Full House Resorts Announces Second Quarter Results

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

On a consolidated basis, revenues in the second quarter of 2024 were $73.5 million, a 23.8% increase from $59.4 million in the prior-year period. These results reflect the continued ramp-up of operations at American Place, which opened in mid-February 2023, and the phased opening of Chamonix Casino Hotel, beginning in late-December 2023. Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $8.6 million, or $(0.25) per diluted common share, which includes $0.8 million of preopening and development costs, as well as depreciation and amortization charges related to our new American Place and Chamonix facilities. Depreciation charges for the temporary American Place casino are larger relative to its earnings than is typically the case for casinos, due to the anticipated temporary nature of much of the property’s assets. In the prior-year period, net loss was $5.6 million, or $(0.16) per diluted common share, reflecting $1.1 million of preopening and development costs. Adjusted EBITDA(a) rose 34.6% in the second quarter of 2024 to $14.1 million from $10.5 million in the prior-year period, reflecting strong growth from American Place and $0.9 million of accelerated revenue from an online sports wagering “skin” that ceased operations in Colorado.

“Our newest destination casino, Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, continues to build its customer base,” said Daniel R. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Full House Resorts. “Since its opening, hotel occupancy has steadily increased, with occupied room-nights rising from approximately 2,100 in January 2024 to approximately 5,900 in June 2024. Increased visitation corresponds to the unveiling of new amenities at the property, as well as the commencement of the busier summer season. Our steakhouse, 980 Prime, opened in April 2024 and has quickly earned a reputation as one of the finest restaurants in Colorado. In late-May 2024, we opened our rooftop pool and portions of our spa. These amenities joined Chamonix’s 300-guestroom hotel and sunlit casino, which we believe are unparalleled in the region in their quality and beauty. During the third quarter, we expect to complete the opening of Chamonix’s spa and unveil its street-front jewelry store. The early guest response to Chamonix continues to be very good, reinforcing our confidence in its long-term earnings potential.”

The Company also recently announced the promotion of Angi Truebner-Webb to the position of Vice President and General Manager of the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, pending customary regulatory approvals. Born in Guben, Germany, Ms. Truebner-Webb received her MBA degree from the University of Applied Science in Dresden, Germany. She joined the Silver Slipper’s finance team in 2010 before transferring to the Company’s Rising Star Casino and Resort as its Executive Director of Finance and Administration in 2019. In 2021, she was promoted to General Manager of Rising Star. When she joins the Silver Slipper, Ms. Truebner-Webb will replace John Ferrucci, who previously announced his planned retirement from the Company in April 2025. The transition will take place this fall, ensuring a smooth handover of responsibilities.

“We are very proud of Angi, who has steadily worked her way up within Full House Resorts,” said Mr. Lee. “She has done an excellent job in building a team and improving results at Rising Star, often amidst challenging competitive conditions. She is now eager and ready to return as the leader of the Silver Slipper. We also thank John Ferrucci for his many years of service. John opened the Silver Slipper in 2006 and has also been our Chief Operating Officer since 2022. We look forward to continuing to work with John over the next several months and we wish him well thereafter in his long-planned and well-earned retirement.”

Second Quarter Highlights and Subsequent Events

Midwest & South. This segment includes Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort, and American Place. Revenues for the segment were $55.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, an 11.1% increase from $49.9 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted Segment EBITDA rose to $12.3 million, a 30.7% increase from $9.4 million in the prior-year period. These results reflect the continued ramp-up of operations at American Place, which opened on February 17, 2023. In the second quarter of 2024, American Place generated $27.2 million of revenue and $7.6 million of Adjusted Property EBITDA, or increases of 34.0% and 83.5%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2023.

On July 1, 2024, Gaming Entertainment (Nevada) LLC, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary that operates Grand Lodge Casino, entered into a Seventh Amendment to Casino Operations Lease (the “Amendment”) with Incline Hotel LLC (the “Landlord”). Prior to the Amendment, Grand Lodge’s casino lease was scheduled to expire on December 31, 2024. The Amendment extends the term of the lease by ten years to December 31, 2034; increases annual rent from $2,000,000 in 2024 to $2,010,857 for 2025, followed by annual increases of 2% for the remainder of the term; and makes certain other conforming changes. Full House first began operating the Grand Lodge casino under a short-term lease in 2011. That lease had been extended several times, reflecting the ongoing and excellent relationship between Full House and the operators of the hotel.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2024, we had $44.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, including $13.6 million of cash reserved under our bond indentures to complete the construction of Chamonix. Our debt consisted primarily of $450.0 million in outstanding senior secured notes due 2028, which became callable at specified premiums in February 2024, and $27.0 million outstanding under our revolving credit facility.

Full House Resorts, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Casino $ 54,685 $ 45,359 $ 106,358 $ 81,346 Food and beverage 10,403 8,673 20,172 16,333 Hotel 3,742 2,348 6,594 4,492 Other operations, including contracted sports wagering 4,662 3,002 10,292 7,317 73,492 59,382 143,416 109,488 Operating costs and expenses Casino 20,719 16,990 41,294 30,334 Food and beverage 10,714 9,030 20,474 16,485 Hotel 2,383 1,228 4,546 2,447 Other operations 990 705 1,781 1,187 Selling, general and administrative 25,285 21,577 50,220 39,806 Project development costs 3 17 3 24 Preopening costs 757 1,086 2,420 11,583 Depreciation and amortization 10,326 8,155 20,951 14,014 Loss on disposal of assets — — 18 — 71,177 58,788 141,707 115,880 Operating income (loss) 2,315 594 1,709 (6,392 ) Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (11,023 ) (5,633 ) (21,273 ) (10,452 ) Gain on insurance settlement — — — 355 (11,023 ) (5,633 ) (21,273 ) (10,097 ) Loss before income taxes (8,708 ) (5,039 ) (19,564 ) (16,489 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (79 ) 561 337 526 Net loss $ (8,629 ) $ (5,600 ) $ (19,901 ) $ (17,015 ) Basic loss per share $ (0.25 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (0.49 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.25 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (0.49 ) Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 34,710 34,496 34,650 34,453 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 34,710 34,496 34,650 34,453



Full House Resorts, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Segment Revenues, Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues Midwest & South $ 55,458 $ 49,911 $ 110,088 $ 90,713 West 15,151 8,089 28,185 16,213 Contracted Sports Wagering 2,883 1,382 5,143 2,562 $ 73,492 $ 59,382 $ 143,416 $ 109,488 Adjusted Segment EBITDA(1) and Adjusted EBITDA Midwest & South $ 12,275 $ 9,391 $ 24,958 $ 20,077 West 865 177 731 234 Contracted Sports Wagering 2,577 1,361 4,512 2,522 Adjusted Segment EBITDA 15,717 10,929 30,201 22,833 Corporate (1,576 ) (422 ) (3,651 ) (2,201 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,141 $ 10,507 $ 26,550 $ 20,632

__________

(1) The Company utilizes Adjusted Segment EBITDA as the measure of segment operating profitability in assessing performance and allocating resources at the reportable segment level.





Full House Resorts, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Same-store Revenues and Adjusted Segment EBITDA

(In thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, Increase / June 30, Increase / Reporting segments 2024 2023 (Decrease) 2024 2023 (Decrease) Midwest & South Midwest & South

same-store total revenues(1) $ 28,212 $ 29,584 (4.6 ) % $ 57,037 $ 59,966 (4.9 ) % American Place 27,246 20,327 34.0 % 53,051 30,747 72.5 % Midwest & South total revenues $ 55,458 $ 49,911 11.1 % $ 110,088 $ 90,713 21.4 % Midwest & South same-store

Adjusted Segment EBITDA(1) $ 4,690 $ 5,258 (10.8 ) % $ 9,991 $ 12,372 (19.2 ) % American Place 7,585 4,133 83.5 % 14,967 7,705 94.3 % Midwest & South

Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 12,275 $ 9,391 30.7 % $ 24,958 $ 20,077 24.3 % Contracted Sports Wagering Contracted Sports Wagering

same-store total revenues(2) $ 550 $ 1,382 (60.2 ) % $ 1,375 $ 2,562 (46.3 ) % Accelerated revenues due to

contract terminations(3) 893 — N.M. 893 — N.M. Illinois 1,440 — N.M. 2,875 — N.M. Contracted Sports Wagering

total revenues $ 2,883 $ 1,382 108.6 % $ 5,143 $ 2,562 100.7 % Contracted Sports Wagering same-store

Adjusted Segment EBITDA(2) $ 281 $ 1,361 (79.4 ) % $ 827 $ 2,522 (67.2 ) % Accelerated revenues due to

contract terminations(3) 893 — N.M. 893 — N.M. Illinois 1,403 — N.M. 2,792 — N.M. Contracted Sports Wagering

Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 2,577 $ 1,361 89.3 % $ 4,512 $ 2,522 78.9 %

__________

N.M. Not meaningful.

(1) Same-store operations exclude results from American Place, which opened on February 17, 2023.

(2) Same-store operations exclude results from Illinois, which contractually commenced on August 15, 2023. For enhanced comparability, we also excluded accelerated revenues due to contract terminations from same-store operations.

(3) For enhanced comparability, we also excluded accelerated revenues due to contract terminations from same-store operations. Such adjustments reflect one sports skin that ceased operations in the second quarter of 2024.





Full House Resorts, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Net Loss and Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Net loss $ (8,629 ) $ (5,600 ) $ (19,901 ) $ (17,015 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (79 ) 561 337 526 Interest expense, net 11,023 5,633 21,273 10,452 Gain on insurance settlement — — — (355 ) Operating income (loss) 2,315 594 1,709 (6,392 ) Project development costs 3 17 3 24 Preopening costs 757 1,086 2,420 11,583 Depreciation and amortization 10,326 8,155 20,951 14,014 Loss on disposal of assets — — 18 — Stock-based compensation 740 655 1,449 1,403 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,141 $ 10,507 $ 26,550 $ 20,632



Full House Resorts, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Adjusted Segment Operating Depreciation Project Stock- EBITDA and Income and Development Preopening Based Adjusted (Loss) Amortization Costs Costs Compensation EBITDA Reporting segments Midwest & South $ 6,233 $ 6,042 $ — $ — $ — $ 12,275 West (4,148 ) 4,256 — 757 — 865 Contracted Sports Wagering 2,577 — — — — 2,577 4,662 10,298 — 757 — 15,717 Other operations Corporate (2,347 ) 28 3 — 740 (1,576 ) $ 2,315 $ 10,326 $ 3 $ 757 $ 740 $ 14,141





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Adjusted Segment Operating Depreciation Project Stock- EBITDA and Income and Development Preopening Based Adjusted (Loss) Amortization Costs Costs Compensation EBITDA Reporting segments Midwest & South $ 1,830 $ 7,556 $ — $ 5 $ — $ 9,391 West (1,473 ) 569 — 1,081 — 177 Contracted Sports Wagering 1,361 — — — — 1,361 1,718 8,125 — 1,086 — 10,929 Other operations Corporate (1,124 ) 30 17 — 655 (422 ) $ 594 $ 8,155 $ 17 $ 1,086 $ 655 $ 10,507



Full House Resorts, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Adjusted Segment Operating Depreciation Loss on Project Stock- EBITDA and Income and Disposal Development Preopening Based Adjusted (Loss) Amortization of Assets Costs Costs Compensation EBITDA Reporting segments Midwest & South $ 12,043 $ 12,778 $ 18 $ — $ 119 $ — $ 24,958 West (9,685 ) 8,115 — — 2,301 — 731 Contracted Sports Wagering 4,512 — — — — — 4,512 6,870 20,893 18 — 2,420 — 30,201 Other operations Corporate (5,161 ) 58 — 3 — 1,449 (3,651 ) $ 1,709 $ 20,951 $ 18 $ 3 $ 2,420 $ 1,449 $ 26,550





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Adjusted Segment Operating Depreciation Project Stock- EBITDA and Income and Development Preopening Based Adjusted (Loss) Amortization Costs Costs Compensation EBITDA Reporting segments Midwest & South $ (2,836 ) $ 12,812 $ — $ 10,101 $ — $ 20,077 West (2,389 ) 1,141 — 1,482 — 234 Contracted Sports Wagering 2,522 — — — — 2,522 (2,703 ) 13,953 — 11,583 — 22,833 Other operations Corporate (3,689 ) 61 24 — 1,403 (2,201 ) $ (6,392 ) $ 14,014 $ 24 $ 11,583 $ 1,403 $ 20,632

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

About Full House Resorts, Inc.

