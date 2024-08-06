Holter Monitor Market to Witness Significant Growth by 2030, Driven by Increasing Cardiovascular Disorders

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Holter Monitor based Aesthetic Devices (EAD) - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Holter monitor market is projected to experience notable expansion through 2030, according to a recent market analysis. Growth in this sector is attributed to a rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, improvements in patient monitoring technologies, and a shift toward ambulatory monitoring devices. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.13% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, the market is expected to register considerable growth.



Impact of Lifestyle Disorders



The increasing burden of lifestyle-based disorders, such as hypertension and obesity, is notably impacting the Holter monitor market. Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that an estimated 1.28 billion adults globally are affected by hypertension. Moreover, projections indicate that by 2025, over a billion people may suffer from obesity. The growing incidence of lifestyle diseases is expected to enhance the demand for Holter monitors, which are crucial for diagnosing and managing cardiovascular conditions.



Technological Advancements



Advancements in technology are contributing significantly to market growth, as is evidenced by recent FDA approvals and product launches. For example, Biotricity recently received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Biotres Cardiac Monitoring Device, which offers enhanced comfort for prolonged use. Furthermore, VitalConnect, Inc. launched its VitalPatch RTM cardiac monitoring solution to cater to the extended Holter monitoring needs.



Regional Market Dominance



North America is anticipated to hold a dominant position in the Holter monitor market due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and strong demand for early detection and monitoring solutions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports a high incidence of atrial fibrillation in the United States, underlining the necessity for effective monitoring and management of heart arrhythmias in the region.



Key Players and Developmental Activities



The market landscape features influential players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hill-Rom Services, Inc., SCHILLER, and GE Healthcare, among others. These leaders are focusing on innovation, strategic mergers, and expansions to broaden their market presence. Recent acquisitions, like that of Preventice Solutions, Inc. by Boston Scientific, demonstrate an ongoing commitment to advancing the Holter monitor industry.



As the industry navigates through regulatory processes and endeavors to meet the evolving needs of patients worldwide, the Holter monitor market will continue to be an area of focus for those seeking solutions to manage and monitor cardiovascular health effectively.



