FinovateFall Coming to NYC September 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinovateFall , a pioneering fintech conference catering to the digital future of financial institutions, to be held in person from September 9-11, 2024, at the Marriot Marquis Times Square, New York City.



Finovate is an industry-leading fintech conference by and for executives and thought leaders who are revolutionizing the financial services industry. The event will feature 120-plus renowned speakers and sector experts, in addition to 60-plus innovative live product demos from exciting fintech startups as well as established players.

With over 2,000 senior business leaders including C-suite leaders, decision-makers, senior executives, and financial innovators expected to be at FinovateFall, attendees can easily engage using the event’s networking-made-easy approach and discover upcoming market moving trends over the course of the three-day event.

Combined with an accomplished audience and Finovate’s philosophy of fast-paced and to-the-point sessions, attendees will encounter incredible educational opportunities, high-powered networking, and powerful actionable intelligence. Strategic interactions facilitated through the specially designed scheduling and meeting app help drive fruitful new partnerships.

Invited speakers will share their strategic insights at FinovateFall 2024 shall including Ben Maxim , Chief Digital Strategy and Innovation Officer, MSU Federal Credit Union; Christopher Hollins , Head of Solutions Sales and Delivery, Silicon Valley Bank; Eric McCabe , SVP, Head of Embedded Finance, Citizens Bank; Akita Somani , SVP BNPL/POS Lending, U.S. Bank; and Mary Joseph , Vice President of Strategic Investments and TTS, Citi among several other distinguished leaders.

During these high-impact sessions, global thought leaders and industry veterans will draw from their unique experiences and share their perspectives on the state of the market, showcase cutting-edge technological advancements and business innovations, and discuss their vision of the future of the fintech space, all under one roof in a lively but intimate and professional atmosphere. Invited speakers will be available across several interactive formats including keynote addresses, special addresses, Executive Briefings, panel discussions, Fireside Chats, and scheduled networking events.

To maximize learning while addressing a wide array of special topics, the final day will be split across multiple knowledge streams – Artificial Intelligence, Credit Union Spotlight, Customer Experience, Exhibit Hall Networking, Future Banking, Future Lending, Future Payments, Open Banking, Wealthtech, and General Sessions.

An invite-only event, “Leaders+pre-event briefing for banks and FIs” will be held on September 8, to help cultivate an atmosphere of knowledge exchange and camaraderie. Experts at the pre-event include such luminaries as Stacey Bryant , Director of Business Development, Cornerstone Advisors; Manas Chawla , CEO, London Politica, and David Penn , Research Analyst, Finovate; as well as Mohamoud Rasouli , AI Expert for Investment, Stanford University.

The evening concludes with drinks and networking during which invitees can build lasting connections in a relaxed atmosphere.

Highly regarded for its strong ethics of business efficiency, Finovate events attract senior representatives and elite thinkers from marquee institutions including Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Fidelity Investments, HSBC, ING, J.P. Morgan, and Llyods.

On September 10, 2024, FinovateFall will announce the winners of the FinovateAwards which celebrate the fintech industry’s very best and brightest individuals and impactful companies that are driving fintech innovation forward.

Regardless the level of your business, model customer, or nature of challenges, the FinovateFall event is a must-attend and is sure to unlock enormous business value.

To register for the in-person event, kindly visit https://informaconnect.com/finovatefall/purchase/select-package/

About Finovate

Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information visit www.finovate.com .

