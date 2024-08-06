Genital Herpes Competitive Landscape Report 2024: Marketed Drugs Assessment, Pricing and Reimbursement, Pipeline and Clinical Trials, Deals, Future Market Catalysts

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genital Herpes: Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in genital herpes therapeutics.

In 2024, more than 52 million diagnosed prevalent cases of HSV-2 infection are anticipated in the 16 countries covered in the analyst's epidemiology forecast for GH.

Nucleoside analogue antiviral drugs have been the mainstay of GH treatment for over two decades.

The GH pipeline has a limited number of products in mid-to late-stage development, with only one product in Phase III and four products in Phase II.

In the last 10 years, the US has been the top country for trial sites, as it hosted nearly 50% of the sites for GH clinical trials conducted globally.

Acquisitions were the most prevalent deal type in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Components of the Report

Disease Landscape

Disease Overview

Epidemiology Overview

Treatment Overview

Marketed Products Assessment

Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration

Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

Annual Therapy Cost

Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement

Pipeline Assessment

Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs

Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval

Clinical Trials Assessment

Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status

Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis

Deals Landscape

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

Overview of Recent Deals

Commercial Assessment

Key Market Players

Future Market Catalysts

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface

1.1 Contents

1.2 Report Scope

1.3 List of Tables and Figures

1.4 Abbreviations



2 Key Findings



3 Disease Landscape

3.1 Disease Overview

3.2 Epidemiology Overview

3.3 Treatment Overview



4 Marketed Drugs Assessment

4.1 Leading Marketed Drugs

4.2 Overview by Mechanism of Action

4.3 Overview by Molecule Type

4.4 Product Profiles and Sales Forecast



5 Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

5.1 Annual Cost of Therapy

5.2 Time to Pricing and Reimbursement



6 Pipeline Drugs Assessment

6.1 Mid-to-late-stage Pipeline Drugs

6.2 Overview by Development Stage

6.3 Overview by Mechanism of Action

6.4 Overview by Molecule Type

6.5 Drug Specific Phase Transition Success Rate (PTSR) and Likelihood of Approval (LoA)

6.6 Therapy Area and Indication-specific PTSR and LoA



7 Clinical Trials Assessment

7.1 Historical Overview

7.2 Overview by Phase

7.3 Overview by Status

7.4 Overview by Phase for Ongoing and Planned Trials

7.5 Trials with Virtual Components

7.6 Overview of Trials by Geography

7.7 Single-Country and Multinational Trials by Region

7.8 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Phase

7.9 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Status

7.10 Overview by Endpoint Status

7.11 Overview by Race and Ethnicity

7.12 Enrollment Data

7.13 Top 20 countries for Trial Sites

7.14 Top 20 Sites Globally

7.15 Feasibility Analysis - Geographic Overview

7.16 Feasibility Analysis - Benchmark Models



8 Deals Landscape

8.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

8.2 Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances



9 Commercial Assessment

9.1 Key Market Players



10 Future Market Catalysts



11 Appendix



