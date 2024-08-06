Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sage” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SAGE). Investors who purchased Sage securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SAGE.



On July 24, 2024, Sage announced that it will no longer advance its oral experimental therapy SAGE-324 for essential tremor following a failure in a mid-stage trial. Citing topline data from its KINETIC 2 Phase 2 trial, Sage said SAGE-324 didn't generate statistically significant results for the primary endpoint from baseline to Day 91. Additionally, there were no statistically significant differences between SAGE-324 doses and placebo over the same period for the primary endpoint, which took into account a clinical metric designed to measure tremor in the upper limb. As for the drug's tolerability, Sage said there was a relationship between SAGE-324 and treatment-emergent adverse events (“TEAEs”) related to the central nervous system as well as TEAE frequency. On this news, Sage’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 24, 2024.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Sage securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SAGE. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

