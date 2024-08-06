FlexShopper, Inc. Reports 2024 Second-Quarter Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Russ Heiser, Jr, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our second-quarter and year-to-date results are encouraging as the long-term growth strategies we are pursuing begin to take hold. Over the past two quarters we have focused on providing greater payment solutions to more customers, expanding retail revenue, and leveraging our established platform to provide expanded payment options to more retail partners. I am pleased with the progress we are making and during the second quarter we experienced strong growth with total revenue up 29.8%, total lease funding approvals increasing 102.2% compared to the same period last year, and we added 150 new retail partner locations. We expect to add an additional 500 new retail partner locations during the second half of 2024. In addition, we continue to focus on prudently managing risk and driving profitability. During the second quarter, the provision for doubtful accounts as a percentage of gross lease billings and fees decreased by 32.4% over the prior year period, and we experienced a 1,533.3% increase in adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA for the 2024 second quarter was $4.9 million – the highest second-quarter level in two years.”

“While the economic environment remains fluid, we believe our expanded platform, strengthened financial model, strong asset quality, and access to capital will drive profitable growth in 2024 and beyond. As other payment providers adjust their credit standards or exit the market, FlexShopper continues to invest in expanding payment offerings, marketing capabilities, and distribution channels to take advantage of market share opportunities that may become available,” concluded Mr. Heiser.

Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2024, vs. Quarter Ended June 30, 2023:

Total lease funding approvals increased 102.2% to $74.8 million from $37.0 million

Total revenues increased 29.8% to $31.8 million from $24.5 million

Gross profit increased 89.3% to $15.9 million from $8.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA ( 1 ) increased by $4.6 million to $4.9 million from $0.3 million

increased by $4.6 million to $4.9 million from $0.3 million Operating income of $2.4 million compared with operating loss of ($2.0) million

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($2.7) million, or ($0.13) per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($6.3) million, or ($0.29) per diluted share

Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024, vs. the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023:

Total lease funding approvals increased 69.7% to $118.1 million from $69.6 million

Total revenues increased 18.8% to $65.7 million from $55.3 million

Gross profit increased 53.6% to $33.8 million from $22.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased by $5.8 million to $12.5 million compared to $6.7 million

increased by $5.8 million to $12.5 million compared to $6.7 million Operating income of $7.4 million compared with operating income of $2.1 million

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($4.0) million, or ($0.18) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of ($7.5) million, or ($0.34) per diluted share

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

Liquidity

FlexShopper ended the first quarter of 2024 with cash of $4.9 million and $32.2 million of permitted borrowing capacity.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY) is a financial technology company that provides electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com). FlexShopper also provides LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited) For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Lease revenues and fees, net $ 27,074,048 $ 22,906,843 $ 52,907,784 $ 47,621,001 Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value 3,314,375 1,625,193 10,645,652 7,696,810 Retail revenues 1,370,462 - 2,150,322 - Total revenues 31,758,885 24,532,036 65,703,758 55,317,811 Costs and expenses: Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise 13,848,925 14,485,417 28,534,788 29,831,205 Loan origination costs and fees 896,040 1,655,424 1,717,867 3,489,051 Cost of retail revenues 1,059,098 - 1,670,302 - Marketing 2,545,814 1,488,578 4,311,386 2,587,767 Salaries and benefits 4,224,614 2,976,008 8,308,533 5,702,898 Operating expenses 6,807,328 5,957,932 13,739,834 11,585,640 Total costs and expenses 29,381,819 26,563,359 58,282,710 53,196,561 Operating income/ (loss) 2,377,066 (2,031,323 ) 7,421,048 2,121,250 Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs (5,226,155 ) (4,568,557 ) (10,541,249 ) (9,099,884 ) Loss before income taxes (2,849,089 ) (6,599,880 ) (3,120,201 ) (6,978,634 ) Benefit from income taxes 1,246,030 1,302,225 1,302,963 1,450,764 Net loss (1,603,059 ) (5,297,655 ) (1,817,238 ) (5,527,870 ) Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares (1,091,742 ) (992,493 ) (2,161,198 ) (1,964,726 ) Net loss attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders $ (2,694,801 ) $ (6,290,148 ) $ (3,978,436 ) $ (7,492,596 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share: Basic $ (0.13 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.34 ) Diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.34 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES: Basic 21,469,720 21,752,304 21,527,869 21,751,807 Diluted 21,469,720 21,752,304 21,527,869 21,751,807





FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 4,892,912 $ 4,413,130 Lease receivables, net 57,151,127 44,795,090 Loan receivables at fair value 40,085,656 35,794,290 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,452,164 3,300,677 Lease merchandise, net 25,856,542 29,131,440 Total current assets 132,438,401 117,434,627 Property and equipment, net 9,419,105 9,308,859 Right of use asset, net 1,142,104 1,237,010 Intangible assets, net 12,506,545 13,391,305 Other assets, net 2,459,908 2,175,215 Deferred tax asset, net 14,246,325 12,943,361 Total assets $ 172,212,388 $ 156,490,377 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 3,811,310 $ 7,139,848 Accrued payroll and related taxes 381,929 578,197 Promissory notes to related parties, including accrued interest 174,096 198,624 Accrued expenses 3,763,725 3,972,397 Lease liability - current portion 263,111 245,052 Total current liabilities 8,394,171 12,134,118 Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of unamortized issuance costs of $1,332,712 at June 30, 2024 and $70,780 at December 31, 2023 117,483,978 96,384,220 Promissory notes to related parties, net of unamortized issuance costs of $420,558 at June 30, 2024 and $649,953 at December 31, 2023 and net of current portion 10,329,442 10,100,047 Loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement, net of unamortized issuance costs of $73,730 at June 30, 2024 and $92,964 at December 31, 2023 7,338,875 7,319,641 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,184,683 1,321,578 Total liabilities 144,731,149 127,259,604 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at $5.00 stated value 851,660 851,660 Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value 21,952,000 21,952,000 Common stock, $0.0001 par value - authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued 21,988,711 shares at June 30, 2024 and 21,752,304 shares at December 31, 2023 2,200 2,176 Treasury shares, at cost- 346,258 shares at June 30, 2024 and 164,029 shares at December 31, 2023 (367,563 ) (166,757 ) Additional paid in capital 42,684,380 42,415,894 Accumulated deficit (37,641,438 ) (35,824,200 ) Total stockholders’ equity 27,481,239 29,230,773 $ 172,212,388 $ 156,490,377





FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(unaudited) 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (1,817,238 ) $ (5,527,870 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in)/ provided by operating activities: Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise 28,534,788 29,831,205 Other depreciation and amortization 4,698,213 3,710,703 Amortization of debt issuance costs 509,797 182,174 Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition - 118,476 Compensation expense related to stock-based compensation 371,998 864,548 Provision for doubtful accounts 17,290,476 22,085,828 Deferred income tax (1,302,963 ) (1,457,740 ) Net changes in the fair value of loans receivables at fair value (4,898,876 ) 837,048 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Lease receivables (29,646,513 ) (25,773,184 ) Loans receivables at fair value 607,510 6,990,410 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,208,258 ) 412,391 Lease merchandise (25,259,890 ) (22,878,600 ) Purchase consideration payable related to acquisition - 208,921 Lease liabilities (19,329 ) (12,243 ) Accounts payable (3,328,538 ) (2,506,724 ) Accrued payroll and related taxes (196,268 ) (11,079 ) Accrued expenses (233,202 ) (1,603,202 ) Net cash (used in)/ provided by operating activities (15,898,293 ) 5,471,062 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs (3,207,307 ) (3,114,534 ) Purchases of data costs (944,313 ) (343,428 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,151,620 ) (3,457,962 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement 22,361,690 2,750,000 Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement - (2,795,000 ) Repayment of loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement - (1,500,000 ) Debt issuance related costs (1,523,100 ) (115,403 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 1,185 Principal payment under finance lease obligation (4,601 ) (4,917 ) Repayment of purchase consideration payable related to acquisition (143,330 ) Tax payments associated with equity-based compensation transactions (103,488 ) - Purchase of treasury stock (200,806 ) - Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activities 20,529,695 (1,807,465 ) INCREASE IN CASH 479,782 205,635 CASH, beginning of period 4,413,130 6,173,349 CASH, end of period $ 4,892,912 $ 6,378,984 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 9,414,926 $ 8,453,511 Noncash investing and financing activities Due date extension of warrants $ - $ 917,581

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased merchandise), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.

Key performance metrics for the periods ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 were as follows:

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Gross Profit: Gross lease billings and fees $ 34,686,893 $ 32,501,656 $ 2,185,237 6.7 Provision for doubtful accounts (7,806,427 ) (10,847,413 ) 3,040,986 (28.0 ) Gain on sale of lease receivables 28,525 1,252,600 (1,224,075 ) (97.7 ) Lease placement collections 165,057 - 165,057 - Net lease billing and fees $ 27,074,048 $ 22,906,843 $ 4,167,205 18.2 Loan revenues and fees 2,626,896 3,446,893 (819,997 ) (23.8 ) Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable 687,479 (1,821,700 ) 2,509,179 (137.7 ) Net loan revenue 3,314,375 1,625,193 1,689,182 103.9 Retail revenue 1,370,462 - 1,370,462 - Total revenues $ 31,758,885 $ 24,532,036 $ 7,226,849 29.5 Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise (13,848,925 ) (14,485,417 ) 636,492 (4.4 ) Cost of retail revenues (1,059,098 ) - (1,059,098 ) - Loans origination costs and fees (896,040 ) (1,655,424 ) 759,384 (45.9 ) Gross profit $ 15,954,822 $ 8,391,195 $ 7,563,627 90.1 Gross profit margin 50 % 34 %





Three months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (1,603,059 ) $ (5,297,655 ) $ 3,694,596 (69.7 ) Income taxes (1,246,030 ) (1,302,225 ) 56,195 (4.3 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 314,702 111,807 202,895 181.5 Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition - 59,238 (59,238 ) (100.0 ) Other amortization and depreciation 2,382,726 1,884,544 498,182 26.4 Interest expense 4,911,453 4,397,513 513,940 11.7 Stock-based compensation 154,873 443,800 (288,927 ) (65.1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,914,665 $ 297,022 $ 4,617,643 1,554.6

The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.