health equipment, which is augmenting the industry expansion.

Market Segmentation:

Hospital Electronic Health Records Component Outlook

Hardware

Software

Services

Hospital Electronic Health Records Mode of Delivery Outlook

Cloud-based

On-premise Model

Hospital Electronic Health Records, Type Outlook

Interoperable EMRs

Speech enabled EMRs

Traditional EMRs

Others

Hospital Electronic Health Records, Application Outlook

Cardiology

Neurology

Oncology

Radiology

Others



Hospital Electronic Health Records Regional Outlook

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

