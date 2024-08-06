Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield visits GREATER MSP Partnership, highlighting region’s innovation on global food security

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the United States to the United Nations, will visit the offices of the GREATER MSP Partnership to share lessons learned from ongoing efforts to address global food insecurity and to highlight the importance of public-private partnerships to provide faster and more efficient solutions to the root causes of this issue. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will be accompanied by USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small.



In Saint Paul, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will join the GREATER MSP Partnership for a roundtable discussion with members of its MBOLD coalition, leaders of some of the world’s foremost food and agriculture companies, research institutions and nonprofit organizations. The coalition is working to accelerate solutions to the most pressing challenges facing the food and agriculture sectors today, including regenerative agriculture practices, climate resiliency and the development of sustainable proteins. The conversation will delve into one of the ambassador’s top priorities: domestic and global food security.

“GREATER MSP is honored to host a conversation with the Ambassador on food security, a pressing issue in our community and around the world,” said Peter Frosch, President and Chief Executive Officer of the GREATER MSP Partnership. “She heard how companies, universities and nonprofits based in Minnesota are working together on solutions to make food more abundant in countries around the world while also reducing the impact on the environment."

Minnesota is home to an unparalleled concentration of globally leading food and agriculture companies and research institutions, and MBOLD serves as the front door to their combined efforts to tackle global, national and local food sustainability challenges. Attendees at the GREATER MSP roundtable will include senior executives and representatives from the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI), Cargill, Compeer Financial, General Mills, the McKnight Foundation, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the University of Minnesota.

About the GREATER MSP Partnership

