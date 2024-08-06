Women Health & Beauty Supplements Market Report 2023-2024 & 2030: Botanicals, Enzymes, Minerals, Perimenopause, PMS, Postmenopause Trends, Size, and Forecasts

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Women Health & Beauty Supplements Market by Product (Botanicals, Enzymes, Minerals), Consumer Group (Perimenopause, PMS, Postmenopause), Sales Channel, Age Group, Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Women Health & Beauty Supplements Market grew from USD 65.57 billion in 2023 to USD 71.60 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 9.32%, reaching USD 122.38 billion by 2030.



The women health & beauty supplements market is predominantly fueled by the rising interest in preventive healthcare, the rise in self-care trends, and the surge in beauty and anti-aging concerns among women. Social media influence and celebrity endorsements also contribute significantly to the demand for specialized beauty supplements.

During its expansion, the women health & beauty supplements market faces challenges such as regulatory scrutiny and concerns over product safety. Innovation and new developments in health and beauty supplement products and awareness related to clean-label products are expected to drive the positive prospect for women's health & beauty supplements.



Regional Insights



In the Americas, women health and beauty supplements consumption is increasing, driven by the culture of wellness and heightened awareness around preventative healthcare. In the United States, the market excels due to a surging demand for anti-aging and beauty-from-within products, combined with a focus on holistic self-care. The market's integrity is ensured by regulatory entities, such as the FDA in the U.S., which bolsters consumer trust through rigorous oversight.

In Asia-Pacific, major countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea experience remarkable expansion, driven by a rising disposable income, enhanced purchasing power, and entrenched beauty ideals. Influential e-commerce platforms and strategic social media marketing amplify consumer engagement and product dissemination.

In the EMEA, Europe has a robust demand for products aimed at anti-aging and improved hair and nail health, benefitting from comprehensive healthcare infrastructures and high consumer enlightenment.

The Middle East represents untapped potential, with a youth-driven demand for lifestyle and beauty supplements, while Africa's budding interest is spurred on by urbanization and a leap in health awareness. The European Union's rigorous regulatory environment ensures top-tier product quality and safety, fostering continued growth.

Market Dynamics

The market dynamics represent an ever-changing landscape of the Women Health & Beauty Supplements Market by providing actionable insights into factors, including supply and demand levels. Accounting for these factors helps design strategies, make investments, and formulate developments to capitalize on future opportunities. In addition, these factors assist in avoiding potential pitfalls related to political, geographical, technical, social, and economic conditions, highlighting consumer behaviors and influencing manufacturing costs and purchasing decisions.

Dr. Reddy's Announces the Acquisition of MenoLabs



Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has expanded its consumer health portfolio by acquiring MenoLabs, a brand known for its innovative solutions in the women's health and wellness space, particularly for menopause-related support. Among a suite of seven purpose-driven products catering to the unique health requirements of women experiencing perimenopause and menopause are the probiotic supplements MenoFi and MenoGlow, designed to balance gut health and enhance skin vitality, respectively. Also part of this deal are Happy Fiber and Well Rested, supplements aimed at digestive support and improved sleep quality. Furthermore, the acquisition encompasses the innovative MenoLife health tracker app that provides a blend of community engagement, expert education, and personalized information to help navigate the complexities of menopause.



GNC and CTRL Announce New Partnership and Exclusive Launch of Product Line for Gamers



GNC is proud to announce a strategic partnership with CTRL. This partnership is set to unveil an exclusive array of nutritional products tailored specifically for the gaming cohort eager to enhance their dietary practices. These offerings reaffirm GNC's focus on providing premium, tailored supplementation for supporting various active lifestyles and help customers achieve their personal wellness objectives.



Kirin to Acquire Blackmores



Kirin Holdings Co. has announced its definitive acquisition of Blackmores Ltd. The transaction is valued at AUD 1.88 billion (approximately JPY 167.59 billion or USD 1.24 billion). The acquisition is poised to transform Blackmores into a fully-owned subsidiary of Kirin, strengthening the Japanese company's portfolio in line with its diversification initiative. Kirin's expansion into the expanding field of women's health and beauty supplements signifies a calculated move to optimize revenue streams and establish a robust foothold in the health-conscious consumer segment.



Strategy Analysis & Recommendation



The strategic analysis is essential for organizations seeking a solid foothold in the global marketplace. Companies are better positioned to make informed decisions that align with their long-term aspirations by thoroughly evaluating their current standing in the Women Health & Beauty Supplements Market. This critical assessment involves a thorough analysis of the organization's resources, capabilities, and overall performance to identify its core strengths and areas for improvement.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $71.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $122.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Drivers

Increasing Cases of Hormonal Imbalances and Other Health Disorders in Women

Poor Dietary Health Habits and Sedentary Lifestyle

High Consumption of Probiotics and Multivitamins

Market Restraints

Side Effects Associated with the Health & Beauty Supplements

Market Opportunities

Inclination Towards the Natural and Plant Based Health & Beauty Supplements

Rising Trend of Superfood for Women

Increasing Literate, Working Women Population Coupled with Rising Awareness & Expenditure for Health & Beauty

Market Challenges

Authentic Source of Raw Materials and Purity of the Compound

Market Segmentation Analysis

Product: High demand for vitamins for women health and beauty care

Application: Proliferating use of supplements for women's skincare

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Companies Featured

Amway Corp.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

ATP Science

Bayer AG

BeautyFit

Blackmores Limited. by Kirin Holdings Co.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Fairhaven Health, LLC

FANCL Corporation

GNC Holdings, Inc.

Grape King Bio Ltd.

Gynoveda Femtech Private Limited

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbs of Gold

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Nature's Care Manufacture Pty Ltd.

Nestle S.A

NOW Health Group, Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Pharmavite LLC

Procter & Gamble

Suntory Holdings Limited

Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.

The Nature's Bounty Co.

Usana Health Sciences, Inc.

Vita Life Sciences Ltd





Market Segmentation & Coverage



Product

Botanicals

Enzymes

Minerals

Omega-3

Probiotics

Proteins

Vitamins

Consumer Group

Perimenopause

PMS

Postmenopause

Postnatal

Prenatal

Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Online

Pharmacies/ Drug Stores

Age Group

Above 70 Years

Age 15-30

Age 31-50

Age 51-70

Application

Beauty

Hair Care

Nail Care

Skin Care

Women's Health

