Ormat Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

TOTAL REVENUES FOR THE SECOND QUARTER INCREASED BY 9.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, WITH GROWTH REALIZED ACROSS ALL THREE OPERATING SEGMENTS

INCREASED PROFITABILITY IN ALL SEGMENTS DROVE A 45% INCREASE IN OPERATING INCOME AND A 25% INCREASE IN ADJUSTED EBITDA

INCREASE IN FULL YEAR EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE, DEMONSTRATING STRONG EXECUTION AND CONFIDENCE IN THE COMPANY’S FORWARD OUTLOOK



RENO, Nev., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading renewable energy company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change (%) H1 2024 H1 2023 Change (%) GAAP Measures Revenues ($ millions) Electricity 166.2 155.3 7.0% 357.5 325.6 9.8% Product 37.8 33.5 13.1% 62.7 43.5 44.0% Energy Storage 8.9 6.0 48.1% 17.0 10.9 55.9% Total Revenues 213.0 194.8 9.3% 437.1 380.0 15.0% Gross margin (%) Electricity 33.5% 29.6% 36.4% 37.3% Product 13.7% 10.4% 14.1% 9.6% Energy Storage 5.7% 1.9% 6.6% (0.5)% Gross margin (%) 28.8% 25.4% 32.1% 33.0% Operating income ($ millions)

35.1 24.2 45.0% 87.7 77.4 13.3% Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 22.2 24.2 (8.1)% 60.8 53.2 14.3% Diluted EPS ($) 0.37 0.40 (7.5)% 1.00 0.90 11.1% Non-GAAP Measures1 Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 24.3 24.2 0.3% 63.9 53.2 20.0% Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 0.40 0.40 0.0% 1.05 0.90 16.7% Adjusted EBITDA1 ($ millions) 126.1 100.9 25.0% 267.3 224.4 19.1%

1 Reconciliation is set forth below in this release.

“Our strong second quarter results demonstrate Ormat’s track record of translating revenue growth into stronger results across our three-operating segments. This was evidenced by the 9.3% increase in total revenues and a 45% and 25.0% increase in operating income and adjusted EBITDA1, respectively, led by strategic expansion to our capacity generating portfolio and improved operating performance," said Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat Technologies. “Notably, we are also continuing to make great progress in transitioning our Energy Storage business toward becoming a higher-growth segment with improved margins. These efforts are highlighted by the segment experiencing a 48.1% increase in revenue primarily as a result of the additional 83MW we added in the last 12 months, including the COD at East Flemington this quarter, the signing of our long-term tolling agreement at our Pomona 2 storage facility, and improved merchant prices.”

“Our Electricity segment continued to capture consistent growth during the quarter, which was largely driven by the addition of the Enel assets that we acquired at the beginning of the year, the continued improved generation performance at our Puna facility, and the contributions from a full quarter of performance at Heber following the recent upgrade.”

Blachar continued, “We are encouraged by the increased demand for renewable energy and zero emissions power generation solutions, and we remain confident with our long-term plans to increase our combined geothermal, energy storage and solar generating portfolio to approximately 2.1 to 2.3 GW by the end of 2026. We believe that we are well-positioned to capitalize on favorable industry tailwinds and support our customers’ needs with our diversified portfolio of geothermal, solar, and energy storage solutions.”

FINANCIAL AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders for the second quarter was $22.2 million, compared to $24.2 in the same period last year. Diluted EPS for the second quarter was $0.37, compared with $0.40 in the prior year period. The net income was impacted by approximately $2.0 million in after tax write-offs related to the decommissioning of OREG 4, Recovered Energy Generation facility (REG), and to an unsuccessful exploration activity.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders for the second quarter was $24.3 million compared to $24.2 million last year, and diluted adjusted EPS was $0.40, similar to the prior year period. In the second quarter 2024, the Company had higher revenues and improved margins across all three segments that was offset by higher interest costs.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $126.1 million, an increase of 25.0% compared to 2023. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by higher gross margins across all three business segments, which drove higher operating income. Better margins were mainly driven by the improved operation at our Puna power plant and the contribution of the Heber complex repowering.

Electricity segment revenues increased 7% year-over year. Second quarter revenue growth was primarily driven by the Company’s newly acquired Enel assets, a step up in operating performance and power generation at Puna, and the resumption of Heber 1 operations. The increase was partially offset by an unplanned outage at our Dixie Valley power plant. Gross margin in the segment grew from 29.6% in the second quarter 2023 to 33.5% in the same period this year, mainly due to improved performance at Puna.

Product segment revenues in the second quarter increased 13.1% compared to last year and gross margin improved from 10.4% in the second quarter 2023 to 13.7% in the second quarter 2024, supported by higher backlog, higher revenue recognition and increased profitability of our contracts.

Product segment backlog stands at approximately $165 million as of August 5, 2024.

Energy Storage segment revenues increased 48.1% year-over-year, driven by the operation of an additional 83 MW since the second quarter of 2023 and improved prices from the Company’s Pomona 2 tolling agreement combined with higher merchant prices. The segment’s gross margin grew from 1.9% in the second quarter 2023 to 5.7% in the same period this year, as the Company benefited from higher profitability from our contracts and incrementally improved pricing in merchant markets mainly in the PJM market.



IN ADDITION, IN THE SECOND QUARTER, THE COMPANY:

Hosted an Investor Day that highlighted Ormat’s commitment to continued profitable growth in its Electricity Segment and shared its plans to transform the Energy Storage segment into a high-growth unit through strategic organic growth, a strong pipeline, and improved project returns through higher PPA and tolling agreements combined with IRA tax benefits. The Company announced that it is targeting a generating portfolio of 2.6 to 2.8 GW by YE 2028.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company signed a 15-year Resource Adequacy Purchase and Sale Agreement with the City of Riverside for the 80MW/320MWh Shirk Energy Storage facility, which includes a guaranteed commercial operation date (COD) of March 1, 2026.

Commenced commercial operation of the 6 MW Beowawe geothermal power plant upgrade.



2024 GUIDANCE

Total revenues of between $875 million and $910 million.

Electricity segment revenues between $710 million and $720 million.

Product segment revenues of between $130 million and $145 million.

Energy Storage segment revenues of between $35 million and $45 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $520 million and $550 million. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest of approximately $20 million.



The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

DIVIDEND

On August 06, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on September 03, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2024. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in the next quarter.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium, and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,420MW with a 1,230MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 190MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three and Six-Month periods Ended June 30, 2024, and 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity 166,226 155,324 357,479 325,634 Product 37,829 33,458 62,661 43,500 Energy storage 8,908 6,014 16,989 10,894 Total revenues 212,963 194,796 437,129 380,028 Cost of revenues: Electricity 110,515 109,424 227,245 204,182 Product 32,662 29,985 53,816 39,336 Energy storage 8,400 5,897 15,872 10,951 Total cost of revenues 151,577 145,306 296,933 254,469 Gross profit 61,386 49,490 140,196 125,559 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 1,730 2,083 3,294 3,371 Selling and marketing expenses 4,167 5,369 9,293 9,317 General and administrative expenses 18,026 17,814 37,563 35,481 Write-off of long-lived assets 957 — 957 — Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities 1,379 — 1,379 — Operating income 35,127 24,224 87,710 77,390 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,604 4,942 4,443 6,793 Interest expense, net (33,716 ) (24,393 ) (64,684 ) (48,024 ) Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses) (332 ) (1,272 ) (1,914 ) (3,209 ) Income attributable to sale of tax benefits 15,798 14,979 33,274 27,545 Other non-operating income (expense), net 74 79 100 139 Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees 19,555 18,559 58,929 60,634 Income tax (provision) benefit 3,178 3,956 3,325 (4,929 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of investees, net 1,232 1,996 2,061 2,267 Net income 23,965 24,511 64,315 57,972 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,722 ) (320 ) (3,485 ) (4,752 ) Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 22,243 24,191 60,830 53,220 Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic: 0.37 0.40 1.01 0.91 Diluted: 0.37 0.40 1.00 0.90 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic 60,451 60,245 60,419 58,494 Diluted 60,755 60,634 60,655 58,901



ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

For the Periods Ended June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 66,262 195,808 Marketable securities at fair value — — Restricted cash and cash equivalents 97,480 91,962 Receivables: Trade 147,328 208,704 Other 44,568 44,530 Inventories 44,647 45,037 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 29,719 18,367 Prepaid expenses and other 86,991 41,595 Total current assets 516,995 646,003 Investment in unconsolidated companies 129,664 125,439 Deposits and other 48,737 44,631 Deferred income taxes 186,194 152,570 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,328,676 2,998,949 Construction-in-process 799,868 814,967 Operating leases right of use 26,192 24,057 Finance leases right of use 2,887 3,510 Intangible assets, net 316,515 307,609 Goodwill 151,074 90,544 Total assets 5,506,802 5,208,279 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 183,386 214,518 Short term revolving credit lines with banks (full recourse) — 20,000 Commercial paper 99,974 99,971 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 16,277 18,669 Current portion of long-term debt: Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs): 67,921 57,207 Full recourse 154,246 116,864 Financing Liability 3,620 5,141 Operating lease liabilities 4,041 3,329 Finance lease liabilities 1,267 1,313 Total current liabilities 530,732 537,012 Long-term debt, net of current portion: Limited and non-recourse: 540,995 447,389 Full recourse: 839,253 698,187 Convertible senior notes 424,268 423,104 Financing liability 219,682 220,619 Operating lease liabilities 20,480 19,790 Finance lease liabilities 1,684 2,238 Liability associated with sale of tax benefits 167,188 184,612 Deferred income taxes 78,850 66,748 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 7,520 8,673 Liabilities for severance pay 10,009 11,844 Asset retirement obligation 125,035 114,370 Other long-term liabilities 33,858 22,107 Total liabilities 2,999,554 2,756,693 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 9,985 10,599 Equity: The Company's stockholders' equity: Common stock 61 60 Additional paid-in capital 1,624,763 1,614,769 Treasury stock, at cost (17,964 ) (17,964 ) Retained earnings 766,137 719,894 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,754 ) (1,332 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders 2,371,243 2,315,427 Noncontrolling interest 126,020 125,560 Total equity 2,497,263 2,440,987 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity 5,506,802 5,208,279



ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three- and Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2024, and 2023

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, adjusted for (i) mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives not designated as hedging instruments; (ii) stock-based compensation; (iii) merger and acquisition transaction costs; (iv) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities; (v) cost related to a settlement agreement; (vi) non-cash impairment charges; (vii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities; and (viii) other unusual or non-recurring items. We adjust for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. We believe that presentation of these measures will enhance an investor’s ability to evaluate our financial and operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Board of Directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three-and-six-month periods ended June 30, 2024, and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Net income 23,965 24,511 (22.3)% 64,315 57,972 10.9% Adjusted for: Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs) 31,112 19,451 60,241 41,231 Income tax provision (benefit) (3,178) (3,956) (3,325) 4,929 Adjustment to investment in an unconsolidated companies: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla and Ijen 3,418 4,050 6,770 7,032 Depreciation and amortization 62,683 52,939 124,359 105,335 EBITDA 118,000 96,995 21.7% 252,360 216,499 16.6% Mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivative 466 (402) 1,279 591 Stock-based compensation 5,077 4,311 9,845 7,301 Allowance for bad debt 221 — 221 — Write-off of long-lived assets 957 — 957 — Merger and acquisition transaction costs — — 1,299 — Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities 1,379 — 1,379 — Adjusted EBITDA 126,100 100,904 25% 267,341 224,392 19.1%



ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS

For the Three and Six-month Periods Ended June 30, 2024, and 2023

Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.

The following table reconciles Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 (in millions, except for EPS) GAAP Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 22.2 24.2 60.8 53.2 Write-off of long-lived assets 0.8 — 0.8 — Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities 1.1 — 1.1 — M&A costs — — 1.0 — Allowance for bad debt 0.2 — 0.2 — Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders $24.3 $24.2 $63.9 $53.2 GAAP diluted EPS 0.37 0.40 1.00 0.90 Write-off of long-lived assets 0.01 — 0.01 — Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities 0.02 — 0.02 — M&A costs - — 0.02 — Allowance for bad debt 0.00 — 0.00 — Diluted Adjusted EPS $0.40 $0.40 $1.05 $0.90



