Verizon donates $15,000 to support wildfire relief efforts in California and Oregon

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to recent wildfires in California and Oregon, Verizon is supporting relief and recovery efforts in communities that have been hardest hit by the fires. To support local firefighter needs during the current Lake Fire crisis near Santa Barbara, Verizon has donated $5,000 to the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance . Verizon has contributed $5,000 to the American Red Cross Gold Country Region to support relief and recovery efforts for Northern California wildfires including the Park Fire near Chico, California. And in Oregon, where multiple wildfires have burned thousands of acres across the state, Verizon has donated $5,000 to the Oregon Community Foundation .



“Our hearts go out to the families, first responders and businesses impacted by the wildfires in California and Oregon," said Steven Keller, Pacific Market President for Verizon. "Verizon is committed to supporting communities in crisis, and understands that during emergencies, this assistance is crucial. We hope our contributions will aid in the response and relief efforts as the recovery begins.”

Verizon’s cell sites remain operational across California and Oregon. The organization is committed to keeping communities connected, especially during emergencies and disaster relief efforts , with extensive redundancy measures and backup power solutions across critical sites to ensure seamless service. Our fleet of over 550 mobile assets, including drone and aerial technologies, stands at the ready to rapidly deploy and deliver essential connectivity. This capability is complemented by our pioneering use of 200 satellite-based assets, ensuring reliable communication even when traditional infrastructures are compromised.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team continues its support of first responders on the front lines of fire response and containment operations in California and Oregon. The team has already delivered hundreds of Verizon Frontline solutions to active fire camps in both states to help provide federal, state and local public safety agencies with mission-critical voice and data service as they battle these devastating blazes. They have also delivered charging stations to community shelters in impacted areas.

This marks the team’s latest response to requests for support from public safety agencies engaged in emergency response operations. In the first seven months of 2024, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has responded to over 800 requests from over 400 different public safety agencies in 44 states.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders on a 24/7 basis at no cost to the supported agencies. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

