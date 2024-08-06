Global Printed Electronics Market Size To Worth USD 75.89 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 21.57%

New York, United States , Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Printed Electronics Market Size is to Grow from USD 10.76 Billion in 2023 to USD 75.89 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.57% during the projected period.





Printed electronics is a printing process that creates functional electrical devices including transistors, sensors, and conductive pathways on flexible substrates including paper, plastic, or textiles. It represents a cost-effective, scalable approach to creating electronics. It permits easy customization of electronic components for specific applications. This technology is gaining prominence because of its ability to create large-scale flexible electronics. The use of printed electronics creates an endless number of options in a variety of industries. In healthcare, for example, smart, wearable sensors have the potential to transform patient monitoring. Emerging interest and the inevitable shift to 5G technologies are generating new material potential in the electronics sector for the printed electronics industry. The increasing use of printed electronic circuits in smart and connected products, along with rising customer desires for energy-efficient, next-generation flexible consumer electronics, are driving demand for printed electronics. The rapid rise of the consumer electronics, healthcare, and automotive industries is a primary driver of the printed electronics market. Furthermore, when it comes to new technologies, cost reduction is frequently a constant drive for R&D. However, purchasing new equipment and materials for printed electronic research may prove costly.

Global Printed Electronics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Flexography, Inkjet Printing, Screen Printing, Offset Printing, and Others), By Material (Substrates and Inks), By Application (Sensors & Switches, Displays, Medical Wearables, Photovoltaic Cells, Antennas, Heaters, In-Mold Electronics, Lighting, and Others), By Industry Vertical (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

The screen printing segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the printed electronics market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the technology, the printed electronics market is divided into flexography, inkjet printing, screen printing, offset printing, and others. Among these, the screen printing segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the printed electronics market during the projected timeframe. Screen printing allows printing on a wide range of substrates, including flexible and stiff materials, making it suitable for several applications. Furthermore, screen-printing technology uses a mesh to transmit ink to a substrate. This printing process creates results that are both high-quality and durable.

The inks segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of the printed electronics market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the material, the printed electronics market is divided into substrates and inks. Among these, the inks segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of the printed electronics market during the projected timeframe. Printed electronic inks have low-temperature capabilities and are cost-effective, having significant effects on product performance and manufacturing costs. Conductive inks are extensively used in printing applications. The presence of metals in conductive inks makes them appropriate for printing electronic devices and components. Conductive inks, particularly silver conductive inks, have been widely used in printed electronics.

The displays segment is projected to hold a significant market share of the printed electronics market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the printed electronics market is divided into sensors & switches, displays, medical wearables, photovoltaic cells, antennas, heaters, in-mold electronics, lighting, and others. Among these, the displays segment is projected to hold a significant market share of the printed electronics market during the projected timeframe. Printed screens enable novel form factors and applications, ranging from wearables to IoT devices and beyond. Furthermore, this technology is growing steadily in a variety of device industries, including sensors, printed batteries, medical and healthcare, and media. As a result, this component contributes to the segment's growth.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the printed electronics market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the printed electronics market over the forecast period. The region's market is differentiated by its strong emphasis on innovation and a well-established ecosystem of research institutions, startups, and large corporations creating cutting-edge printed electronics technology. North America is a pioneer in the development of novel electronic materials and printing techniques, with a particular emphasis on applications in aerospace, defense, and healthcare. Furthermore, the region has a high number of key electronics sector participants, which fuels research and commercialization in disciplines such as flexible displays, RFID technology, and smart packaging. As a result, this element contributes to the growth of the sector.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the printed electronics market during the projected timeframe. The rapidly developing electronics manufacturing industries in South Korea, China, and Japan, along with the growing use of printed electronics technology in consumer electronics applications, are projected to maintain the APAC region's market leadership while expanding at the quickest CAGR. Government efforts are the key driver of market expansion in this region, and they are gaining popularity due to their potential to alter a number of industries, including transportation and healthcare. Meanwhile, in January 2022, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) unveiled a five-year roadmap and vision for the country's electronics industry.

Europe is predicted to grow greatly during the projected period. As a result of rising R&D expenses and the technology's increased use in a variety of industrial applications, including RFID, photovoltaics, and lighting. The region is expected to increase steadily over the forecasted timeframe. The target market in Europe is continually expanding as a result of the increasing popularity of electronics and the region's embrace of cutting-edge technology.

South America is experiencing substantial growth in this industry. Because of the growing interest in environmentally friendly and low-cost technologies. These products provide up possibilities for more environmentally friendly production methods and materials, as well as cost-effective solutions for local businesses. Furthermore, partnerships and cooperation with overseas organizations and corporations are speeding up the region's use of electronics.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the printed electronics market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., Molex, LLC, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated, Nissha Co., Ltd., Optomec, Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, BASF SE, TRITEK CO., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and Other key companies.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, BASF stipulated a high-performance UV acrylic hotmelt resin with a zero carbon footprint. The characteristics and quality of the new products are identical to those of their conservative predecessors.



Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the printed electronics market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Printed Electronics Market, By Technology

Flexography

Inkjet Printing

Screen Printing

Offset Printing

Others (Gravure Printing, Aerosol Jet Printing, etc.)

Global Printed Electronics Market, By Material

Substrates Organic Materials Polymers Papers Fabrics Inorganic Materials Silicon Glass Metals

Inks Conductive Inks Dielectric Inks Semiconductive Inks



Global Printed Electronics Market, By Application

Sensors & Switches

Displays

Medical Wearables

Photovoltaic Cells

Antennas

Heaters

In-mold Electronics

Lighting

Others

Global Printed Electronics Market, By Industry Vertical

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Others

Global Printed Electronics Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



