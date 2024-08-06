First National Bank Alaska announces unaudited results for second quarter 2024

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Bank Alaska’s (OTCQX:FBAK) net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $15.6 million, or $4.94 per share. This compares to a net income of $14.5 million, or $4.57 per share, for the same period in 2023.



“I am pleased to report quarterly performance demonstrating improved net income, expanding interest margins, and strong loan growth with enhanced earning asset mix,” said First National Board Chair and CEO/President Betsy Lawer. “On top of these strong community bank performance fundamentals, loan quality remains high, noninterest income is growing and operating expenses are well-managed. First National’s balance sheet reflects a state economy putting resources back to work and forging a path to the future. The bank’s continued success is a direct result of the efforts taken every day by more than 600 bank employees across Alaska. These employees are committed to the success of their fellow Alaskans.”

Total loans increased $97.0 million compared to June 30, 2023. On June 30, 2024, delinquent loans from 30 to 89 days were $3.5 million, 0.15% of outstanding loans compared to $3.9 million and 0.17% on lower loan balances as of June 30, 2023. Nonperforming loans were $4.7 million, 0.20% of outstanding loans, a decrease of $0.1 million from June 30, 2023. The year-to-date provision for credit losses totaled $1.3 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to a $0.2 million benefit as of June 30, 2023, due to loan growth. The allowance for credit losses on June 30, 2024, was $19.0 million, 0.79% of total loans.

Total interest and loan fee income quarter-to-date was $56.8 million, a 9.3% increase from $51.9 million as of June 30, 2023. The blended yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.40% compared to 3.66% as of June 30, 2023. Interest and fees on loans increased $4.5 million and interest and dividends on investment securities increased $2.7 million for the quarter, driven by the higher interest rate environment. Interest on cash decreased $2.3 million since June 30, 2023, resulting from lower cash balances from the repayment of BTFP borrowings.

Assets totaled $5.1 billion as of June 30, 2024, decreasing $389.9 million since June 30, 2023. The decrease in assets was primarily due to the scheduled repayments of $530.0 million on the Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) offset by loan growth. One remaining repayment under BTFP is scheduled for December 2024. Return on assets as of June 30, 2024, was 1.08%, seven basis points higher compared to the same period last year.

Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $4.3 billion as of June 30, 2024, decreasing $203.4 million since June 30, 2023 as our customers continue to deploy pandemic funds into the economy. Following this anticipated seasonal outflow, 50% of the 2021-2022 pandemic period deposit growth remains in the bank.

Interest expense increased $1.6 million compared to June 30, 2023, due to the rising cost of interest-bearing deposits. Interest expense as a percentage of average assets increased to 1.42% as of June 30, 2024, from 0.89% as of June 30, 2023.

Net interest margin on June 30, 2024 was 2.98% compared to 2.77% on June 30, 2023.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $7.4 million, an increase of 11.2% compared to June 30, 2023. This increase in noninterest income resulted from diversified income streams, including, income from fiduciary activities, mortgage loan servicing, and gains on the sale of securities. Noninterest expenses for the second quarter of 2024 increased 4.9% compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits driven by the tight labor market and the rising cost of healthcare The efficiency ratio for June 30, 2024 was 54.94% and remains better than First National’s Alaska and national peer groups.

Shareholders’ equity was $485.2 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $424.3 million as of June 30, 2023. This $60.9 million increase resulted from a decrease in the net unrealized loss position of the securities portfolio and net income retained in excess of dividends. Return on equity as of June 30, 2024 was 12.30% compared to 13.29% for the same period last year, calculated on average equity for the first half of each year. Book value per share as of June 30, 2024, was $153.20, compared to $133.97 as of June 30, 2023. The bank’s June 30, 2024, Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 11.12% remains above well-capitalized standards.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA

First National Bank Alaska files a quarterly financial report with the Federal Financial Institution Examination Council. The bank’s latest Consolidated Report of Condition and Income (Call Report) is filed by the 30th of the month following quarter-end and is subsequently posted at FNBAlaska.com and at OTCMarkets.com.

Alaska’s community bank since 1922, First National proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and 28 locations in 19 communities throughout the state, and by providing banking services to meet their needs across the nation and around the world.

In 2024, Alaska Business readers voted First National “Best of Alaska Business” in the Best Place to Work category for the ninth year in a row, Best Bank/Credit Union for the fourth time running, and Best Customer Service. In 2023, American Banker recognized First National as a “Best Bank to Work For” for the sixth consecutive year. The bank was also voted “Best of Alaska” in 2023 in the Anchorage Daily News awards for the fifth year in a row, earning the top spot, the Platinum Award in the Bank/Financial category.

First National Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender, and recognized as a Minority Depository Institution by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, as it is majority-owned by women.

Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) Financial Overview (Unaudited) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Balance Sheet Total Assets $ 5,116,066 $ 5,212,976 $ 5,730,835 $ 5,559,883 $ 5,505,931 Total Securities $ 2,197,788 $ 2,404,078 $ 2,384,951 $ 2,331,129 $ 2,413,791 Total Loans $ 2,391,593 $ 2,369,282 $ 2,273,311 $ 2,318,454 $ 2,294,558 Total Deposits $ 3,698,631 $ 3,665,066 $ 3,780,018 $ 3,911,091 $ 3,874,988 Repurchase Agreements $ 615,096 $ 571,463 $ 629,280 $ 626,082 $ 642,114 Total Deposits and Repurchase Agreements $ 4,313,727 $ 4,236,529 $ 4,409,298 $ 4,537,173 $ 4,517,102 Total Borrowing under the Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program $ 249,868 $ 430,000 $ 780,000 $ 530,000 $ 530,000 Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities, net of tax $ (86,857 ) $ (95,809 ) $ (98,378 ) $ (143,514 ) $ (137,198 ) Total Shareholders' Equity $ 485,167 $ 470,702 $ 464,791 $ 423,343 $ 424,274 Income Statement Net Interest and Loan Fee Income $ 40,252 $ 38,325 $ 40,958 $ 38,739 $ 37,011 Provision for Loan losses $ 318 $ 953 $ (344 ) $ (387 ) $ (574 ) Total Noninterest Income $ 7,389 $ 6,540 $ 6,522 $ 6,774 $ 6,646 Total Noninterest Expense $ 25,637 $ 25,085 $ 24,651 $ 24,465 $ 24,435 Provision for Income Taxes $ 6,039 $ 5,351 $ 6,593 $ 5,916 $ 5,339 Net Income $ 15,647 $ 13,476 $ 16,580 $ 15,519 $ 14,457 Earnings per common share $ 4.94 $ 4.26 $ 5.23 $ 4.90 $ 4.57 Dividend per common share $ 3.20 $ 3.20 $ 6.40 $ 3.20 $ 3.20 Financial Measures Return on Assets 1.08 % 0.95 % 1.07 % 1.04 % 1.01 % Return on Equity 12.30 % 11.52 % 13.97 % 13.76 % 13.29 % Net Interest Margin 2.98 % 2.76 % 2.82 % 2.78 % 2.77 % Yield on Loans 6.55 % 6.40 % 6.25 % 6.08 % 5.95 % Yield on Securities 2.33 % 2.36 % 1.66 % 1.65 % 1.67 % Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits 1.60 % 1.55 % 1.02 % 0.92 % 0.79 % Efficiency Ratio 54.94 % 56.00 % 54.28 % 55.16 % 55.45 % Capital Shareholders' Equity/Total Assets 9.48 % 9.03 % 8.11 % 7.61 % 7.71 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 11.12 % 9.96 % 9.85 % 9.98 % 10.01 % Regulatory Well Capitalized Minimum Ratio - Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 5.00 % 5.00 % 5.00 % 5.00 % 5.00 % Tier 1 (Core) Capital $ 572,024 $ 566,511 $ 563,169 $ 566,857 $ 561,472 Credit Quality Noncurrent Loans and OREO $ 4,731 $ 28,634 $ 4,659 $ 5,227 $ 4,843 Noncurrent Loans and OREO/Total Assets 0.09 % 0.55 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.09 % Noncurrent Loans and OREO/Tier 1 Capital 0.83 % 5.05 % 0.83 % 0.92 % 0.86 % Allowance for Loan Losses $ 19,000 $ 18,800 $ 17,750 $ 18,475 $ 18,850 Allowance for Loan Losses/Total Loans 0.79 % 0.79 % 0.78 % 0.80 % 0.82 % Net interest margin, yields, and efficiency ratios are tax effected. Financial measures are year-to-date. Per common share amounts are not in thousands.





