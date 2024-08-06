India Geosynthetics Market Report 2024-2030: Geotextile, Geomembrane, Geogrid, Geonet, Geocells Size, Share & Trends Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Geosynthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Geotextile, Geomembrane, Geogrid, Geonet, Geocells), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India geosynthetics market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.73 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period

The demand for road construction has been a significant factor fostering market growth, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period as India expands its road network.







Tunnel construction is another area of application generating demand for geosynthetics in the nation. Geomembranes aid in tunnel construction as a lining system to prevent fluid leakage into the tunnel. In May 2023, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highway of India announced 144 tunnel projects are currently under construction and 357 km across national highways. The investment is valued at USD 24.5 billion and showcases a conducive environment for market growth.



The growing railway industry in the country is a notable factor contributing to market growth, as geosynthetics are used for track reinforcement and ensure long-term performance. As per Invest India, 5,243 km of track length was laid in 2022-23 compared to the 2,909 km achieved in the previous year. Moreover, in early 2024, a high-speed railway project was announced connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, spanning 508 km. Moreover, Pune, along with several other cities, is undergoing the installation of metros.



India Geosynthetics Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the geotextiles segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 71.8%, and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Demand for geotextiles from the agriculture industry significantly influences market growth positively. Geotextiles offer value to companies in these industries in terms of soil reinforcement and protection of crops from extreme weather, pests, and erosion. In addition, the aquaculture industry utilizes geotextiles to improve the health of the marine ecosystem

In June 2023, Infra. Market (Hella Infra Market Private Limited) acquired Strata Geosystems (India), a company specializing in geosynthetic manufacturing and geotechnical engineering, for INR 910 crore (USD 110 million). This strategic move significantly bolsters Infra. Market's capacity to provide comprehensive solutions in geosynthetics and associated engineering services. It aligns perfectly with the company's goal of transforming the construction landscape across various product segments and service offerings

Companies Featured

STRATA

TECHFABINDIA

Terram Geosynthetics Pvt. Ltd.

ENVIROGEO Group

OCEAN GLOBAL

Indonet Group

AB Geosynthetics

Tensar International Corporation

Sachi Geosynthetics Pvt. Ltd.

FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd.

Solmax

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered India





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. India Geosynthetics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. End-user Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1. Increasing investments in infrastructure projects by government and private sectors

3.3.1.2. The growing need for sustainable solutions to address soil erosion, groundwater contamination, and urban drainage issues

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1. High initial costs of geosynthetic materials compared to traditional construction materials

3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.4. India Geosynthetics Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. End-user Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. India Geosynthetics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. India Geosynthetics Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product, 2017 to 2030 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.3. Geotextile

4.3.1. Geotextile Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2030 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.3.2. Raw Material

4.3.2.2. Natural

4.3.2.3. Synthetic

4.3.3. Product

4.3.3.1. Product market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.3.3.2. Non-woven

4.3.3.3. Woven

4.3.3.4. Knitted

4.3.4. Application

4.3.4.1. Application market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.3.4.2. Erosion control

4.3.4.3. Reinforcement

4.3.4.4. Drainage systems

4.3.4.5. Lining systems

4.3.4.6. Asphalt overlays

4.3.4.7. Separation & stabilization

4.3.4.8. Silt fences

4.4. Geomembrane

4.4.1. Geomembrane Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.4.2. Raw Materials

4.4.2.1. Material market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.4.2.2. HDPE

4.4.2.3. LDPE

4.4.2.4. Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

4.4.2.5. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

4.4.3. Application

4.4.3.1. Application market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.4.3.2. Waste management

4.4.3.3. Water management

4.4.3.4. Mining

4.4.3.5. Lining systems

4.4.4. Technology

4.4.4.1. Technology market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.4.4.2. Extrusion

4.4.4.3. Calendering

4.5. Geogrid

4.5.1. Geogrid Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2030 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.5.2. Raw Materials

4.5.2.2. HDPE

4.5.2.3. Polypropylene

4.5.2.4. Polyester

4.5.3. Application

4.5.3.1. Application market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.5.3.2. Road construction

4.5.3.3. Railroad

4.5.3.4. Soil reinforcement

4.5.4. Product

4.5.4.1. Product market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.5.4.2. Uniaxial

4.5.4.3. Biaxial

4.5.4.4. Multi-axial

4.6. Geonet

4.6.1. Geonet Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.6.2. Raw Materials

4.6.2.1. Raw materials market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.6.2.2. HDPE

4.6.2.3. Polypropylene

4.6.2.4. Polyester

4.6.3. Application

4.6.3.1. Application market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.6.3.2. Road construction

4.6.3.3. Railroad

4.6.3.4. Soil reinforcement

4.7. Geocells

4.7.1. Geocells Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.7.2. Raw Materials

4.7.2.1. Raw materials market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.7.2.2. HDPE

4.7.2.3. Polypropylene (PP)

4.7.3. Application

4.7.3.1. Application market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.7.3.2. Earth reinforcement

4.7.3.3. Load support

4.7.3.4. Tree root protection

4.7.3.5. Slope protection



Chapter 5. India Geosynthetics Market - Competitive Landscape

5.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

5.2. Company Categorization

5.3. Company Heat Map/Position Analysis, 2023

5.4. Strategy Mapping

5.4.1. Expansion

5.4.2. Mergers & Acquisition

5.4.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

5.4.4. New Product Launches

5.4.5. Research And Development

5.5. Company Profiles

5.5.1. Participant's overview

5.5.2. Financial performance

5.5.3. Product benchmarking

5.5.4. Recent developments

