Fennec Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 13, 2024

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC; TSX: FRX), a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2024 financial results and provide a business update before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast that day to discuss the Company’s financial and business results.



Conference Call & Webcast Detail:

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI59b5706a6c00453a9eed343d4a210de9

To access the conference call, please register using https://register.vevent.com/register/BI59b5706a6c00453a9eed343d4a210de9. Upon registration, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the call. To access the live webcast link, log onto www.fennepharma.com and proceed to the News & Events / Event Calendar page under the Investors & Media heading. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. A webcast replay of the conference call will also be archived on www.fennecpharma.com for thirty days.

2024 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference Participation:

Fennec also announced that it will participate in the 2024 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference taking place August 13-14, 2024, in New York, NY.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of PEDMARK® and Pedmarqsi to reduce the risk of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients. Further, PEDMARK received FDA approval in September 2022 and European Commission Marketing Authorization in June 2023 for Pedmarqsi. PEDMARK has received Orphan Drug Exclusivity in the U.S. for seven years of market protection and Pedmarqsi has received Pediatric Use Marketing Authorization in Europe which includes eight years plus two years of data and market protection. Fennec has a license agreement with Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) for exclusive worldwide license rights to intellectual property directed to sodium thiosulfate and its use for chemoprotection, including the reduction of risk of ototoxicity induced by platinum chemotherapy, in humans. For more information, please visit www.fennecpharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Robert Andrade

Chief Financial Officer

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

+1 919-246-5299

Corporate and Media:

Lindsay Rocco

Elixir Health Public Relations

+1 862-596-1304

lrocco@elixirhealthpr.com