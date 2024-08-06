A Performance Beyond the Runway: Daylight Studio Announces Grand Fashion Show with a Twist

New York City, New York, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daylight Studio, a staple in Manhattan’s vibrant Hudson Yards and Flatiron District, is set to alter the fashion show format with an avant-garde event on October 26th and 27th within its world famous venue. Unlike conventional fashion shows, this unique spectacle will merge high fashion with dynamic dance performances, creating an unforgettable experience for industry insiders. Or as Daylight Studio aptly put it, “it's not just a Runway, it's where Fashion moves.”

This company’s fashion show will replace the typical runway models with top-tier dancers, who will bring the designers’ collections to life through choreographed performances. This innovative approach integrates fashion and dance, providing a fresh, engaging way to showcase the latest designs. The mastermind behind Daylight Studio, Alfina Chanti, further states excitedly, “We’re blending looks, designs, and collections with the artistry of dance, offering a dynamic presentation that stands out in the crowded fashion calendar.”

Not only will the show be a spectacle for the eyes and ears but a force of good for the future of fashion with its sustainability and its eco-friendly concepts. “Sustainability is and must take over the world of fashion. The idea of designers crafting garments from organic fabrics, recycled materials and ethically sourced textiles captives the attention of many. It promotes our main goal of sustainable fashion being environmentally friendly and stylish,” said Alfina.

This exclusive event is tailored for fashion industry executives, designers, stylists, influencers, celebrities, and financial executives seeking sponsorship opportunities. Unlike public fashion shows, the audience will consist of key industry players, creating a focused environment for networking and collaboration.

Daylight Studio, known for its expansive 13,000 square feet of space, high ceilings, and wrap-around oversized factory sash windows, offers a stunning venue with natural light and skyline views. Located in Hudson Yards, the heart of Manhattan’s fashion scene, the studio is a coveted location for high-profile events. “With its high ceilings and beautiful natural light, Daylight Studio is the perfect backdrop for this one-of-a-kind event,” Alfina notes. “Hudson Yards has become a prime location, home to the headquarters of many major global brands.”

Currently, Daylight Studio is casting the best dancers for the show, ensuring a top-notch performance. Designers, stylists, and dancers are invited to participate, showcasing their collections and talents to an audience of influential industry figures. “We’re offering a platform for designers and performers to shine,” Alfina adds. “This is an opportunity to present their work to some of the biggest names in fashion.”

Adding to the event’s unique appeal, vintage Airstreams will be stationed outside the venue. These iconic trailers will serve as promotional spaces where designers can display their logos, distribute flyers, and hand out goody bags. This offers additional exposure and branding opportunities for participating designers.

Since 1998, Daylight Studio has been a home to the industry’s top creative professionals and productions. The studio is equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual capabilities, offering an ideal solution for a wide range of events, from corporate gatherings to fashion presentations. “Our team has years of experience and a vast network of vendors to ensure every event is a success,” Alfina explains. “We cover all needs for show production, from logistics and model castings to providing hair and makeup artists.”

As the dust settles from all the Summer/Spring Fashion Weeks, Daylight Studio invites the fashion elite to experience this one-of-a-kind event. Attendees can expect light refreshments, engaging performances, and a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere. “This is a chance for everyone to unwind and enjoy after the hectic fashion week season,” says Alfina. “It’s an event where fashion meets performance, offering a refreshing and memorable experience.”

Industry professionals interested in attending this exclusive event are encouraged to make reservations. On the other hand, designers, stylists, and dancers are invited to participate in this groundbreaking event. There is no cost for participation; however, reservations are essential due to the exclusive nature of the audience. This is an unparalleled opportunity to present their work to the crème de la crème of the fashion industry in a setting that emphasizes creativity and performance.

