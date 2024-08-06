Reverse Logistics Market Size Expected to Reach USD 1140.22 Bn by 2033

Newark, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 700 billion in 2023 global reverse logistics market will reach USD 1140.22 billion in 2033. Essentially, return logistics is the process of handling client returns of items back to the supplier or origin. Reverse logistics is the opposite of way logistics, which is the timely delivery of goods to customers while guaranteeing that they arrive undamaged. The method is the same, but the goods are sent back from the client. Reverse logistics prioritises waste reduction and recovery in order to promote environmental sustainability. There are several steps involved. The consumer requests a return, and the supplier or delivery partner approves it in the first step. After delivery personnel pick up the returned item, it is evaluated or examined to verify its contents. The inspection makes it possible to classify the item according to whether or not it can be recycled or renovated. Following classification, the items are either disposed of, recycled, mended, or reconditioned. Because it allows customers to return items when they don't meet their expectations, reverse logistics is essential to e-commerce. It also raises customer confidence. Because customers don't gather items they don't like or use, it decreases waste. By promoting a framework that is favourable to the circular economy, it benefits the environment and helps suppliers recover value from returned items. Reverse logistics is used in many industries outside retail.



Key Insight of the Global Reverse logistics Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Efficient forward and reverse logistics are made possible by the region's well-established logistics infrastructure and extensive e-commerce network. A smooth transition or operation of logistics is ensured by the availability of a large network of warehouses and transportation channels with seamless connectivity. The convenience of online shopping and developments in the e-commerce sector that have made it possible to implement simple, user-friendly processes to increase consumer satisfaction have also contributed to the expansion of the e-commerce network and the market. The market for reverse logistics has benefited from the increased focus on environmental sustainability as it encourages the circular economy, which lowers waste and carbon footprints. Businesses in the area are willing to implement these systems in order to accomplish their CSR objectives and to guarantee compliance. The area is leading the way in technical developments that enhance reverse logistics, increasing its effectiveness and bolstering the region's market supremacy.



In 2023, the returns managements segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and revenue of 259 billion.



The return type segment is divided into returns management, remanufacturing or refurbishment, packaging management, end of life, and others. In 2023, the returns managements segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and revenue of 259 billion.



In 2023, the transportation segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 44% and revenue of 308 billion.



The service type segment is divided into transportation, warehousing, reselling, replacement management and others. In 2023, the transportation segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 44% and revenue of 308 billion.



In 2023, the retail and e-commerce segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45% and revenue of 315 billion.



The end user segment is divided into retail and e-commerce, reusable packaging, automotive, pharmaceutical and others. In 2023, the retail and e-commerce segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45% and revenue of 315 billion.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 5% 2033 Value Projection USD 1140.22 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 700 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238

Advancement in market



Flex announced its membership in the Reverse Logistics Association (RLA), a worldwide trade association for the returns and reverse business that is run by its members and a recognized authority on best practices in the field. Flex joins a community network of leading service providers and decision makers from businesses worldwide focused on growing reverse logistics. Flex brings more than two decades of experience in integrating reverse logistics and circular economy services at scale. The RLA helps manufacturers, retailers, and third-party suppliers network while providing members with research, information, and solutions. The organization wants to be the voice of the reverse industry and provide global education and information to reverse logistics experts.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing focus on environmental sustainability.



The necessity of implementing sustainable and environmentally friendly methods has increased due to growing concerns about climate change and its dire effects for the world's economies. In order to achieve environmental sustainability, promoting a circular economy is essential since it minimises waste and maximises resources, both of which lower carbon footprints. Reverse logistics makes it possible for companies to salvage value from returned goods by reusing and renovating them, which promotes the circular economy. Refurbishing and recycling materials helps businesses and the environment by reducing waste. Systems in place in reverse logistics guarantee that damaged or non-recyclable commodities are disposed of properly. Businesses can simplify their regulatory compliance via reverse logistics. It attends to their corporate social responsibilities as well. It also fulfils their CSR obligation by enabling constructive and environmentally friendly economic contributions via a streamlined reverse logistics procedure. As a result, the growing importance of environmental sustainability will support market expansion.



Restraints: The expenses associated with reverse logistics.



Due of its inherent complexity, reverse logistics is a significantly more involved operation than forward logistics. New items that are delivered to clients in undamaged condition are included in forward logistics. Goods under a variety of circumstances are contained in reverse logistics. It may be severely damaged, barely used, or not used at all. It may sustain harm from the customer or before it reaches them. As a result, complex procedures must be put in place to record returns and handle the careful inspection and sorting of returned merchandise. Reverse logistics timetables vary in terms of return window lengths and delivery schedule pick-up times. The labour-intensive procedures of sorting and inspecting raise expenses. Refurbishing or recycling also cost money. Consequently, the expansion of the market would be hampered by the expenses and complexity of reverse logistics.



Opportunities: developments in technology.



Reverse logistics' intricacies raise expenses and cause delays. Technological developments aiming to improve the process and make it faster and more efficient have been prompted by this inefficiency. For example, real-time monitoring of goods made possible by the integration of IoT devices boosts logistics efficiency. Comparable RFID technology enhances real-time tracking and helps locate items to make sure they aren't misplaced or stolen. It decreases downtime and enhances the retrieval of items. By digitising the logistics process, these technologies make it possible to gather and store crucial data regarding returned items, which makes resource optimisation and analysis easier. Additionally, it opens the door for data-driven insights and forecasts, empowering businesses to maintain a proactive logistics approach. These technologies minimise human mistake and streamline procedures. Reverse logistics have become more efficient as a result of technology breakthroughs, which has propelled the market's growth over the projection period.



Challenges: Diversity of goods in reverse logistics.



Reverse logistics is more complex with diverse and unpredictable product load of varying conditions than forward logistics. Additionally reverse logistics is not as streamlined as forward logistics given these variations. The complexity requires specialized handling and transportation. It requires inspection and sorting which are added stages absent in forward logistics. This adds to more work and costs in reverse logistics. The recycling and refurbishing or disposal also incur varying levels of costs. the process needs to documented for all the stakeholders including government authorities to show compliance. The payment or return payments need to be handled through getaways which is another step added more to the process. Therefore, the diversity of goods in reverse logistics leads to complexities that slow down the process making it inefficient and challenging the market’s growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global reverse logistics market are:



• Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

• Core Logistic Private Limited

• United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

• SAFEXPRESS

• DB Schenker

• Kintetsu World Express, Inc.

• FedEx

• Deutsche Post AG

• RLG Systems India Private Limited



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Return Type



• Returns Management

• Remanufacturing or Refurbishment

• Packaging Management

• End of Life

• Others



By Service Type



• Transportation

• Warehousing

• Reselling

• Replacement Management

• Others



By End User



• Retail and E-commerce

• Reusable Packaging

• Automotive

• Pharmaceutical

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



