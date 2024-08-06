FlexShopper, Inc. Reports 2024 Second-Quarter Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Russ Heiser, Jr, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our second-quarter and year-to-date results are encouraging as the long-term growth strategies we are pursuing begin to take hold. Over the past two quarters we have focused on providing greater payment solutions to more customers, expanding retail revenue, and leveraging our established platform to provide expanded payment options to more retail partners. I am pleased with the progress we are making and during the second quarter we experienced strong growth with total revenue up 29.8%, total lease funding approvals increasing 102.2% compared to the same period last year, and we added 150 new retail partner locations. We expect to add an additional 500 new retail partner locations during the second half of 2024. In addition, we continue to focus on prudently managing risk and driving profitability. During the second quarter, the provision for doubtful accounts as a percentage of gross lease billings and fees decreased by 32.4% over the prior year period, and we experienced a 1,533.3% increase in adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA for the 2024 second quarter was $4.9 million – the highest second-quarter level in two years.”

“While the economic environment remains fluid, we believe our expanded platform, strengthened financial model, strong asset quality, and access to capital will drive profitable growth in 2024 and beyond. As other payment providers adjust their credit standards or exit the market, FlexShopper continues to invest in expanding payment offerings, marketing capabilities, and distribution channels to take advantage of market share opportunities that may become available,” concluded Mr. Heiser.

Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2024, vs. Quarter Ended June 30, 2023:

  • Total lease funding approvals increased 102.2% to $74.8 million from $37.0 million
  • Total revenues increased 29.8% to $31.8 million from $24.5 million
  • Gross profit increased 89.3% to $15.9 million from $8.4 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased by $4.6 million to $4.9 million from $0.3 million
  • Operating income of $2.4 million compared with operating loss of ($2.0) million
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($2.7) million, or ($0.13) per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($6.3) million, or ($0.29) per diluted share

Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024, vs. the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023:

  • Total lease funding approvals increased 69.7% to $118.1 million from $69.6 million
  • Total revenues increased 18.8% to $65.7 million from $55.3 million
  • Gross profit increased 53.6% to $33.8 million from $22.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1)increased by $5.8 million to $12.5 million compared to $6.7 million
  • Operating income of $7.4 million compared with operating income of $2.1 million
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($4.0) million, or ($0.18) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of ($7.5) million, or ($0.34) per diluted share

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

Liquidity
FlexShopper ended the first quarter of 2024 with cash of $4.9 million and $32.2 million of permitted borrowing capacity.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Conference Call Information:
Date: August 7, 2024
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free Dial In: (800) 715-9871
International Dial In: +1 (646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 7545308

Webcast Link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=vEyujKz8

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.flexshopper.com/.

An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at https://investors.flexshopper.com/.

About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY) is a financial technology company that provides electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com). FlexShopper also provides LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

  
FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)		 
  
  For the three months ended
June 30,		  For the six months ended
June 30,		 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
             
Revenues:            
Lease revenues and fees, net $27,074,048  $22,906,843  $52,907,784  $47,621,001 
Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value  3,314,375   1,625,193   10,645,652   7,696,810 
Retail revenues  1,370,462   -   2,150,322   - 
Total revenues  31,758,885   24,532,036   65,703,758   55,317,811 
                 
Costs and expenses:                
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  13,848,925   14,485,417   28,534,788   29,831,205 
Loan origination costs and fees  896,040   1,655,424   1,717,867   3,489,051 
Cost of retail revenues  1,059,098   -   1,670,302   - 
Marketing  2,545,814   1,488,578   4,311,386   2,587,767 
Salaries and benefits  4,224,614   2,976,008   8,308,533   5,702,898 
Operating expenses  6,807,328   5,957,932   13,739,834   11,585,640 
Total costs and expenses  29,381,819   26,563,359   58,282,710   53,196,561 
                 
Operating income/ (loss)  2,377,066   (2,031,323)  7,421,048   2,121,250 
                 
Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs  (5,226,155)  (4,568,557)  (10,541,249)  (9,099,884)
Loss before income taxes  (2,849,089)  (6,599,880)  (3,120,201)  (6,978,634)
Benefit from income taxes  1,246,030   1,302,225   1,302,963   1,450,764 
Net loss  (1,603,059)  (5,297,655)  (1,817,238)  (5,527,870)
                 
Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares  (1,091,742)  (992,493)  (2,161,198)  (1,964,726)
Net loss attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders $(2,694,801) $(6,290,148) $(3,978,436) $(7,492,596)
                 
Basic and diluted loss per common share:                
Basic $(0.13) $(0.29) $(0.18) $(0.34)
Diluted $(0.13) $(0.29) $(0.18) $(0.34)
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:                
Basic  21,469,720   21,752,304   21,527,869   21,751,807 
Diluted  21,469,720   21,752,304   21,527,869   21,751,807 


 
FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  June 30,  December 31, 
  2024  2023 
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash $4,892,912  $4,413,130 
Lease receivables, net  57,151,127   44,795,090 
Loan receivables at fair value  40,085,656   35,794,290 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  4,452,164   3,300,677 
Lease merchandise, net  25,856,542   29,131,440 
Total current assets  132,438,401   117,434,627 
         
Property and equipment, net  9,419,105   9,308,859 
Right of use asset, net  1,142,104   1,237,010 
Intangible assets, net  12,506,545   13,391,305 
Other assets, net  2,459,908   2,175,215 
Deferred tax asset, net  14,246,325   12,943,361 
Total assets $172,212,388  $156,490,377 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable $3,811,310  $7,139,848 
Accrued payroll and related taxes  381,929   578,197 
Promissory notes to related parties, including accrued interest  174,096   198,624 
Accrued expenses  3,763,725   3,972,397 
Lease liability - current portion  263,111   245,052 
Total current liabilities  8,394,171   12,134,118 
Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of unamortized issuance costs of $1,332,712 at June 30, 2024 and $70,780 at December 31, 2023  117,483,978   96,384,220 
Promissory notes to related parties, net of unamortized issuance costs of $420,558 at June 30, 2024 and $649,953 at December 31, 2023 and net of current portion  10,329,442   10,100,047 
Loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement, net of unamortized issuance costs of $73,730 at June 30, 2024 and $92,964 at December 31, 2023  7,338,875   7,319,641 
Lease liabilities, net of current portion  1,184,683   1,321,578 
Total liabilities  144,731,149   127,259,604 
         
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at $5.00 stated value  851,660   851,660 
Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value  21,952,000   21,952,000 
Common stock, $0.0001 par value - authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued 21,988,711 shares at June 30, 2024 and 21,752,304 shares at December 31, 2023  2,200   2,176 
Treasury shares, at cost- 346,258 shares at June 30, 2024 and 164,029 shares at December 31, 2023  (367,563)  (166,757)
Additional paid in capital  42,684,380   42,415,894 
Accumulated deficit  (37,641,438)  (35,824,200)
Total stockholders’ equity  27,481,239   29,230,773 
  $172,212,388  $156,490,377 


 
FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(unaudited)
 
  2024  2023 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net loss $(1,817,238) $(5,527,870)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in)/ provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  28,534,788   29,831,205 
Other depreciation and amortization  4,698,213   3,710,703 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  509,797   182,174 
Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition  -   118,476 
Compensation expense related to stock-based compensation  371,998   864,548 
Provision for doubtful accounts  17,290,476   22,085,828 
Deferred income tax  (1,302,963)  (1,457,740)
Net changes in the fair value of loans receivables at fair value  (4,898,876)  837,048 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Lease receivables  (29,646,513)  (25,773,184)
Loans receivables at fair value  607,510   6,990,410 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (1,208,258)  412,391 
Lease merchandise  (25,259,890)  (22,878,600)
Purchase consideration payable related to acquisition  -   208,921 
Lease liabilities  (19,329)  (12,243)
Accounts payable  (3,328,538)  (2,506,724)
Accrued payroll and related taxes  (196,268)  (11,079)
Accrued expenses  (233,202)  (1,603,202)
Net cash (used in)/ provided by operating activities  (15,898,293)  5,471,062 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs  (3,207,307)  (3,114,534)
Purchases of data costs  (944,313)  (343,428)
Net cash used in investing activities  (4,151,620)  (3,457,962)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement  22,361,690   2,750,000 
Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement  -   (2,795,000)
Repayment of loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement  -   (1,500,000)
Debt issuance related costs  (1,523,100)  (115,403)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  -   1,185 
Principal payment under finance lease obligation  (4,601)  (4,917)
Repayment of purchase consideration payable related to acquisition      (143,330)
Tax payments associated with equity-based compensation transactions  (103,488)  - 
Purchase of treasury stock  (200,806)  - 
Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activities  20,529,695   (1,807,465)
         
INCREASE IN CASH  479,782   205,635 
         
CASH, beginning of period  4,413,130   6,173,349 
         
CASH, end of period $4,892,912  $6,378,984 
         
Supplemental cash flow information:        
Interest paid $9,414,926  $8,453,511 
Noncash investing and financing activities        
Due date extension of warrants $-  $917,581 
         

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased merchandise), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.

Key performance metrics for the periods ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 were as follows:

  Three months ended
June 30,		       
  2024  2023  $ Change  % Change 
Gross Profit:         
Gross lease billings and fees $34,686,893  $32,501,656  $2,185,237   6.7 
Provision for doubtful accounts  (7,806,427)  (10,847,413)  3,040,986   (28.0)
Gain on sale of lease receivables  28,525   1,252,600   (1,224,075)  (97.7)
Lease placement collections  165,057   -   165,057   - 
Net lease billing and fees $27,074,048  $22,906,843  $4,167,205   18.2 
Loan revenues and fees  2,626,896   3,446,893   (819,997)  (23.8)
Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable  687,479   (1,821,700)  2,509,179   (137.7)
Net loan revenue  3,314,375   1,625,193   1,689,182   103.9 
Retail revenue  1,370,462   -   1,370,462   - 
Total revenues $31,758,885  $24,532,036  $7,226,849   29.5 
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  (13,848,925)  (14,485,417)  636,492   (4.4)
Cost of retail revenues  (1,059,098)  -   (1,059,098)  - 
Loans origination costs and fees  (896,040)  (1,655,424)  759,384   (45.9)
Gross profit $15,954,822  $8,391,195  $7,563,627   90.1 
Gross profit margin  50%  34%        


  Three months ended
June 30,		       
  2024  2023  $ Change  % Change 
Adjusted EBITDA:            
Net loss $(1,603,059) $(5,297,655) $3,694,596   (69.7)
Income taxes  (1,246,030)  (1,302,225)  56,195   (4.3)
Amortization of debt issuance costs  314,702   111,807   202,895   181.5 
Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition  -   59,238   (59,238)  (100.0)
Other amortization and depreciation  2,382,726   1,884,544   498,182   26.4 
Interest expense  4,911,453   4,397,513   513,940   11.7 
Stock-based compensation  154,873   443,800   (288,927)  (65.1)
Adjusted EBITDA $4,914,665  $297,022  $4,617,643   1,554.6 
                 

The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.