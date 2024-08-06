Supernus Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net sales of Qelbree ® increased 92% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.



ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and associated Company developments.

Business Highlights

Total IQVIA prescriptions for Qelbree were 184,342 in the second quarter 2024, an increase of 26% compared to the same period in the prior year.

In August 2024, the Company resubmitted its New Drug Application (NDA) for its apomorphine infusion device (SPN-830) for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations ("off" episodes) in Parkinson’s disease.

“In the second quarter of 2024, we delivered strong net sales growth from our key growth drivers, Qelbree and GOCOVRI, as well as strong growth in adjusted operating earnings. We also advanced our product pipeline, announcing interim results from our open-label Phase 2a clinical study of SPN-817 for treatment-resistant seizures, and continued to progress SPN-820 through two Phase 2 studies in patients with depression," said Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus. “Continued growth from Qelbree and GOCOVRI, together with pipeline progress, gives us confidence in delivering on our increased guidance and our operational objectives for 2024."

Product Pipeline Update

SPN-820 – Novel first-in-class molecule that increases mTORC1 mediated synaptic function for depression

Nearly three-quarters of the planned patients have been enrolled in the ongoing Phase IIb multi-center randomized double-blind placebo-controlled parallel design study of SPN-820 in adults with treatment-resistant depression. The study will examine the efficacy and safety of SPN-820 over a course of five weeks of treatment in approximately 268 patients in up to 50 clinical sites. The primary outcome measure is the change from baseline to end of treatment period on the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) Total Score. Topline data from the Phase IIb trial are expected in the first half of 2025.

Enrollment is ongoing in the Phase II open-label study in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). The primary objective of the study is to assess efficacy in MDD, as well as onset of efficacy. Topline results from the study are expected by the end of 2024.

SPN-817 – Novel first-in-class highly selective AChE inhibitor for epilepsy

In May 2024, the Company announced data from the planned interim analysis of its exploratory open-label Phase IIa clinical study of SPN-817 for treatment-resistant seizures. The interim analysis was based on 41 enrolled subjects, of which 19 completed the maintenance period. The Company continues to expect topline results for the full study in the second half of 2024.

A Phase IIb randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in patients with treatment resistant focal seizures is expected to start by the end of 2024.



SPN-443 – Novel stimulant for ADHD/CNS

The Company plans to initiate a Phase I single dose study in healthy adults in 2024 following submission of an Investigational New Drug application. The primary objective of the study is to assess safety and tolerability.



Financial Highlights

This section includes information on non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section for information on non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, a reconciliation of applicable GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included at the end of this press release.

Revenues

The following table provides information regarding total revenues (dollars in millions):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change % 2024 2023 Change % Net product sales Qelbree $ 59.4 $ 31.0 92 % $ 104.5 $ 56.8 84 % GOCOVRI 31.7 28.8 10 % 58.3 54.8 6 % Oxtellar XR 29.5 23.8 24 % 56.5 52.7 7 % APOKYN 17.3 17.6 (2 )% 33.9 34.8 (2 )% Trokendi XR 17.1 19.3 (12 )% 33.1 54.1 (39 )% Other(2) 7.5 7.8 (4 )% 14.7 15.7 (6 )% Total net product sales 162.5 128.3 27 % 301.0 268.9 12 % Royalty, licensing and other revenues(3) 5.8 7.2 (20 )% 11.0 20.4 (46 )% Total revenues $ 168.3 $ 135.5 24 % $ 312.0 $ 289.3 8 % Total revenues excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR net product sales (non-GAAP)(1) $ 121.7 $ 92.4 32 % $ 222.4 $ 182.5 22 %

Total revenues were $168.3 million and $312.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $135.5 million and $289.3 million in the same period in 2023. Total net product sales were $162.5 million and $301.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $128.3 million and $268.9 million in the same period in 2023, respectively. The increase in both periods was primarily due to the increase in net sales of Qelbree, GOCOVRI and Oxtellar XR, partially offset by the decline in net product sales of Trokendi XR due to generic erosion. Total revenues excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR net product sales (non-GAAP) increased 32% and 22% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.





Other Financial Highlights

Operating earnings was $22.6 million and $19.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to operating loss of $(17.6) million and $(12.4) million for the same periods in 2023, respectively. The positive increase in both periods was primarily due to an increase in total net product sales.

Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) were $45.5 million and $67.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $10.0 million and $40.5 million for the same periods in 2023, respectively.

Net earnings (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share were $19.9 million and $0.36 for the three months and $20.0 million and $0.36 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, compared to $(0.8) million and $(0.02) for the three months and $16.1 million and $0.29 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

At June 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, and current and long-term marketable securities were approximately $347.2 million compared to $271.5 million as of December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to cash generated from operations.

Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2024, the Company is increasing prior financial guidance for total revenues, GAAP operating earnings (loss) and non-GAAP operating earnings, and maintaining guidance for combined R&D and SG&A expenses as set forth below (dollars in millions).

Current Guidance

(as of August 6, 2024) Previous Guidance

(as of May 8, 2024) Total revenues (includes approximately $135 - $145 million of Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR)(4)(5) $600 - $625 $580 - $620 Combined R&D and SG&A expenses $430 - $460 $430 - $460 Operating earnings (loss) $0 - $20 $(30) - $(0) Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP)(1) $100 - $125 $80 - $110

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that present financial information which do not comply with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, or superior to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings on a historical and projected basis adjusts for non-cash share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, intangible asset impairment charges and changes to fair value of contingent consideration, and for factors that are unusual, non-recurring or unpredictable, and excludes those costs, expenses, and other specified items presented in the reconciliation tables in this press release. In addition to non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings, we also present total revenues excluding net product sales of Trokendi XR (GAAP) and Oxtellar XR (GAAP), which is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as total revenues (GAAP) less net product sales of Trokendi XR (GAAP) and Oxtellar XR (GAAP). Beginning in the year a product loses exclusivity due to generic entrants we generally do not expect net product sales of such products to constitute a significant part of our revenue in the future. We believe that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to management, investors, analysts and others regarding the Company’s revenue and results of operations and assist management, investors, analysts, and others in understanding and evaluating our revenue growth and the performance of the business.

There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and therefore comparability may be limited. These limitations include: non-GAAP financial measures that may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies; these may not reflect all items of income and expense, as applicable, that affect our operations; there may be potential differences among calculation methodologies; these may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies. We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation. The Company’s 2024 financial guidance is also being provided on both a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis.

End Notes

(1) See the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for information about this non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this press release.

(2) Includes net product sales of MYOBLOC®, XADAGO® and Osmolex ER®.

(3) Royalty, licensing, and other revenues include royalties on generic Trokendi XR, other licensed products and intellectual property.

(4) Includes net product sales and royalty, licensing, and other revenue.

(5) Reflects continued generic erosion of Trokendi XR and generic erosion of Oxtellar XR beginning in September 2024.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in Parkinson's disease (PD), cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, and dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events that are based upon management's current expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In addition to the factors mentioned in this press release, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to sustain and increase its profitability; the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fully implement its corporate strategy; the implementation of the Company’s corporate strategy; the Company’s future financial performance and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products and the products of its subsidiaries; the Company’s ability to increase its net revenue from its products and the products of its subsidiaries; the Company’s ability to commercialize its products and the products of its subsidiaries; the Company’s ability to enter into future collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions or to obtain funding from government agencies; the Company’s product research and development activities, including the timing and progress of the Company’s clinical trials, and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to receive, and the timing of any receipt of, regulatory approvals to develop and commercialize the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and the intellectual property of its subsidiaries and operate its business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others; the Company’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; the therapeutic benefits, effectiveness and safety of the Company’s product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates of the size and characteristics of the markets that may be addressed by its product candidates; the Company’s ability to increase its manufacturing capabilities for its products and product candidates; the Company’s projected markets and growth in markets; the Company’s product formulations and patient needs and potential funding sources; the Company’s staffing needs; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.





Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,089 $ 75,054 Marketable securities 295,098 179,820 Accounts receivable, net 152,494 144,155 Inventories, net 68,155 77,408 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,166 16,676 Total current assets 591,002 493,113 Long-term marketable securities — 16,617 Property and equipment, net 12,274 13,530 Intangible assets, net 559,644 599,889 Goodwill 117,019 117,019 Other assets 35,890 37,505 Total assets $ 1,315,829 $ 1,277,673 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 82,611 $ 79,569 Accrued product returns and rebates 175,119 154,274 Contingent consideration, current portion 47,303 52,070 Other current liabilities 3,623 4,283 Total current liabilities 308,656 290,196 Contingent consideration, long-term 697 1,380 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 30,294 33,196 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 11,440 24,963 Other liabilities 7,288 6,422 Total liabilities 358,375 356,157 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 130,000,000 shares authorized; 55,046,049 and 54,723,356 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 55 55 Additional paid-in capital 455,170 439,493 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (372 ) (593 ) Retained earnings 502,601 482,561 Total stockholders’ equity 957,454 921,516 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,315,829 $ 1,277,673









Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Net product sales $ 162,538 $ 128,336 $ 300,999 $ 268,911 Royalty, licensing and other revenues 5,787 7,227 10,970 20,416 Total revenues 168,325 135,563 311,969 289,327 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold(a) 17,916 21,091 34,225 44,551 Research and development 26,183 24,379 51,113 45,591 Selling, general and administrative 85,904 86,782 172,420 172,379 Amortization of intangible assets 20,108 20,108 40,245 40,074 Contingent consideration expense (gain) (4,355 ) 790 (5,450 ) (857 ) Total costs and expenses 145,756 153,150 292,553 301,738 Operating earnings (loss) 22,569 (17,587 ) 19,416 (12,411 ) Other income (expense) Interest and other income, net 3,733 1,370 7,129 6,716 Interest expense — (910 ) — (2,415 ) Total other income (expense) 3,733 460 7,129 4,301 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 26,302 (17,127 ) 26,545 (8,110 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 6,386 (16,296 ) 6,505 (24,227 ) Net earnings (loss) $ 19,916 $ (831 ) $ 20,040 $ 16,117 Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.36 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.37 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.36 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.36 $ 0.29 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 54,978,781 54,502,993 54,890,265 54,442,463 Diluted 55,724,283 54,502,993 55,675,474 59,035,154 (a) Excludes amortization of intangible assets.









Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP Total revenues to Non-GAAP Total revenues excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR net product sales

An itemized reconciliation between total revenues on a GAAP basis and Total revenues excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR net product sales, a non-GAAP measure, is as follows (dollars in millions):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change % 2024 2023 Change % Total revenues (GAAP)(1) $ 168.3 $ 135.5 24 % $ 312.0 $ 289.3 8 % Adjustments: Trokendi XR net product sales (17.1 ) (19.3 ) (12 )% (33.1 ) (54.1 ) (39 )% Oxtellar XR net product sales (29.5 ) (23.8 ) 24 % (56.5 ) (52.7 ) 7 % Total revenues excluding Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR net product sales (non-GAAP)(1) $ 121.7 $ 92.4 32 % $ 222.4 $ 182.5 22 % (1) Includes net product sales and royalty, licensing, and other revenues.





Reconciliation of GAAP Operating earnings (loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating earnings

An itemized reconciliation between operating earnings (loss) on a GAAP basis and adjusted operating earnings on a non-GAAP basis is as follows (dollars in millions):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating earnings (loss) - As Reported (GAAP) $ 22.6 $ (17.6 ) $ 19.4 $ (12.4 ) Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 20.1 20.1 40.2 40.1 Share-based compensation 6.6 6.1 12.4 12.4 Contingent consideration expense (gain) (4.4 ) 0.8 (5.5 ) (0.9 ) Depreciation 0.6 0.6 1.2 1.3 Operating earnings - As Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 45.5 $ 10.0 $ 67.7 $ 40.5

Non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings adjusts for non-cash items including amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and depreciation.

Reconciliation of Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance - GAAP Operating earnings (loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating earnings

An itemized reconciliation between projected operating earnings (loss) on a GAAP basis for the full year 2024 and projected adjusted operating earnings on a non-GAAP basis for the full year 2024 is as follows (dollars in millions):

Current Guidance

(as of August 6, 2024) Previous Guidance

(as of May 8, 2024) Operating earnings (loss) - GAAP $0 - $20 $(30) - $0 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets $78 - $80 $80 - $81 Share-based compensation $27 - $29 $27 - $29 Contingent consideration expense (gain) $(7) - $(7) $1 - $2 Depreciation $2 - $3 $2 - $3 Operating earnings - As Adjusted (non-GAAP) $100 - $125 $80 - $110





