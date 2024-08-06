Zeebu Announces Strategic Partnership with SilentSwap

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeebu, the Web3 payments and settlement platform for the telecom industry, announces a new partnership with SilentSwap, the privacy-focused cross-chain aggregator powered by Secret Network. This collaboration aims to enhance privacy and security for transactions, advancing Zeebu’s mission to revolutionize global telecom settlements.

Zeebu’s platform, known for its blockchain-based solutions that ensure trustless, frictionless, and superfast global transactions, will now benefit from SilentSwap's advanced technology. This integration will enable Zeebu to handle all future transactions in a private and decentralized manner, utilizing SilentSwap's SDK for seamless operations.

“The SilentSwap partnership means our customers get access to cutting-edge decentralized technology from a trusted developer,” said Raj Brahmbhatt, CEO of Zeebu.

“We’ve been talking with Zeebu for months and we’re excited to finally announce this vital partnership between two giants in the decentralized space,” said Shibtoshi, SilentSwap’s CEO.

This partnership goes beyond integrating cutting-edge technology. It sets new standards for privacy and security in the telecom industry while leading the charge in decentralized finance (DeFi).

Combining the strengths of both companies, Zeebu aims to offer a more secure application, attract new users, and significantly impact the DeFi space.

About Zeebu

Zeebu is a blockchain-based platform tailored to meet every telecom settlement need. The company’s mission is to enable trustless, frictionless, and superfast global transactions, transforming the way telecom companies handle settlements.

About SilentSwap

SilentSwap is a privacy-focused cross-chain aggregator powered by Secret Network. The company’s mission is to provide non-custodial, trustless, and decentralized solutions that safeguard user privacy and enhance security.

