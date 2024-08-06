India In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Report 2024-2030: Instrument (Equipment, Culture Media), Procedure Type (Fresh, Nondonor), Providers Size, Share & Trends Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India In Vitro Fertilization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Instrument (Equipment, Culture Media), Procedure Type (Fresh Nondonor), Providers, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India In vitro fertilization market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.82 billion by 2030, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030

The market is witnessing growth due to multifaceted driving factors such as rising infertility rates and increasing awareness and acceptance of IVF. The growth of India's in vitro fertilization market is fueled by rising technological advancements. Innovations such as preimplantation genetic testing, and time-lapse imaging have enhanced the efficiency and outcomes of IVF treatments, making them more appealing to prospective parents.







Furthermore, India has become a favored destination for medical tourism, particularly for fertility treatments such as IVF. The country offers top-notch healthcare services at competitive prices, attracting overseas patients for affordable and trustworthy IVF procedures.



Additionally, the government of India has taken steps to support the growth of the market by implementing policies that promote accessibility to fertility treatments and regulate assisted reproductive technologies. This supportive regulatory environment has encouraged investment in the sector and expanded access to IVF services. For instance, in February 2024, the government of Telangana launched the state's first high-end In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) to assist infertility couples at Gandhi Hospital.



India In Vitro Fertilization Market Report Highlights

Culture media dominated the instrument segment market, with a share of around 40% in 2023, owing to increased funding availability and growing research and development.

The disposable devices sector in the instrument segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to growing demand for single-use devices to prevent cross-contamination and ensure patient safety.

In the procedure type segment, frozen nondonor accounted for the largest share of around 48%, in 2023. This is attributable to cost-effectiveness compared to fresh donor eggs or embryo transplants.

The fresh donor sector in the procedure type segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR owing to the increased demand for egg and sperm donors and the vast donor population in India.

In the provider segment, fertility clinics held the largest share of around 80% in 2023 and is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing infertility, rising awareness and acceptance of IVF, and availability of specialists.

In December 2023, CK Birla Healthcare Pvt. Ltd announced the launch of its new fertility and IVF clinic in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Companies Featured

CK Birla Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Nova IVF

Indira IVF Hospital Private Limited.

Apollo Fertility (Apollo Specialty Hospitals Pvt. Ltd.)

Max Healthcare

Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd

Bloom Fertility Centre

BACC Healthcare Private Limited

Cloudnine Hospitals

Morpheus IVF

Babies and Us Fertility and IVF Centre (Ind) Pvt Ltd

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered India



Key Topics Covered:



