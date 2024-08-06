Renowned Washington Lobbyist Marty Irby to Judge Ms. World Beauty Pageant

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, it was announced the Ms. World Beauty Pageant has selected Washington, D.C. lobbyist, Marty Irby, to serve as one of its judges to determine its next queen at the annual event held at Caesar’s Palace August 21-24. The competition focuses on inner beauty and challenging conventional beauty standards around the globe.

Contests such as Ms. World 2024 seek to empower women and redefine beauty standards, promoting values such as confidence, self-expression, and international connections. This progressive pageant, which celebrates the accomplishments and skills of women of all ages and backgrounds, is set to have a huge effect on the fashion and beauty industries. Ms. World 2024 is shaping the future of the industry and inspiring women to embrace their unique beauty and potential.

"I am deeply honored to have been selected as one of this year's judges for the Ms. World Pageant," said Marty Irby, president and CEO at Capitol South, LLC, and Competitive Markets Action. "This competition gives young women the chance to achieve their highest potential. The Ms. World contestants have the chance to share their talents and causes that are important to them and I am tremendously grateful for the opportunity to be a part of their experience, and this world-class event."

“The Ms. World Pageant is a celebration of diversity and strength, showcasing the incredible journeys of women from around the world. I am thrilled to be part of an event that empowers and inspires women to embrace their true selves and make a positive impact in their communities," said Melisa Gunn, CEO of Ms. World, Inc.

Irby, a native of Mobile, Alabama and resident of Washington, D.C., who was named One of The Hill’s Top Lobbyists for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023, is a former 8-time world and world grand champion equestrian who has also judged world class equine events in the U.S. and Europe. He was honored by the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2020 for his work to protect American equines with the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA), Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act, and legislation that would end the slaughter of American equines for human consumption. Irby was also recognized in 2019 on national television in the Oval Office by former President Donald J. Trump, at the signing of the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act he helped usher to enactment, the first ever animal cruelty statute enacted in American history.

The Ms. World Pageant takes place in Las Vegas, Nev., from August 21st to 24th at the Caesar’s Palace Hotel. Tickets are available on their website msworldusa.com.

About Marty Irby:

Marty Irby is the founder and CEO of Capitol South, LLC, a Washington D.C. based lobbying and political relations firm. He is also a Director and board Secretary at the Organization for Competitive Markets in Lincoln, Nebraska, President of Competitive Markets Action in Washington, D.C., Senior Advisor at the Animal Wellness Foundation in Los Angeles, California, a board Director at A City Without Orphans, and serves on the campaign Steering Committee for both Congresswoman Nancy Mace, R-SC-01, and Congressman Buddy Carter, R-GA-01 as well as the Leadership Council for U.S. Senator Katie Britt, R-AL.

About Ms. World:

Ms World, founded by Melisa Gun, is a beauty pageant that transcends traditional beauty standards, focusing on the broader achievements of women across various sectors. It includes categories open for different age groups: Miss 18-24 for the girls who have never been married and don't have children. Ms 24-44 for successful unmarried women with or without children. Mrs 24-44 for married women, while Ms Classic 45+ for bright and successful women over 45 who have either been married or not.