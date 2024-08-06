Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Q2 fiscal 2024 net sales increased 11.7%

Q2 fiscal 2024 comparable store sales grew 2.9%, driven by a 5.1% increase in transactions

Company updates key guidance for fiscal 2024

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended June 29, 2024.

Highlights for Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 as compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2023:

Net sales increased by 11.7% to $1.13 billion.

Comparable store sales increased by 2.9%, driven by a 5.1% increase in the number of transactions, partially offset by a 2.1% decrease in average transaction size.

In addition to the previously announced 40 stores acquired as part of the United Grocery Outlet acquisition on April 1, 2024, the Company opened 11 new stores and closed one store, ending the quarter with 524 stores in 16 states.

Gross margin decreased by 140 basis points to 30.9%. As previously disclosed, the Company experienced disruptions as a result of the implementation of new technology platforms in late August 2023. Such disruptions are estimated to have negatively impacted gross margin by 100 basis points in the second quarter. The Company does not expect any further disruptions that would result in material negative impacts on its results of operations in the second half of fiscal 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by 11.4% to $323.1 million, or 28.6% of net sales. This included $3.8 million of commission support the Company elected to provide operators in connection with the Company's system upgrades.

Net income decreased 42.8% to $14.0 million, or $0.14 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) decreased by 3.7% to $67.9 million, or 6.0% of net sales.

decreased by 3.7% to $67.9 million, or 6.0% of net sales. Adjusted net income(1) decreased by 21.4% to $25.1 million, or $0.25 per adjusted diluted share(1).

"We are pleased with our second quarter performance with gross margins and earnings coming in better than our expectations," said RJ Sheedy, President and CEO of Grocery Outlet. "We also continue to make good progress with our systems transition work and are happy to now have the material negative P&L impact behind us."

__________________________________

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of certain special items. Please note that the Company's non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this release as well as the respective reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures below for additional information about these items.

Highlights for the 26 Weeks Ended June 29, 2024 as compared to the 26 Weeks Ended July 1, 2023:

Net sales increased by 9.6% to $2.17 billion.

Comparable store sales increased by 3.4%, driven by a 6.0% increase in the number of transactions, partially offset by a 2.5% decrease in average transaction size.

Gross margin decreased by 150 basis points to 30.2%. Disruptions as a result of the implementation of the new technology platforms in late August 2023 are estimated to have negatively impacted gross margin by 150 basis points in the 26 weeks ended June 29, 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by 12.3% to $626.5 million, or 28.9% of net sales. This included $16.2 million of commission support the Company elected to provide operators in connection with the Company's system upgrades.

Net income decreased 66.0% to $13.0 million, or $0.13 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) decreased by 19.7% to $107.3 million, or 5.0% of net sales.

decreased by 19.7% to $107.3 million, or 5.0% of net sales. Adjusted net income(1) decreased by 42.5% to $33.9 million, or $0.34 per adjusted diluted share(1).

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $67.1 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Total debt was $379.2 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024, net of unamortized debt issuance costs. During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, $90.0 million was borrowed under the Company's revolving credit facility to support share repurchases and other cash outlays, after the acquisition of United Grocery Outlet.

Net cash provided by operating activities during the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $41.6 million.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, before the impact of tenant improvement allowances, were $42.4 million, and, net of tenant improvement allowances, were $40.2 million.

As previously announced, on April 1, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of United Grocery Outlet for the total purchase consideration of $62.8 million, including $2.0 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand, subject to post-closing adjustments, and was funded with cash on hand.

Outlook:

The Company is updating key guidance figures for fiscal 2024 as follows:

Previous Current New store openings, net(2) 58 to 62 62 to 64 Net sales $4.30 billion to $4.35 billion $4.30 billion to $4.35 billion Comparable store sales increase 3.5% to 4.5% ~3.5% Gross margin ~30.5% ~30.5% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $252 million to $260 million $252 million to $260 million Adjusted earnings per share — diluted(1) $0.89 to $0.95 $0.89 to $0.95 Capital expenditures (net of tenant improvement allowances) ~$175 million ~$200 million

__________________________________



(2) Includes addition of 40 stores from acquisition of United Grocery Outlet.

Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss the second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results is scheduled for today, August 6, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9208 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering access code 13744382. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks after the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), management and the Board of Directors use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share as supplemental key metrics to assess the Company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate the Company and other companies in the Company's industry. Management believes it is useful to investors and analysts to evaluate these non-GAAP measures on the same basis as management uses to evaluate the Company's operating results. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to supplement GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of the Company's business strategies, to make budgeting decisions and to compare the Company's performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. In addition, the Company uses adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance to evaluate performance in connection with compensation decisions. Management believes that excluding items from operating income, net income and net income per diluted share that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating results, and that may vary in frequency or magnitude, enhances the comparability of the Company's results and provides additional information for analyzing trends in the Company's business.

Management defines EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense, loss on debt extinguishment and modification, asset impairment and gain or loss on disposition, acquisition and integration costs, costs related to the amortization of inventory purchase accounting asset step-ups and certain other expenses that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating results, and that may vary in frequency or magnitude. Adjusted net income represents net income adjusted for the previously mentioned adjusted EBITDA adjustments, further adjusted for the amortization of property and equipment purchase accounting asset step-ups and deferred financing costs, tax adjustment to normalize the effective tax rate, and tax effect of total adjustments. Basic adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income, as defined above, and basic weighted average shares outstanding. Diluted adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income, as defined above, and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies and have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. The Company addresses the limitations of the non-GAAP measures through the use of various GAAP measures. In the future the Company will incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate adjusted EBITDA or adjusted net income. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by the adjustments used to derive such non-GAAP measures.

The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share forward-looking guidance included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to taxes and non-recurring items, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. The Company expects the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on the Company's future GAAP financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's future operating results and financial position, the Company's business strategy and plans, the integration of the Company's recent acquisition of United Grocery Outlet, the Company's enterprise resource planning system upgrades and related impacts, business and market trends, macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, and the sufficiency of the Company's cash balances, working capital and cash generated from operating, investing, and financing activities for the Company's future liquidity and capital resource needs may constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "project," "seek," "will," and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements, including the following: failure of suppliers to consistently supply the Company with opportunistic products at attractive pricing; inability to successfully identify trends and maintain a consistent level of opportunistic products; failure to maintain or increase comparable store sales; any significant disruption to the Company's distribution network, the operations of its distributions centers and timely receipt of inventory; inflation and other changes affecting the market prices of the products the Company sells; risks associated with newly opened or acquired stores; failure to open, relocate or remodel stores on schedule and on budget; costs and successful implementation of marketing, advertising and promotions; failure to maintain the Company's reputation and the value of its brand, including protecting intellectual property; inability to maintain sufficient levels of cash flow from operations; risks associated with leasing substantial amounts of space; failure to properly integrate any acquired businesses; natural or man-made disasters, climate change, power outages, major health epidemics, pandemic outbreaks, terrorist acts, global political events or other serious catastrophic events and the concentration of the Company's business operations; failure to participate effectively in the growing online retail marketplace; unexpected costs and negative effects if the Company incurs losses not covered by insurance; difficulties associated with labor relations and shortages; loss of key personnel or inability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; failure to remediate material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; risks associated with economic conditions; competition in the retail food industry; movement of consumer trends toward private labels and away from name-brand products; risks associated with deploying the Company's own private label brands; inability to attract and retain qualified independent operators of the Company ("IOs"); failure of the IOs to successfully manage their business; failure of the IOs to repay notes outstanding to the Company; inability of the IOs to avoid excess inventory shrink; any loss or changeover of an IO; legal proceedings initiated against the IOs; legal challenges to the IO/independent contractor business model; failure to maintain positive relationships with the IOs; risks associated with actions the IOs could take that could harm the Company's business; material disruption to information technology systems, including risks associated with any continued impact from the Company's systems transition; failure to maintain the security of information relating to personal information or payment card data of customers, employees and suppliers; risks associated with products the Company and its IOs sell; risks associated with laws and regulations generally applicable to retailers; legal or regulatory proceedings; the Company's substantial indebtedness could affect its ability to operate its business, react to changes in the economy or industry or pay debts and meet obligations; restrictive covenants in the Company's debt agreements may restrict its ability to pursue its business strategies, and failure to comply with any of these restrictions could result in acceleration of the Company's debt; risks associated with tax matters; changes in accounting standards and subjective assumptions, estimates and judgments by management related to complex accounting matters; and the other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in other subsequent reports the Company files with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's periodic filings are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks emerge from time to time. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, and the Company's expectations based on third-party information and projections are from sources that management believes to be reputable, the Company cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release or as of the date specified herein and the Company has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and trends. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

About Grocery Outlet:

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 520 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.





GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Net sales $ 1,128,520 $ 1,010,255 $ 2,165,464 $ 1,975,722 Cost of sales 779,280 683,685 1,512,279 1,348,609 Gross profit 349,240 326,570 653,185 627,113 Selling, general and administrative expenses 323,135 290,089 626,517 557,814 Operating income 26,105 36,481 26,668 69,299 Other expenses: Interest expense, net 5,559 4,766 8,735 10,685 Loss on debt extinguishment and modification — — — 5,340 Total other expenses 5,559 4,766 8,735 16,025 Income before income taxes 20,546 31,715 17,933 53,274 Income tax expense 6,545 7,244 4,957 15,083 Net income and comprehensive income $ 14,001 $ 24,471 $ 12,976 $ 38,191 Basic earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.25 $ 0.13 $ 0.39 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.24 $ 0.13 $ 0.38 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 99,542 98,515 99,531 98,218 Diluted 100,369 100,639 100,753 100,604





GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) June 29,

2024 December 30,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,065 $ 114,987 Independent operator receivables and current portion of independent operator notes, net of allowance 12,243 14,943 Other accounts receivable, net of allowance 4,388 4,185 Merchandise inventories 367,313 349,993 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,259 32,443 Total current assets 475,268 516,551 Independent operator notes and receivables, net of allowance 30,675 28,134 Property and equipment, net 712,764 642,462 Operating lease right-of-use assets 998,366 945,710 Intangible assets, net 76,887 78,556 Goodwill 776,832 747,943 Other assets 9,884 10,230 Total assets $ 3,080,676 $ 2,969,586 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 210,231 $ 209,354 Accrued and other current liabilities 54,304 66,655 Accrued compensation 18,655 24,749 Current portion of long-term debt 5,625 5,625 Current lease liabilities 71,940 63,774 Income and other taxes payable 7,924 13,808 Total current liabilities 368,679 383,965 Long-term debt, net 373,555 287,107 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 41,154 38,601 Long-term lease liabilities 1,075,019 1,038,307 Other long-term liabilities 1,425 2,267 Total liabilities 1,859,832 1,750,247 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 99 99 Series A preferred stock — — Additional paid-in capital 865,805 877,276 Retained earnings 354,940 341,964 Total stockholders' equity 1,220,844 1,219,339 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,080,676 $ 2,969,586





GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) 26 Weeks Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 12,976 $ 38,191 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 43,462 36,969 Amortization of intangible and other assets 7,972 4,826 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts 455 628 Non-cash rent 1,788 2,705 Loss on debt extinguishment and modification — 5,340 Share-based compensation 15,143 17,981 Provision for independent operator and other accounts receivable reserves 1,947 2,154 Deferred income taxes 2,077 9,938 Other 745 342 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Independent operator and other accounts receivable 1,006 (3,395 ) Merchandise inventories (3,112 ) 13,975 Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,973 (2,657 ) Income and other taxes payable (6,626 ) 3,486 Trade accounts payable, accrued compensation and other liabilities (45,210 ) 20,985 Operating lease liabilities 5,842 5,652 Net cash provided by operating activities 49,438 157,120 Cash flows from investing activities: Advances to independent operators (5,541 ) (3,540 ) Repayments of advances from independent operators 2,692 3,551 Business acquisition, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (60,774 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (85,131 ) (66,025 ) Proceeds from sales of assets — 24 Investments in intangible assets and licenses (6,532 ) (12,309 ) Proceeds from insurance recoveries - property and equipment — 215 Net cash used in investing activities (155,286 ) (78,084 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,744 1,578 Tax withholding related to net settlement of employee share-based awards — (449 ) Proceeds from senior term loan due 2028 — 300,000 Proceeds from revolving credit facility 90,000 25,000 Principal payments on revolving credit facility — (25,000 ) Principal payments on senior term loan due 2025 — (385,000 ) Principal payments on senior term loan due 2028 (3,750 ) (1,875 ) Principal payments on finance leases (794 ) (651 ) Repurchase of common stock (31,274 ) (3,275 ) Dividends paid — (9 ) Debt issuance costs paid — (4,513 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 57,926 (94,194 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (47,922 ) (15,158 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 114,987 102,728 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 67,065 $ 87,570





GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Net income $ 14,001 $ 24,471 $ 12,976 $ 38,191 Interest expense, net 5,559 4,766 8,735 10,685 Income tax expense 6,545 7,244 4,957 15,083 Depreciation and amortization expenses 26,545 21,120 51,434 41,795 EBITDA 52,650 57,601 78,102 105,754 Share-based compensation expenses (1) 7,001 11,305 15,143 17,981 Loss on debt extinguishment and modification (2) — — — 5,340 Asset impairment and gain or loss on disposition (3) 381 236 745 343 Acquisition and integration costs (4) 4,937 — 7,586 — Amortization of purchase accounting assets (5) 839 — 839 — Other (6) 2,070 1,377 4,858 4,179 Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,878 $ 70,519 $ 107,273 $ 133,597





GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Net income $ 14,001 $ 24,471 $ 12,976 $ 38,191 Share-based compensation expenses (1) 7,001 11,305 15,143 17,981 Loss on debt extinguishment and modification (2) — — — 5,340 Asset impairment and gain or loss on disposition (3) 381 236 745 343 Acquisition and integration costs (4) 4,937 — 7,586 — Amortization of purchase accounting assets and deferred financing costs (5) 2,228 1,424 3,550 2,991 Other (6) 2,070 1,377 4,858 4,179 Tax adjustment to normalize effective tax rate (7) 86 (2,448 ) (708 ) (856 ) Tax effect of total adjustments (8) (5,609 ) (4,446 ) (10,246 ) (9,226 ) Adjusted net income $ 25,095 $ 31,919 $ 33,904 $ 58,943 GAAP earnings per share Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.25 $ 0.13 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.24 $ 0.13 $ 0.38 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ 0.59 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 99,542 98,515 99,531 98,218 Diluted 100,369 100,639 100,753 100,604

