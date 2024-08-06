Iris Biometrics Business Report 2024: Cloud Solutions Boost Adoption, Blockchain & Iris Recognition Opens Opportunities - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iris Biometrics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Iris Biometrics is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the iris biometrics market is driven by several factors, including advancements in technology, increasing concerns over security and identity fraud, and the integration of biometrics into mobile devices. The rise in international travel and the subsequent need for robust border security systems have also significantly contributed to the expansion of this market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of digital banking solutions and the need for secure transaction methods are accelerating the deployment of iris recognition technologies in the financial sector.



Consumer behavior has also influenced market growth; as digital interactions and transactions become more prevalent, there is a growing demand for authentication methods that are both secure and user-friendly. Furthermore, government initiatives to implement biometric identification systems for national security and public administration - such as national ID programs and voter registration - provide a substantial boost to the demand for iris biometrics.

These factors, combined with ongoing research and development leading to more accessible and cost-effective solutions, ensure that the iris biometrics market continues to grow, reflecting its increasing importance in a security-conscious world.

MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Biometrics Technology

Physiological and Behavioral Characteristics

Verification and Identification

Biometrics Technology: Using Biological Traits for Identification & Verification

Iris Biometrics Technology: A Prelude

How It Works?

Iris Biometrics Market: Uniqueness of Human Iris Enables Use as Identification Technology

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Iris Scanners Hold Major Share of the Market

Contactless Identification Presents Iris Biometrics as Ideal Technology for Healthcare Sector

Iris Recognition Gains Marked Adoption across Diverse Verticals

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Adoption of Iris Biometrics

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Iris Biometrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cloud Solutions Boost Adoption of Iris Recognition Technologies

Blockchain & Iris Recognition Opens Opportunities for Identity Verification in Various Industries

Border Control & Immigration Emerges as a Promising Market for Biometric Systems

Rising Prominence of Iris Biometrics for Travel & Immigration Control

National ID Programs Build Opportunities for Iris Biometric Systems

Penetration of Iris Technology in Consumer Electronics Continues to Grow

Growing Role of Biometrics in Addressing Fraud and Security Breaches to Propel Use of Iris Recognition Technology in BFSI Industry

Iris Biometrics Poised for Strong Growth in BFSI Sector

Rise in Internet and Mobile Banking: A Business Case for Iris Recognition Market

Biometrics-based Authentication at ATMs on Rise

Rise in ATM Installations Presents Opportunity for Iris Biometrics

Demand for Iris Biometric Systems Rises from Law Enforcement Agencies

Prisons & Detention Centers Bank on Iris Biometrics

Automobile Industry: A New Growth Avenue

Iris Biometrics Poised for a Larger Role in Airport Sector

Iris Recognition to Expedite Check In and Boarding at Airports

Healthcare Emerges as a High Growth Market for Iris Biometrics

Iris Biometrics Well Suited to Mitigate Hospital Patient Identification Issues

Physical Access Control Implementations: A Notable Application of Iris Biometric Technology

System & Network Access Control Presents Considerable Market Opportunity

Use of Iris Biometrics for Attendance & Workforce Management to Grow in Prominence

Iris Biometrics Set to Leverage Campus/University Applications

E-Commerce Sector Presents Significant Opportunity for Iris Recognition Technology

Technology Integration Gives Rise to Multi-Modal Applications

Technology Developments to Transform the Iris Biometrics Market

Advanced Hand Held Devices to Bring Portability to Iris Biometrics

Key Issues Facing the Iris Biometrics Market

