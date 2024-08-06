Evercommerce Names Ryan Siurek as Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (Nasdaq: EVCM) (the “Company”), a leading provider of SaaS solutions for service SMBs, announced today that it has appointed Ryan Siurek as chief financial officer (CFO), effective September 6, 2024. Current CFO Marc Thompson will remain with the Company through that date to ensure an orderly transition.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan as our next CFO,” said chairman and chief executive officer Eric Remer. “Working closely with him over the last year, it has become clear that he has the skills and drive necessary to help us lead EverCommerce’s next phase of growth.”

Mr. Siurek has served as the Company’s chief accounting officer and member of the executive leadership team since July 2023. He has over 30 years of finance and accounting operational experience in public companies from emerging growth companies to the Fortune 100. Prior to joining EverCommerce, Mr. Siurek served as chief accounting officer at Biodesix, Inc., a leading publicly traded lung diagnostics solutions company, where he applied his finance and accounting leadership to help the newly-public company scale and grow. Prior to Biodesix, Mr. Siurek served as senior vice president & chief accounting officer at Vail Resorts, where he aided the integration of 28 resorts during his tenure and helped expand accounting operations globally. As an executive at Sprint Corporation, he held various accounting and finance roles including vice president controller & chief accounting officer and vice president, divisional chief financial officer for the prepaid and wholesale and enterprise solutions divisions.

Mr. Siurek will remain the Company’s principal accounting officer and his appointment as CFO will be effective September 6, 2024, when he replaces Mr. Thompson, who will be departing the Company to pursue other interests.

“Marc has served as our CFO since 2016 and has been an integral member of our executive leadership team,” noted Remer. “Marc helped the company scale its operations, facilitate our capital raises, including our IPO in 2021, and complete more than 50 M&A transactions during his tenure. We offer sincere thanks to Marc for his service to EverCommerce.”

Investor Contact

Brad Korch

SVP and Head of Investor Relations

720-796-7664

IR@evercommerce.com

Media Contact

Jeanne Trogan

VP of Communications

512-705-1293

Press@evercommerce.com

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 690,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in Home, Health, and Wellness service industries, EverCommerce provides end-to-end business management software, embedded payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer experience applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Mr. Siurek’s role in the expected growth of EverCommerce. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our limited operating history and evolving business; our recent growth rates may not be sustainable or indicative of future growth; as well as the other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and updated by our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.