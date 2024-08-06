Verizon supports Florida and Georgia communities affected by Hurricane Debby

For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center .



What you need to know:

Verizon is waiving domestic call, text, and data usage for postpaid consumer, small business customers,* and Verizon Prepaid customers impacted by the storm in parts of Florida and Georgia from August 6-12, 2024.

For prepaid customers using Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total by Verizon, Simple Mobile, Walmart Family Mobile, Net10, GoSmart, and Page Plus, we are extending service end dates to August 12, 2024.

Our engineers are currently working to make necessary repairs and restore service to impacted customers.



ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help residents in Florida and Georgia impacted by Hurricane Debby, Verizon is waiving postpaid domestic call/text/data usage from August 6-12. This will bring relief to the thousands of customers who rely on their mobile devices now more than ever, especially during this challenging time.

The waiver applies to all postpaid consumer customers, small business customers*, and Verizon Prepaid customers in the following counties:

Florida: Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Madison, Suwanee, Taylor, and Union

Georgia: Brooks, Cook, and Echols

Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer. Any overages for those whose billing cycles have already closed will be automatically credited back.

For prepaid customers using Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total by Verizon, Simple Mobile, Walmart Family Mobile, Net10, GoSmart, and Page Plus, we are extending service end dates to August 12, 2024.

“At Verizon, our commitment to our customers goes beyond just providing service; it means being there for them when they need us the most," said Verizon Atlantic South Market President, Leigh Anne Lanier. “In the wake of Hurricane Debby, we understand the challenges our communities are facing, and hope this small gesture provides a little peace of mind and helps our customers focus on what truly matters during this difficult time.”

Due to Hurricane Debby’s thunderstorms and subsequent power outages, some customers may be experiencing service interruptions. To the extent there are disruptions, Verizon is focusing efforts and resources to fully restore service. Our engineers are currently working to make necessary repairs and restore service to the impacted customers.

One hundred percent of Verizon macro cell sites, which provide large area coverage, have backup battery power and the majority of cell sites in the affected areas in Florida and Georgia. have backup generators. While commercial power is out, Verizon equipment and facilities across the area are being powered by these batteries and generators. Refueling efforts are underway to ensure those generators continue to provide power. Our engineers are confident we have the necessary fuel and crews to keep that operation running 24x7 until that happens.

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

