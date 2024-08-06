Hemophilia B Therapeutics Pipeline Research 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 15+ Companies and 20+ Drugs

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hemophilia B - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Hemophilia B pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



"Hemophilia B - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Hemophilia B pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Hemophilia B treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Hemophilia B commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Hemophilia B collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Hemophilia B R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Hemophilia B



Hemophilia B Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Hemophilia B report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including Phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Hemophilia B Emerging Drugs

BBM-H901: Belief Biomed



BBM-H901 is indicated for prophylactic treatment of bleeding in adults with hemophilia B. BBM-H901 is designed to restore the production of factor IX (FIX) the blood-clotting protein that is faulty or missing in people with hemophilia B by delivering a functional copy of the F9 gene to liver cells, which are the main producers of clotting factors in the body. Gene therapy components are delivered to liver cells by a modified, harmless adeno-associated virus (AAV) that works as a vehicle. The gene therapy is given as a single intravenous (into-the-vein) infusion. The drug is currently in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of hemophilia B.



ISU304: ISU ABXIS



ISU304 (Dalcinonacog alfa, DalcA) is a modified recombinant Factor IX protein for the prophylactic therapy of patients with Hemophilia B which is caused by a deficiency of coagulation FIX. It is designed to be administered subcutaneously and achieves normal FIX activity levels to prevent bleeding of patients with hemophilia B. Currently approved protein replacement therapy for hemophilia B rely on intravenous injection. With a subcutaneous injection, ISU304 is expected to improve the quality of life and treatment convenience in patients with hemophilia B. The drug is in phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.



TU7710: TiumBio



TU7710 is a bypassing agent treatment for patients with neutralizing antibodies and is an innovative drug candidate with a half-life 7 times greater than conventional treatments through our transferrin fusion gene recombination technology. TU7710 is expected to dramatically improve the convenience and quality of life of hemophilia patients with neutralizing antibodies. Currently, the drug is in phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Hemophilia B.

Hemophilia B Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Hemophilia B therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Hemophilia B drugs.



Hemophilia B Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Hemophilia B drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Hemophilia B



There are approx. 15+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Hemophilia B. The companies which have their Hemophilia B drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Belief Biomed.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Hemophilia B drugs?

How many Hemophilia B drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Hemophilia B?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Hemophilia B therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Hemophilia B and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Shanghai Vitalgen BioPharma

Belief BioMed

TiumBio

Jiangsu Gensciences

Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Takeda

Sanofi

GC Biopharma Corp

Equilibra Bioscience LLC

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

ISU Abxis

Key Products

VGB-R04

BBM-H901

TU7710

SS109

SerpinPC

AskBio009

Fitusiran

MG1113

SR604

REGV131

ISU304

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

Hemophilia B Report Insights

Hemophilia B Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Hemophilia B Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csii9x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.