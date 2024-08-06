LeapEngine Launches Revolutionary Local SEO Top 3 Service: Guaranteed Top 3 Google Maps Ranking in Under 90 Days

South Orange, NJ, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeapEngine, a pioneering digital marketing agency, proudly announces the launch of its innovative Local SEO Top 3 service. This cutting-edge solution guarantees businesses a top 3 position on Google Maps within 90 days, transforming local visibility and client acquisition.

Addressing a Key Customer Problem The Local SEO Top 3 service tackles the critical challenge of visibility on Google Maps. By ensuring a top 3 ranking, LeapEngine significantly boosts leads and sales for its clients.

Top Three Business Benefits

Increased Visibility and Exposure on Google Maps: Achieving a top 3 ranking substantially enhances a business's online presence. Exponential Growth in Traffic: Both website traffic and foot traffic to physical locations experience substantial increases. Significant Sales Growth: Enhanced visibility and traffic directly translate to higher sales.

Top Features of Local SEO Top 3

Risk-Free Trial: No credit card required for the first two weeks, ensuring zero risk. Affordable ROI: Post-trial, the service remains highly cost-effective. Guaranteed Results: LeapEngine guarantees top 3 rankings within 90 days. No Logins or Access Required: The service operates externally, ensuring convenience and security. Unique Product: This innovative service is not available elsewhere, offering an exclusive advantage.

Unprecedented Market Challenge Solution For the first time, businesses can surpass their competition and secure a higher ranking on Google Maps in less than 90 days, a feat previously unattainable with traditional SEO methods.

Quick Results and Limited-Time Promotion Clients can expect to see results within 2- 4 weeks. The current promotional offer is limited, urging businesses to act quickly to capitalize on this exclusive offer.

Ideal Customers and Target Market The ideal buyers for this service include dentists, medspas, health clinics, home service companies, and yoga studios—businesses that thrive on local customer engagement and visibility.

Customer Endorsement "Highly recommend LeapEngine's Local Top 3 product - Give it a try, it's free and it works!" - Mark H., Dentist in South Orange, NJ

Contact Information

For more information about the Local SEO Top 3 service, please contact:

Aya Kikimova

info@leapengine.co

LeapEngine

South Orange, NJ, USA

Phone: 973-313-5167

About LeapEngine

Founded in July 2023 by visionary entrepreneur Aya Kikimova, LeapEngine is dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes achieve new heights through innovative digital strategies and cutting-edge technology. Built on a foundation of expertise, integrity, and a relentless commitment to client success, LeapEngine provides transparent pricing and unparalleled access to high-quality digital marketing services, empowering clients to confidently navigate the digital landscape and achieve their business goals.

