Dataiku Is Named to the 2024 Forbes Cloud 100

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN FRANCISCO (August 6, 2024) – Dataiku has been named to the Forbes 2024 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

“Enterprises today are faced with an unprecedented and volatile LLM ecosystem when developing AI applications, and our customers rely on us to future-proof their GenAI strategies and not get left behind,” said Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO, Dataiku. “We’re setting the standard for GenAI in the enterprise, with LLM Mesh and subsequent features brought to market that provide customers with the best models to scale application development, while maintaining the flexibility to switch providers or models as they emerge. We believe this recognition underscores our capabilities to ensure our customers are leading the GenAI race.”

For the ninth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“For nine years, the Forbes Cloud 100 list has recognized the leading private cloud companies in the world, from AI to work software, infrastructure to security,” said Alex Konrad, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. “This year’s list is the strongest group of standouts yet, with revenue, valuations and growth that will eventually make for historic IPOs.”

“Across nine years of data, we have yet to see as competitive of a cohort as the 2024 Cloud 100. The list value reached $820 billion this year, the highest list value in Cloud 100 history,” said Mary D’Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “Unsurprisingly, AI is now the highest valued category. We continue to be excited by how AI companies are scaling rapidly, transforming the cloud, and propelling the next wave of growth, driving a massive year-over-year jump in market cap of the list of over $150 billion.

"The past year, our industry has seen a generational step forward in innovation, and with AI leading the charge, we are witnessing one of the most important platform shifts in decades," said Paul Drews, managing partner at Salesforce Ventures. "The Cloud 100 list represents the best of the best, and we've never been more excited about what the future holds, not only for the cloud but for the entire technology industry. We are proud of what these founders and their communities have already accomplished, and look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry in the future."

The Forbes 2024 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2024 issue of Forbes magazine.



This year, the CEOs of The Cloud 100 and the 20 Rising Stars companies will be honored with a digital content launch, as well as at the exclusive Cloud 100 Celebration hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Forbes. A special thank you to the event sponsors, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bank of America, Cooley, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Nasdaq.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the Universal AI Platform, uniting the technology, teams, and operations needed for companies to build intelligence into their daily operations, from modern analytics to Generative AI. Together, they design, develop and deploy new AI capabilities, at all scales and in all industries. Organizations that use Dataiku enable their people to be extraordinary, creating the AI that will power their company into the future.

Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to continue to develop its founding vision for Everyday AI, and to execute on its growth.

