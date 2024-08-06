Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2024

– Quarterly Revenue of $99.2 million –

– Gross Margin of 40.3% –

– Net Income of $11.8 million –

– Adjusted EBITDA of $27.7 million –

– Backlog and Awarded Orders Increased 18% Year-Over-Year to $642.3 million –

– Provides Third Quarter and Full Year 2024 Outlook –

PORTLAND, Tenn., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of system (“EBOS”) solutions for the energy transition market, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“The second quarter was a busy one for Shoals, which included new commercial agreements, new product introductions, and the initiation of our first share repurchase program. The team executed well in the period, enabling Shoals to exceed our second quarter outlook. While we are not immune to the ongoing variability many are experiencing within our markets, we remain focused on what we can control and influence: expanding our offering, improving our operational capabilities, and taking exceptional care of our customers. The early results can be seen in backlog and awarded orders increasing by 18% year-over-year, to a record $642.3 million at the end of the quarter,” said Brandon Moss, CEO of Shoals.

“Looking ahead in the near-term, uncertainty and volatility resulting from the current political cycle, potential tariffs, and interest rates continues, and are impacting how developers are planning out their projects this year and next. For that reason, we are further adjusting our full-year outlook. However, we believe data center growth, the re-shoring of U.S. manufacturing, electrification of transportation, and increased weather volatility, will continue to drive meaningful load-growth in the coming years. Meeting the expected new demand will require more generation capacity and we expect solar to be a prime beneficiary. We believe the transformation you see occurring at Shoals today, will set us up exceptionally well to lead our markets in the coming years and we remain very excited about the opportunity ahead,” added Mr. Moss.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue decreased 17%, to $99.2 million, compared to $119.2 million for the prior-year period, due to lower sales volumes primarily resulting from project delays.

Gross profit was $40.0 million, compared to $50.5 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 40.3% compared to 42.4% in the prior-year period. The decline from the prior-year period was primarily due to higher labor costs and reduced leverage on fixed costs.

General and administrative expenses were $19.2 million, compared to $16.7 million during the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily the result of planned increases in payroll expense due to higher headcount supporting growth and legal fees related to the patent infringement and wire insulation shrinkback matters.

Income from operations was $18.6 million, compared to $31.6 million during the prior-year period.

Net income was $11.8 million compared to $18.9 million during the prior-year period.

Net income attributable to Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was $11.8 million compared to $18.9 million during the prior-year period. Basic and diluted net income per share was $0.07 compared to basic and diluted net income per share of $0.11 in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA* decreased $20.5 million to $27.7 million compared to $48.2 million for the prior-year period.

Adjusted net income* decreased $13.4 million to $17.8 million compared to $31.2 million during the prior-year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share* were $0.10 compared to $0.18 in the prior-year period.

* A reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most closely comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures are found within this release.

Backlog and Awarded Orders

The Company’s backlog and awarded orders as of June 30, 2024, were $642.3 million, representing a 18% increase compared to the prior-year period and a 4% sequential increase from March 31, 2024. The increase in backlog and awarded orders as compared to the prior-year period reflects traction with new customers, demand resulting from projects in 2025 and beyond, and robust growth in international markets, which comprises more than 12% of backlog and awarded orders.

Backlog represents signed purchase orders or contractual minimum purchase commitments with take-or-pay provisions and awarded orders are orders we are in the process of documenting a contract but for which a contract has not yet been signed.

Third Quarter 2024 Outlook

The Company is providing an outlook for the third quarter given the near-term uncertainty in the utility scale solar market, which has resulted in shifting order patterns. Based on current business conditions, business trends and other factors, for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, the Company expects:

Revenue to be in the range of $95 to $105 million

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $25 to $30 million

Full Year 2024 Outlook

Based on current business conditions, business trends and other factors, for the full year 2024, the Company expects:

Revenue to be in the range of $370 to $400 million

Adjusted EBITDA* to be in the range of $96 to $110 million

Adjusted net income* to be in the range of $62 to $76 million

Cash Flow from operations to be in the range of $62 to $82 million

Capital expenditures to be in the range of $15 to $20 million

Interest expense to be in the range of $15 to $20 million

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance and Adjusted net income guidance, which are forward-looking measures that are non-GAAP measures, to the most closely comparable GAAP measures is not provided because we are unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a quantitative reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty in predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the components of the applicable GAAP measures and non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. The GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as non-cash share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets and the tax effect of such items, in addition to other items we have historically excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income. We expect to continue to exclude these items in future disclosures of these non-GAAP measures and may also exclude other similar items that may arise in the future.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for the energy transition market. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry whose solutions are deployed on over 62 GW of solar systems globally. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (“EPS”)

We define Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit plus wire insulation shrinkback expenses. We define Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by revenue. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation expense, (iv) amortization of intangibles, (v) equity-based compensation, (vi) wire insulation shrinkback expenses, and (vii) wire insulation shrinkback litigation expenses. We define Adjusted Net Income as net income attributable to Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. plus (i) net income impact from assumed exchange of Class B common stock to Class A common stock as of the beginning of the earliest period presented, (ii) adjustment to the provision for income tax, (iii) amortization of intangibles, (iv) amortization / write-off of deferred financing costs, (v) equity-based compensation, (vi) wire insulation shrinkback expenses, and (vii) wire insulation shrinkback litigation expenses, all net of applicable income taxes. We define Adjusted Diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the applicable period, which assumes the exchange of all outstanding Class B common stock for Class A common stock as of the beginning of the earliest period presented.

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are intended as supplemental measures of performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We present Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS: (i) as factors in evaluating management’s performance when determining incentive compensation, as applicable; (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; and (iii) because our credit agreement uses measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS to measure our compliance with certain covenants.

Among other limitations, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations; and may be calculated by other companies in our industry differently than we do or not at all, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. You should review the reconciliation of gross profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, net income to Adjusted EBITDA, and net income attributable to Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.



Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,189 $ 22,707 Accounts receivable, net 92,261 107,118 Unbilled receivables 17,015 40,136 Inventory, net 60,006 52,804 Other current assets 4,784 4,421 Total Current Assets 177,255 227,186 Property, plant and equipment, net 26,932 24,836 Goodwill 69,941 69,941 Other intangible assets, net 44,876 48,668 Deferred tax assets 461,676 468,195 Other assets 7,757 5,167 Total Assets $ 788,437 $ 843,993 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 16,187 $ 14,396 Accrued expenses and other 9,683 22,907 Warranty liability—current portion 31,148 31,099 Deferred revenue 21,244 22,228 Long-term debt—current portion — 2,000 Total Current Liabilities 78,262 92,630 Revolving line of credit 146,750 40,000 Long-term debt, less current portion — 139,445 Warranty liability, less current portion 16,182 23,815 Other long-term liabilities 2,657 3,107 Total Liabilities 243,851 298,997 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value - 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value - 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 170,511,566 and 170,117,289 shares issued; 168,308,923 and 170,117,289 outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2 2 Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value - 195,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Additional paid-in capital 468,787 470,542 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,202,643 and zero shares as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (15,231 ) — Retained earnings 91,028 74,452 Total stockholders' equity 544,586 544,996 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 788,437 $ 843,993





Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 99,249 $ 119,208 $ 190,056 $ 224,294 Cost of revenue 59,252 68,691 113,599 125,520 Gross profit 39,997 50,517 76,457 98,774 Operating expenses General and administrative expenses 19,218 16,723 41,990 36,715 Depreciation and amortization 2,198 2,158 4,302 4,323 Total operating expenses 21,416 18,881 46,292 41,038 Income from operations 18,581 31,636 30,165 57,736 Interest expense, net (3,063 ) (6,505 ) (7,425 ) (12,501 ) Income before income taxes 15,518 25,131 22,740 45,235 Income tax expense (3,716 ) (6,207 ) (6,164 ) (9,328 ) Net income 11,802 18,924 16,576 35,907 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests — — — 2,687 Net income attributable to Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $ 11,802 $ 18,924 $ 16,576 $ 33,220 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Earnings per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.21 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding: Basic 169,991 169,887 170,136 158,213 Diluted 170,100 170,241 170,252 158,694





Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 16,576 $ 35,907 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,181 5,092 Amortization/write off of deferred financing costs 2,781 692 Equity-based compensation 9,110 11,968 Provision for credit losses — 296 Provision for obsolete or slow-moving inventory 466 3,140 Provision for warranty expense 1,394 9,386 Deferred taxes 6,519 8,953 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 14,857 (46,820 ) Unbilled receivables 23,121 (4,951 ) Inventory (7,668 ) 1,402 Other assets (791 ) (2,064 ) Accounts payable 1,791 7,014 Accrued expenses and other (13,674 ) 92 Warranty liability (8,978 ) (312 ) Deferred revenue (984 ) 8,039 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 50,701 37,834 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4,485 ) (4,377 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (4,485 ) (4,377 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Distributions to non-controlling interests — (2,628 ) Employee withholding taxes related to net settled equity awards (865 ) (3,576 ) Payments on term loan facility (143,750 ) (1,000 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 148,750 5,000 Repayments of revolving credit facility (42,000 ) (33,000 ) Deferred financing costs (2,638 ) — Repurchase of Class A common stock (25,231 ) — Other — (1,159 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (65,734 ) (36,363 ) Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (19,518 ) (2,906 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents—Beginning of Period 22,707 8,766 Cash and Cash Equivalents—End of Period $ 3,189 $ 5,860 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (“EPS”) (Unaudited)



Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 99,249 $ 119,208 $ 190,056 $ 224,294 Cost of revenue 59,252 68,691 113,599 125,520 Gross profit $ 39,997 $ 50,517 $ 76,457 $ 98,774 Gross profit percentage 40.3 % 42.4 % 40.2 % 44.0 % Wire insulation shrinkback expenses(a) $ 466 $ 9,488 $ 466 $ 11,494 Adjusted gross profit $ 40,463 $ 60,005 $ 76,923 $ 110,268 Adjusted gross profit percentage 40.8 % 50.3 % 40.5 % 49.2 %



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 11,802 $ 18,924 $ 16,576 $ 35,907 Interest expense, net 3,063 6,505 7,425 12,501 Income tax expense 3,716 6,207 6,164 9,328 Depreciation expense 1,283 565 2,389 1,049 Amortization of intangibles 1,896 2,021 3,792 4,043 Equity-based compensation 4,087 4,445 9,110 11,968 Wire insulation shrinkback expenses(a) 466 9,488 466 11,494 Wire insulation shrinkback litigation expenses(b) 1,372 — 2,221 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,685 $ 48,155 $ 48,143 $ 86,290



Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $ 11,802 $ 18,924 $ 16,576 $ 33,220 Net income impact from assumed exchange of Class B common stock to Class A common stock (c) — — — 2,687 Adjustment to the provision for income tax (d) — — — (653 ) Tax effected net income 11,802 18,924 16,576 35,254 Amortization of intangibles 1,896 2,021 3,792 4,043 Amortization / write-off of deferred financing costs 155 342 2,781 692 Equity-based compensation 4,087 4,445 9,110 11,968 Wire insulation shrinkback expenses(a) 466 9,488 466 11,494 Wire insulation shrinkback litigation expenses(b) 1,372 — 2,221 — Tax impact of adjustments (e) (1,970 ) (4,041 ) (4,501 ) (6,908 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 17,808 $ 31,179 $ 30,445 $ 56,543





(a)

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, represents (i) $0.5 million of inventory write-downs of wire in connection with the identification, repair and replacement of a subset of wire harnesses presenting unacceptable levels of wire insulation shrinkback. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, represents (i) $8.9 million of wire insulation shrinkback warranty expenses related to the identification, repair and replacement of a subset of wire harnesses presenting unacceptable levels of wire insulation shrinkback, recorded during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and (ii) $2.6 million of inventory write-downs of defective wire in connection with the identification, repair and replacement of a subset of wire harnesses presenting unacceptable levels of wire insulation shrinkback, including $2.0 million and $0.6 million, respectively, recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023. We consider expenses incurred in connection with the identification, repair and replacement of the impacted wire harnesses distinct from normal, ongoing service identification, repair and replacement expenses that would be reflected under ongoing warranty expenses within the operation of our business, which we do not exclude from our non-GAAP measures. In the future, we also intend to exclude from our non-GAAP measures the benefit of liability releases, if any. We believe excluding expenses from these discrete liability events provides investors with a better view of the operating performance of our business and allows for comparability through periods. See Note 8 - Warranty Liability, in our condensed consolidated financial statements on Form 10-Q for more information. (b)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, represents $1.4 million and $2.2 million, respectively, of expenses incurred in connection with the lawsuit initiated by the Company against the supplier of the defective wire. We consider this litigation distinct from ordinary course legal matters given the expected magnitude of the expenses, the nature of the allegations in the Company’s complaint, the amount of damages sought, and the impact of the matter underlying the litigation on the Company’s financial results. In the future, we also intend to exclude from our non-GAAP measures the benefit of recovery, if any. We believe excluding expenses from these discrete litigation events provides investors with a better view of the operating performance of our business and allows for comparability through periods. See Note 13 - Commitments and Contingencies, in our condensed consolidated financial statements on Form 10-Q for more information. (c)

Reflects net income to Class A common stock from assumed exchange of corresponding shares of our Class B common stock formerly held by our founder and management. (d)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is subject to U.S. Federal income taxes, in addition to state and local taxes. The adjustment to the provision for income tax reflects the effective tax rates below, and for the period prior to March 10, 2023, assumes Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. owned 100% of the units in Shoals Parent LLC.





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Statutory U.S. Federal income tax rate 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % Permanent adjustments 0.9 % 0.5 % 0.8 % 0.4 % State and local taxes (net of federal benefit) 2.8 % 3.3 % 2.7 % 3.1 % Effective income tax rate for Adjusted Net Income 24.7 % 24.8 % 24.5 % 24.5 %





(e)

Represents the estimated tax impact of all Adjusted Net Income add-backs, excluding those which represent permanent differences between book versus tax.

Reconciliation of Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding to Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (in thousands, except per share amounts):

