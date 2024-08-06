U.S. Medical Spa Management Software Market Report 2024-2030: Web & Cloud Based, On Premises Size, Share & Trends Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Medical Spa Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Web & Cloud Based, On Premises), Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. medical spa management software market is anticipated to reach USD 282.7 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2030

The rise in awareness and popularity of non-surgical cosmetic procedures and anti-aging treatments is propelling the demand for medical spa services. Many individuals prioritize preventive measures to maintain a healthy appearance, which, in turn, amplifies the interest in non-invasive procedures offered by medical spas. Medical spa professionals are increasingly recognizing the potential benefits of utilizing such software, leading to its wider adoption.







The growing number of medical spas is driving the need for software solutions that can help businesses stand out and provide a better patient experience, leading to increased market demand. Key players in the U.S. medical spa management software market are constantly engaged in strategies such as new launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to further expand and gain higher market share. For instance, in July 2023, Birch Medical Spas partnered with The Amara Med Spa, which is expected to help these players expand further across the country.



The increasing popularity of aesthetic treatments such as laser hair removal, chemical peels, and injectables has led to a rise in the number of medical spas, driving the demand for specialized software solutions to manage their operations. As the medical spa industry becomes more competitive, businesses are focusing on improving patient satisfaction, which requires efficient and effective management of operations, further leading to increased demand for software solutions.



U.S. Medical Spa Management Software Market Report Highlights

Based on the type segment, web and cloud-based medical spa management software dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 68.7% owing to its diverse benefits and features, such as accessibility, scalability, cost-effectiveness, security features, and automatic updates.

Based on the application, appointment management dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 29.9% owing to multiple advantages such as centralized scheduling, increased efficiency, and improved patient experience.

Company Profiles

Agilysys NV LLC.

Birch Medical & Wellness.

Booksy (Versum)

PatientNow/EnvisionNow

Mindbody

Nextech Systems, LLC

Rosy Salon Software

SpaSoft (Gary Jonas Computing Ltd.)

Square (Block, Inc.).

Silverbyte LTD

Vagaro Inc

Zenoti Software Solutions Inc

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $118.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $282.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Medical Spa Management Software Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. U.S. Medical Spa Management Software Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Medical Spa Management Software Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Medical Spa Management Software Market by Type Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.4.1. Web and Cloud-based

4.4.2. On Premises



Chapter 5. U.S. Medical Spa Management Software Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. Medical Spa Management Software Market by Acuity Level Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.4.1. Appointment Management

5.4.2. Customer Relationship Management

5.4.3. Analytics and Reporting

5.4.4. Inventory Management



Chapter 6. U.S. Medical Spa Management Software Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.2. U.S. Medical Spa Management Software Market by Region Outlook

6.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

6.3.1. West

6.3.2. Midwest

6.3.3. Northeast

6.3.4. Southwest

6.3.5. Southeast



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.3.2. Key Customers

7.3.3. Key Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mcktn3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment