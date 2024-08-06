Grom Social Congratulates its Original Ambassador, Caroline Marks, as She Takes the Gold Medal for Team USA in Women’s Surfing at 2024 Olympics

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) ( gromsocialenterprises.com ), the company that helped usher in safe social media exclusively for kids, last night cheered its original brand ambassador – Caroline Marks – on her path to the medal stand as she secured the gold medal in women’s surfing for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics surfing venue in French Polynesia’s Teahupo’o, Tahiti. Caroline, whose brother, Zach, first conceived the idea for Grom Social when he was just 12, was the target of cyberbullying in middle school, and her experience helped spotlight the need for safe social media for kids. Today, the company will unveil a newly overhauled app with enhanced safety features in the Apple Store on IOS, with an Android version to follow at a later date.

Since its inception in 2012, first as a website, Grom has remained steadfastly committed to giving kids under 13 a social media experience just for them and free of inappropriate content, cyberbullying and target marketing. Today, Caroline serves as a company brand ambassador for Grom as her brother, Zach, is the app’s founder and Chief Content Officer. Their father, Darren Marks, is CEO of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., which has expanded its offerings through a portfolio of services as a leading provider of family-friendly entertainment, media, and technology solutions.

“From her early days of surfing the web to last night, where she rode a wave of support, Caroline never gave up her dream of being the best, no matter how many waves knocked her down,” said Zach Marks. “Time and again, she got back on her board and winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics makes all of us at Grom Social feel incredibly proud. Congratulations to my kid sister, and our gold medalist!”

Darren Marks added, “As a father, I couldn’t feel prouder than to see my daughter achieve her goal of winning a gold medal one day and seeing my son’s vision of a new groundbreaking version of the Grom Social app happen within 24 hours of each other! My wife, Sarah, and I join parents everywhere as we encourage our kids, help keep them safe and shape a new generation of inspirational adults.”

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. The company owns an 80% stake in Curiosity Ink Media, which is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://gromsocialenterprises.com .

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. activities that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods, and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to general stock market conditions. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in the expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long-term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.