India Biocompatible Dental Materials Market Report 2024-2030: Type (Metallic), Application (Orthodontics), End-use (Dental Hospitals and Clinics) Size, Share & Trends Analysis

The India biocompatible dental materials market is anticipated to reach USD 110.0 million by 2030 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030

This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental caries, growing awareness regarding oral health, and the advancement and introduction of new biocompatible dental materials.







Oral health plays an important role in overall well-being, and despite having the highest number of dental schools globally, India grapples with various oral health challenges. National concerns include dental caries, oral cancer, and periodontal disease, especially the prevalence of dental caries among children. Maintaining good oral hygiene can prevent dental caries. The Indian Dental Association (IDA) initiated the National Oral Health Programme (NOHP), encompassing diverse activities to address the country's oral health crisis and spark a nationwide movement.

In addition, the Oral Cancer Foundation (OCF) is a professionally driven initiative to eliminate oral cancer, strive for a 'cancer-free India,' and enhance the nation's oral health by 2020. The OCF seeks to form a broad coalition comprising influential figures and policymakers from various sectors to bring about significant changes in health systems and individual behaviors.



Continuous technological progress in the early detection and diagnosis of dental conditions is crucial for successful treatment. Commonly utilized biomaterials include zirconia, alumina, tantalum, titanium, niobium, and carbon. Ceramics are the most widely employed biocompatible dental materials for restorative dental procedures, such as inlays, crowns, or bridges. Various glass and sintered ceramics are available to meet the diverse requirements of patients, dentists, and dental technicians, addressing product processing and biomaterial properties.

For instance, in September 2022, Snazzy, a dental technology startup, introduced India's inaugural scan box and a monitoring application for teeth alignment. This app and scan box empower dentists and orthodontists with comprehensive control over orthodontic treatments, enabling them to monitor weekly progress in aligner treatments effectively. Snazzy allows customers to undergo teeth scanning, select their treatment plan, and receive custom-made invisible braces.



The company's mission includes making clear aligners more cost-effective and widely accessible. It emphasizes that its teledentistry platform enables treatments to be 70% more affordable, all from the comfort of one's home.



India Biocompatible Dental Materials Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the ceramic biomaterials segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 34.7% owing to the wide application in dental restoration, especially as dental inlays, bridges, or crowns.

The natural biomaterials segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising recognition of the environmental consequences associated with synthetic materials.

The dental laboratories segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period as these laboratories lay significant emphasis on quality assurance and adherence to industry standards.

Based on application, the orthodontics segment dominated the market with the highest share of 40.1%. This is due to different factors, such as the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, the increasing geriatric population that is prone to tooth loss, and the rise in dental tourism.

In February 2024, Dr. Garg's Multispecialty Dental Center, Delhi, introduced its latest suite of dental crowns. This comprehensive suite of dental solutions included innovative metal-ceramic crowns, metal-free crowns, and leading-edge zirconia crowns.

Companies Featured

Institut Straumann AG

Geistlich Pharma AG

Zimmer Biomet

Envista

Dentsply Sirona

3M

DSM

KURARAY CO., LTD

Medtronic

Henry Schein, Inc

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Victrex plc

Ivoclar Vivadent

GC Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $61.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $110 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered India





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. India Biocompatible Dental Materials Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. India Biocompatible Dental Materials Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. India Biocompatible Dental Materials Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. India Biocompatible Dental Materials Market by Type Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.4.1. Metallic Biomaterials

4.4.2. Ceramic Biomaterials

4.4.3. Polymeric Biomaterials

4.4.4. Metal-Ceramic Biomaterials

4.4.5. Natural Biomaterials

4.4.6. Composites Biomaterial



Chapter 5. India Biocompatible Dental Materials Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. India biocompatible dental materials Market by Application Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.4.1. Orthodontics

5.4.2. Implantology

5.4.3. Prosthodontics

5.4.4. Others



Chapter 6. India Biocompatible Dental Materials Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. India biocompatible dental materials Market by End-use Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.4.1. Dental Hospitals and Clinics

6.4.2. Dental Laboratories

6.4.3. Dental Academics and Research Institutes

6.4.4. Dental Product Manufacturers



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company heat map analysis, 2023

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Financial performance

7.4.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.4. Strategic initiatives

