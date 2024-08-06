UNCF Celebrating its 80th Anniversary, Aiming to Raise $2M with the Walk for Education Series in 19 Cities Across America to Support HBCUs and their Students

Washington, DC, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As UNCF (United Negro College Fund) continues its yearlong 80th anniversary celebration, the National Walk for Education® series to support historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and the students they serve launches into full-swing nationwide on Saturday, Aug. 10 in Milwaukee, WI.

From 19 cities across the country, walkers, runners, bikers, skaters and supporters are coming together to help raise the critical funds UNCF member HBCUs need to be successful in delivering quality educations to their students.

“UNCF is 80 years young and we’re more committed than ever to help fund and pave the path forward for underrepresented students to fulfill their dream of attending college toward career success,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF. “We’re asking corporations, foundations, HBCU alums and other individual supporters to join UNCF to raise needed funds through our Walk for Education series. And have fun doing good it!”

Funds raised by the UNCF Walk for Education directly support UNCF’s mission to impact students and change their lives in ways that will improve the health of our national economy and create a better society.

UNCF is hosting 19 Walk for Education events around the country, from August through February 2025, with a goal of raising at least $2 million for the organization. Walks are being conducted in these cities/local areas across the United States:

Milwaukee Walk (Serving Wisconsin) – Aug.10

Detroit Walk (Serving Michigan) – Aug. 17

Birmingham Walk (Serving Alabama, Mississippi) – Aug. 24

Virginia Walk (Serving Virginia) – Aug. 31

Chicago Walk (Serving Illinois) – Sept. 7

South Texas (Houston) (Serving Southern Texas, New Mexico) – Sept. 14

Dallas (Serving Northern Texas, Oklahoma) – Sept. 14

Columbus (Serving Columbus Ohio) – Sept. 14

Orlando (Serving Northern and Central Florida) – Sept. 14

New York (Serving New York) - Sept. 18

Indiana (Northwest) – Sept. 21

Minneapolis (Serving Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota) – Sept. 21

Cleveland (Serving Northern Ohio) – Sept. 28

New England (Serving Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine) – Oct. 5

Charlotte (Serving North Carolina) – Oct. 5.

New Jersey (Serving New Jersey) – Oct. 12

New Orleans (Serving Louisiana, Arkansas) – Oct.19

Dayton (Serving Dayton, Ohio) – Oct. 19

Tampa Bay (Serving Tampa Bay) Feb. 8, 2025

Help make a difference by walking, running or cycling for deserving students and UNCF-member HBCUs or donating online to a specific UNCF Walk for Education event.





This year’s UNCF Walk for Education national sponsor is long-time UNCF supporter Colgate-Palmolive. Additionally, General Motors in Detroit has been a legacy donor for 80 years and has assembled UNCF’s largest corporate fundraising Walk for Education team for the past 25 years. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to contact their local UNCF office for sponsorship and other support opportunities.



To learn more or participate in a local UNCF National Walk for Education near you, visit UNCF.org/NationalWalk.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on X (formerly Twitter) at @UNCF.

