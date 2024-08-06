MRC Global Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results 

HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings and infrastructure products and services to diversified energy, industrial and gas utilities end-markets, today announced second quarter 2024 results.



Net income attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2024 was $24 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, as compared to the second quarter of 2023 net income attributable to common stockholders of $18 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2024 was $27 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, as compared to the second quarter of 2023 adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $22 million, or $0.26 per diluted share.

MRC Global’s second quarter 2024 gross profit was $173 million, or 20.8% of sales, as compared to the second quarter 2023 gross profit of $175 million, or 20.1% of sales. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023 includes $1 million and $2 million of expense, respectively, in cost of sales relating to the use of the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of inventory cost accounting. Adjusted Gross Profit, which excludes (among other items) the impact of LIFO, was $184 million, or 22.1% of sales, for the second quarter of 2024 and was $187 million, or 21.5% of sales, for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Cash flow provided by operations of $63 million for the second quarter and $101 million in the first half of 2024

Sales of $832 million, a 3% improvement compared to the first quarter of 2024

Adjusted Gross Profit, as a percentage of sales, of 22.1%, and a new MRC Global record

Adjusted EBITDA of $65 million, or 7.8% of sales

Net Debt leverage ratio of 0.4 times, the lowest in MRC Global history

Rob Saltiel, MRC Global’s President and CEO stated, “We achieved sequential growth in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations in the second quarter, despite slowing activity in the US oilfield and project delays in our DIET sector. We have generated $101 million in operating cash flow through the first half of 2024, and we are tracking well to meet or exceed our annual operating cash flow target of $200 million.

"During the second quarter we repaid our Term Loan B and reduced our net debt to an all-time low of $103 million. We expect to generate significant cash over the next few years, which should further strengthen our balance sheet and provide us flexibility to consider various capital allocation alternatives," Mr. Saltiel added.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $126 million, or 15.1% of sales, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $130 million, or 14.9% of sales, for the same period in 2023. Adjusted SG&A for the second quarter of 2024 was $124 million, or 14.9% of sales, excluding $2 million of activism response and facility closure expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA was $65 million, or 7.8% of sales, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $63 million, or 7.2% of sales, for the same period in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted SG&A, Net Debt and Leverage Ratio are all non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of these measures to the nearest GAAP measure in this release.

An income tax expense of $12 million was incurred in the second quarter of 2024, with an effective tax rate of 29%, as compared to an income tax expense of $10 million, with an effective tax rate of 29%, for the second quarter of 2023. Our rates differ from the U.S. federal statutory rate of 21% as a result of state income taxes, non-deductible expenses, and differing foreign income tax rates. In addition, the effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was higher than the U.S. federal statutory rate due to foreign losses with no tax benefit.

Sales

The company’s sales were $832 million for the second quarter of 2024, which was 4% lower than the second quarter of 2023 and 3% higher than the first quarter of 2024. As compared to the same quarter a year ago, the Gas Utilities and Production and Transmission Infrastructure (PTI) sectors declined, partially offset by an increase in the Downstream, Industrial and Energy Transition (DIET) sector. Sequentially, company’s sales were up by 3%, due to increases in the Gas Utilities and PTI sectors, partially offset by the DIET sector.

Sales by Segment

U.S. sales in the second quarter of 2024 were $677 million, down $50 million, or 7%, from the same quarter in 2023. The Gas Utilities sector revenue decreased $34 million, or 11%, as customers reduced their own product inventory levels and executed fewer capital projects. PTI sector sales decreased by $25 million, or 11%, primarily due to lower line pipe sales and reduced customer spending levels. DIET sector sales increased $9 million, or 5%, due to mining, refining and chemicals customers' projects and turnaround activity.

Sequentially, as compared to the first quarter of 2024, U.S. sales increased $10 million, or 1%, driven by the U.S. Gas Utilities sector, which increased $22 million, or 8%, driven by increased customer spending due to seasonal increases and normalizing buying patterns. The PTI sector increased $2 million, or 1%, primarily due to a net increase in line pipe shipments for projects. The DIET sector decreased $14 million, or 7%, as a result of less turnaround buying in the second quarter.

Canada sales in the second quarter of 2024 were $33 million, down $5 million, or 13%, from the same quarter in 2023, as a decline in the PTI sector was partially offset by an increase in the DIET sector including a carbon capture project.

Sequentially, Canada sales were up $4 million, or 14%, from the prior quarter with improvement in both the DIET and PTI sectors.

International sales in the second quarter of 2024 were $122 million, up $16 million, or 15%, from the same period in 2023. The increase was driven by the PTI sector primarily in Norway, followed by the DIET sector in Europe including turnaround activity and offshore wind projects.

Sequentially, as compared to the previous quarter, International sales were up $12 million, or 11%, as the PTI and DIET sectors increased. The PTI sector increased as a result of projects in the North Sea while the DIET sector increased due to project and turnaround activity in Europe including offshore wind projects.

Sales by Sector

Gas Utilities sector sales, which are primarily U.S. based, were $287 million in the second quarter of 2024, or 35% of total sales, a decrease of $36 million, or 11%, from the second quarter of 2023.

Sequentially, as compared to the first quarter of 2024, the Gas Utilities sector sales increased $21 million, or 8%.

DIET sector sales in the second quarter of 2024 were $268 million, or 32% of total sales, an increase of $23 million, or 9%, from the second quarter of 2023. The increase in DIET sector sales was across all geographic segments.

Sequentially, as compared to the previous quarter, sales in the DIET sector were down $8 million, or 3%, due to declines in the U.S. segment partially offset by the International and Canada segments.

PTI sector sales in the second quarter of 2024 were $277 million, or 33% of total sales, a decline of $26 million, or 9%, from the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in PTI sales was due to declines in the U.S. and Canada segments partially offset by the International segment.

Sequentially, as compared to the prior quarter, PTI sector sales increased $13 million, or 5%, as all segments improved, driven by the International segment.

Backlog

As of June 30, 2024, the company's backlog was $636 million, a 10% decline from the previous quarter due to large project deliveries in the second quarter and project activity delays.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, the cash balance was $49 million, long-term debt (including current portion) was $152 million, and Net Debt was $103 million. Cash provided by operations was $63 million in the second quarter of 2024. Availability under the company’s asset-based lending facility was $488 million, and available liquidity was $537 million as of June 30, 2024. The company repaid its Term Loan B in its entirety during the second quarter using a combination of its asset-based lending facility and cash. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (Net Debt) to GAAP measures (Long-term Debt) in this release.

Conference Call

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, and production and transmission sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 219 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers over 300,000 SKUs from over 8,500 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for approximately 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com.

MRC Global Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in millions, except shares) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 49 $ 131 Accounts receivable, net 481 430 Inventories, net 509 560 Other current assets 38 34 Total current assets 1,077 1,155 Long-term assets: Operating lease assets 195 205 Property, plant and equipment, net 80 78 Other assets 18 21 Intangible assets: Goodwill, net 264 264 Other intangible assets, net 153 163 $ 1,787 $ 1,886 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 378 $ 355 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 105 102 Operating lease liabilities 34 34 Current portion of debt obligations - 292 Total current liabilities 517 783 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 152 9 Operating lease liabilities 175 186 Deferred income taxes 45 45 Other liabilities 20 20 Commitments and contingencies 6.5% Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 363,000 shares; 363,000 shares issued and outstanding 355 355 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 500 million shares authorized, 109,450,090 and 108,531,564 issued, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,770 1,768 Retained deficit (641 ) (678 ) Less: Treasury stock at cost: 24,216,330 shares (375 ) (375 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (232 ) (228 ) 523 488 $ 1,787 $ 1,886





MRC Global Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales $ 832 $ 871 $ 1,638 $ 1,756 Cost of sales 659 696 1,302 1,402 Gross profit 173 175 336 354 Selling, general and administrative expenses 126 130 251 252 Operating income 47 45 85 102 Other expense: Interest expense (7 ) (10 ) (15 ) (17 ) Other, net 2 (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) Income before income taxes 42 34 69 81 Income tax expense 12 10 20 23 Net income 30 24 49 58 Series A preferred stock dividends 6 6 12 12 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 24 $ 18 $ 37 $ 46 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.21 $ 0.44 $ 0.55 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.21 $ 0.43 $ 0.54 Weighted-average common shares, basic 85.2 84.3 84.9 84.1 Weighted-average common shares, diluted 86.4 85.3 86.2 85.4





MRC Global Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 49 $ 58 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operations: Depreciation and amortization 10 10 Amortization of intangibles 10 10 Equity-based compensation expense 7 7 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense 1 2 Other non-cash items 7 14 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (53 ) (19 ) Inventories 43 (101 ) Other current assets (3 ) (9 ) Accounts payable 26 36 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4 (18 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operations 101 (10 ) Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (14 ) (5 ) Other investing activities 1 - Net cash used in investing activities (13 ) (5 ) Financing activities Payments on revolving credit facilities (115 ) (497 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 258 530 Payments on debt obligations (295 ) (2 ) Dividends paid on preferred stock (12 ) (12 ) Repurchases of shares to satisfy tax withholdings (5 ) (4 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (169 ) 15 Decrease in cash (81 ) - Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (1 ) (1 ) Cash -- beginning of period 131 32 Cash -- end of period $ 49 $ 31





MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited)

(in millions) Disaggregated Sales by Segment and Sector Three Months Ended

June 30, U.S. Canada International Total 2024 Gas Utilities $ 287 $ - $ - $ 287 DIET 188 12 68 268 PTI 202 21 54 277 $ 677 $ 33 $ 122 $ 832 2023 Gas Utilities $ 321 $ 1 $ 1 $ 323 DIET 179 4 62 245 PTI 227 33 43 303 $ 727 $ 38 $ 106 $ 871





Six Months Ended

June 30, U.S. Canada International Total 2024 Gas Utilities $ 552 $ 1 $ - $ 553 DIET 390 21 133 544 PTI 402 40 99 541 $ 1,344 $ 62 $ 232 $ 1,638 2023 Gas Utilities $ 627 $ 2 $ 1 $ 630 DIET 389 9 125 523 PTI 451 69 83 603 $ 1,467 $ 80 $ 209 $ 1,756





MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited)

(in millions) Sales by Product Line Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Type 2024 2023 2024 2023 Line Pipe $ 129 $ 128 $ 246 $ 269 Carbon Fittings and Flanges 106 119 206 236 Total Carbon Pipe, Fittings and Flanges 235 247 452 505 Valves, Automation, Measurement and Instrumentation 302 299 593 614 Gas Products 193 214 380 421 Stainless Steel and Alloy Pipe and Fittings 35 36 76 68 General Products 67 75 137 148 $ 832 $ 871 $ 1,638 $ 1,756





MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Percentage June 30, Percentage 2024 of Revenue 2023 of Revenue Gross profit, as reported $ 173 20.8 % $ 175 20.1 % Depreciation and amortization 5 0.6 % 5 0.6 % Amortization of intangibles 5 0.6 % 5 0.6 % Increase in LIFO reserve 1 0.1 % 2 0.2 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 184 22.1 % $ 187 21.5 %





Six Months Ended June 30, Percentage June 30, Percentage 2024 of Revenue* 2023 of Revenue* Gross profit, as reported $ 336 20.5 % $ 354 20.2 % Depreciation and amortization 10 0.6 % 10 0.6 % Amortization of intangibles 10 0.6 % 10 0.6 % Increase in LIFO reserve 2 0.1 % 1 0.1 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 358 21.9 % $ 375 21.4 %

Notes to above:

* Does not foot due to rounding

The company defines Adjusted Gross Profit as sales, less cost of sales, plus depreciation and amortization, plus amortization of intangibles, plus inventory-related charges incremental to normal operations and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted Gross Profit because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company’s operating performance without regard to items, such as amortization of intangibles, that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon the nature and extent of acquisitions of which they have been involved. Similarly, the impact of the LIFO inventory costing method can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon which costing method they may elect. The company uses Adjusted Gross Profit as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that gross profit is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly comparable to Adjusted Gross Profit.









MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A) to Adjusted SG&A (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 126 $ 130 $ 251 $ 252 Facility closures (1) (1 ) - (1 ) - Non-recurring IT related professional fees - (1 ) - (1 ) Activism response legal and consulting costs (1 ) - (4 ) - Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 124 $ 129 $ 246 $ 251

Notes to above:

(1) Charge (pre-tax) associated with a facility closure in our International segment.

The company defines adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as SG&A, restructuring expenses and other unusual items. The company presents adjusted SG&A because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company’s operating performance. Among other things, adjusted SG&A measures the company’s operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash or transaction-related expenses. The company uses adjusted SG&A as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that SG&A is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles that is most directly comparable to adjusted SG&A.





MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 30 $ 24 $ 49 $ 58 Income tax expense 12 10 20 23 Interest expense 7 10 15 17 Depreciation and amortization 5 5 10 10 Amortization of intangibles 5 5 10 10 Facility closures (1) 1 - 1 - Non-recurring IT related professional fees - 1 - 1 Increase in LIFO reserve 1 2 2 1 Equity-based compensation expense (2) 3 4 7 7 Activism response legal and consulting costs 1 - 4 - Write off of debt issuance costs - - 1 - Asset disposal (3) - 1 1 1 Foreign currency losses - 1 2 4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65 $ 63 $ 122 $ 132

Notes to above:

(1) Charges (pre-tax) associated with a facility closure in our International segment.

(2) Charges (pre-tax) recorded in SG&A.

(3) Charge (pre-tax) for an asset disposal in our International segment.



The company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangibles, and certain other expenses, including non-cash expenses, (such as equity-based compensation, restructuring, changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, asset impairments, including inventory, long-lived asset impairments (including goodwill and intangible assets), inventory-related charges incremental to normal operations, and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents adjusted EBITDA because the company believes adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of the company’s operating performance. Among other things, adjusted EBITDA measures the company’s operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash, or transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA, however, does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA does not account for certain expenses, its utility as a measure of the company’s operating performance has material limitations. Because of these limitations, the company does not view adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a primary performance measure and uses other measures, such as net income and sales, to measure operating performance. See the company's Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for a more thorough discussion of the use of adjusted EBITDA.





MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share* Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 24 $ 0.28 $ 37 $ 0.43 Facility closures, net of tax (1) 1 0.01 1 0.01 Asset disposal, net of tax (2) - - 1 0.01 Activism response legal and consulting costs, net of tax 1 0.01 3 0.03 Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax 1 0.01 2 0.02 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 27 $ 0.31 $ 44 $ 0.51

Notes to above:

* Does not foot due to rounding

(1) An after-tax charge associated with a facility closure in our International segment.

(2) An after-tax charge for an asset disposal in our International segment.







Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Amount Per Share* Amount Per Share Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 18 $ 0.21 $ 46 $ 0.54 Non-recurring IT related professional fees, net of tax 1 0.01 1 0.01 Asset disposal, net of tax (1) 1 0.01 1 0.01 Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax 2 0.02 1 0.01 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 22 $ 0.26 $ 49 $ 0.57

Notes to above:

* Does not foot due to rounding

(1) An after-tax charge for an asset disposal in our International segment.

The company defines adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) as net income attributable to common stockholders plus or minus the after-tax impact of items deemed non-standard and plus or minus the after-tax impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. After-tax impacts were determined using the company's blended statutory rate. The company presents adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and related per share amounts because the company believes it provides useful comparisons of the company’s operating results to other companies, including those companies with whom we compete in the distribution of pipe, valves, and fittings to the energy industry, without regard to the irregular variations from certain restructuring events not indicative of the on-going business. Those items include goodwill and intangible asset impairments, inventory-related charges, facility closures, severance and restructuring as well as the LIFO inventory costing methodology. The impact of the LIFO inventory costing methodology can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon which costing method they may elect. The company believes that net income attributable to common stockholders is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly compared to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders.





MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Long-term Debt to Net Debt (a non-GAAP measure) and the Leverage Ratio Calculation

(in millions) June 30, 2024 Long-term debt $ 152 Plus: current portion of debt obligations - Total debt 152 Less: cash 49 Net Debt $ 103 Net Debt $ 103 Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA 240 Leverage ratio 0.4

Notes to above: